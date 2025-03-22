Random thoughts from the front porch...

Things are greening up around our little place in south Georgia. Spring has sprung. The trees are leafing out and the azaleas are really dressing up the place. Here are a couple of examples that can be viewed from my front porch.

The two small trees in the lower left corner are orange trees. The orange blossoms are peeking out. When they are in full glory, I’ll share photos of those up close.

Gloriously white azaleas from a small bush in my yard.

I was going to share with you the wonderful glass of lemonade I had this week, but I forgot to take the picture before I had drained the glass and ate the insides of the lemon slices that I used to make it. It very likely was the best glass of lemonade I’ve ever had.

My wife and I were looking out our big bedroom window into our back yard a few weeks ago and we spotted something yellow in a bush about 30 yards from our house. We couldn’t figure out what it was from that distance.

So, I went to investigate. I was surprised to find a single lemon about the size of a baseball on a bush about four feet tall. I pulled it off and took it inside and put it in a fruit bowl with some apples in the refrigerator.

This week when I was putting something in the kitchen trash can, I saw the lemon had been thrown away. My wife thought it had been in the fridge for too long and probably had dried out.

I grabbed it out of the trash, washed it off and put it on the counter, telling her I would do something with it later. Later that afternoon I saw the lemon and decided to try to make a glass of lemonade from it. I sliced it into thin slices and put them into a tall mug, like a large root beer mug at A&W, filled it with spring water and placed it on a shelf in the refrigerator.

Several hours later, I took the mug out, put two healthy teaspoons of sugar in it and stirred it good and used the spoon to smush the lemon slices to get all the juice I could out of them. As my wife expected, they were a little dehydrated before I rehydrated them.

The result was a really refreshing glass of lemonade. It was so good, I broke the rings of peelings and ate the centers, spitting out the seeds. It was a wonderful surprise for the day.

I had remembered the little lemon tree when I was fertilizing the orange trees recently and gave it some nourishment too, hoping for a larger crop next year. I hadn’t known we had a lemon tree on this property we have owned only for a couple of years.

So, when I found the most perfect lemon, I remembered advice from years gone by.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Snowbirding Is Winding Down

Our days as Georgia snowbirds are winding down for the 2024-25 season. Soon we’ll take the trip back north to our little homestead house on a century farm in north east Ohio.

This winter in Georgia has been the coldest we’ve experienced in the five years we’ve been coming down. April will be much warmer, I’m sure. But here in March we are still waking up to temperatures in the low 40s and some days the highs don’t go past 60.

The blooming flowers and our banana leaves are way behind the other years. Usually by now we would be enjoying them.

I’m not complaining, we love it here. No complaining from the blessed.

