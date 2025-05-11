Good Sunday Morning…

This Sunday morning is a bittersweet one for me as my favorite gospel singer and songwriter, Squire Parsons, died on May 5.

I honor him today with a video of him singing one of his compositions, “I Sing Because.”

Squire grew up in Newton, West Virginia, a small wide place in the road, as we say in West Virginia. He started singing at a very early age. His father was the choir director at the Newton Baptist Church.

Squire and I were in high school together at Spencer High School. He was in the band and school choir and I remember watching him sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” flawlessly at a school assembly when he was a senior. I’ve followed his career and even brought him to my church for a concert. I’ve bought a lot of his music and my wife and I sing some of his songs when we provide special music for churches.

Newton was about 30 miles from Spencer, so Squire had an hour long bus ride to and from school. When he stayed after school for band practice or performances, he had to find a ride home.

He went to West Virginia Tech and got a teaching degree. He taught music and was a band director before he was discovered as a singer and joined the Kingsmen Quartet in 1969.

On his way to work at the school one day, he was inspired to write his most famous song.

According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, the inspiration for “Sweet Beulah Land” came from his childhood church in Newton. He remembered his father leading the congregation in singing, “Is Not This the Land of Beulah?”

“One morning, years later, as I was driving to my high school teaching job, my mind drifted back to a service in our little church,” Squire said. “As I drove along, I was humming the old song about ‘Beulah Land,” which I had learned from a hymnal years earlier. As I topped one of the beautiful West Virginia mountains, I faced a brilliant sun in all of its glory. My thoughts continued to be about the singing of our little Newton church, but this time, it was a different song — one that I had never heard sung before.”

Legend has it that he arrived at the school and went straight to the piano to confirm the melody and the music for “Sweet Beulah Land,” one of the most recorded gospel songs of all time.

Gospel music fans voted Squire their favorite baritone singer for two years and the best gospel songwriter for five years. He was nominated for a Dove award in 1999. He sang at Billy Graham Crusades and on Bill Gaither Homecoming videos.

The song I chose to lead today’s devotional tells the story of why Squire Parsons committed his life to singing about Jesus Christ.

For today’s devotion, I’ll post the lyrics to the song. Pay attention to the Biblical truths in the Chorus.

Verse 1

I've Been Singing 'Bout my Lord for so many years

I've Sung when I've been happy

Even Sung When I've had Tears

I've even had Folks ask me

If It's All Been Just A Show

But the Reason That I'm Singing

I Want the World to Know

Chorus

I Sing Because There is an Empty Grave

I Sing Because There is the Power to Save

I Sing Because His Grace is Real to Me

I Sing Because I Know I'm Not Alone

I Sing Because Someday I'm Going Home

Where I Shall Sing Through All Eternity

Verse 2

I've Sung to Those Walking Through the Fiery Trial

I've Watched Their Saddened Faces Turn Into Happy Smiles

I've Bowed my Head and Whispered

Lord, Please do the Same For Me

And I'm Glad That I Can Tell You

He's Always Given Victory

“I sing because someday I’m going home, where I shall sing through all eternity.”

Last Wednesday was that day — the day he stepped into eternity. His rich baritone voice is now ringing in the Heavenly choir, where he is reunited with his father, Squire Sr., and all the great gospel singers who have gone on before.

His songs will live forever in our hearts, too.

Today, I’m adding a bonus song so you can hear “Sweet Beaulah Land” if you’ve never heard it.

