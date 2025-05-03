Relevant Today

Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
5h

Thank-you for this lovely view of Spring in your neck of the woods! Wish that I would have taken photos as we were driving in town yesterday. The colors are splendid and it always feels as if I am seeing them for the first time. And San Juan Capitstrano, I so miss it as I lived there but left in October of '04. The swallows loved visiting The Mission and the rule was "try not to go through town to grocery shop on March 19 because it will be filled with tourists." There is always scaffolding around that building. I wonder what is going on now that scares the birds away. Possibly fewer visitors? Spring in the mid west is lovely however I would prefer summer at the ocean, day and night.

