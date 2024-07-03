Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Foote's avatar
Jerry Foote
Jul 4

Thanks for the mention. Your copper awards remind me of the old university custom of coffee shops offering free coffee to teachers to sit in the common room so townsfolks could benefit from their insights for a penny each. The "penny university." Like postage stamps, the rate needs adjustment for inflation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cork Hutson's avatar
Cork Hutson
Jul 3

I really appreciate the shout out, Charles. Love the Hogwash Report. My wife and I will exclaim "H.W." (instead of B.S.) when we hear or read the lunacy that impersonates truth ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture