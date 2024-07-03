It really is wonderful and satisfying when someone comments on something you’ve written.

I’m going to start awarding the Double Copper Comment Citation for exceptional comments on my stuff.

Today I’m proud to announce the inaugural class of winners of this (hopefully) coveted award, which is named in honor of the penny. It’s the Double Copper Comment Citation to represent your two-cents worth.

Roll out the copper carpet for:

Deborah T. Hewitt

Deborah commented on The Hogwash Report 9.0: “Charles, can there be anymore hogwash? Like my husband keeps saying, ‘you can’t make this stuff up.’”

Nope, Deborah, that’s been one of my favorite sayings for years.

Just Mud by Ron

Ron commented on my post I Should Have Been a Cop: “My financially challenged, college roommates and I used to hoof it over to the local Dunkins at closing. O please don’t throw those away! And isn’t sugar a food group.?! Great post, Charles.”

Not only is it a food group, but it’s all natural!!!

Jerry Foote

Jerry commented on my post, “Laugh With Me”: My dad worked in the Post Office. In those days the employees came up with most of the jokes about their inefficiency. They knew how to laugh at themselves. When the cost of a first class stamp was raised from 7 cents to 11 cents, they explained, “It takes so long to deliver the mail that we have to charge for storage. (Back then they delivered their routes twice a day.)

Milton Berle said, “Most people get what’s coming to them, unless it’s coming by mail.”

Cork Hutson

Cork commented on my post, My America: “Great post, Charles. Most of my memories growing up in South Carolina Lowcountry mirror much of what you wrote.”

He documented his thoughts and they are well worth reading at

https://mytalkingpen.substack.com/p/writing-my-way-back-to-mayberry

Framed 8x10 citations can be obtained for $12.95 plus shipping and handling. If you order one, it could take a while since we haven’t had any orders and we haven’t really figured out how to make them yet.