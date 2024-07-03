It really is wonderful and satisfying when someone comments on something you’ve written.
I’m going to start awarding the Double Copper Comment Citation for exceptional comments on my stuff.
Relevant Today is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Today I’m proud to announce the inaugural class of winners of this (hopefully) coveted award, which is named in honor of the penny. It’s the Double Copper Comment Citation to represent your two-cents worth.
Roll out the copper carpet for:
Deborah T. Hewitt
Deborah commented on The Hogwash Report 9.0: “Charles, can there be anymore hogwash? Like my husband keeps saying, ‘you can’t make this stuff up.’”
Nope, Deborah, that’s been one of my favorite sayings for years.
Just Mud by Ron
Ron commented on my post I Should Have Been a Cop: “My financially challenged, college roommates and I used to hoof it over to the local Dunkins at closing. O please don’t throw those away! And isn’t sugar a food group.?! Great post, Charles.”
Not only is it a food group, but it’s all natural!!!
Jerry Foote
Jerry commented on my post, “Laugh With Me”: My dad worked in the Post Office. In those days the employees came up with most of the jokes about their inefficiency. They knew how to laugh at themselves. When the cost of a first class stamp was raised from 7 cents to 11 cents, they explained, “It takes so long to deliver the mail that we have to charge for storage. (Back then they delivered their routes twice a day.)
Milton Berle said, “Most people get what’s coming to them, unless it’s coming by mail.”
Cork Hutson
Cork commented on my post, My America: “Great post, Charles. Most of my memories growing up in South Carolina Lowcountry mirror much of what you wrote.”
He documented his thoughts and they are well worth reading at
https://mytalkingpen.substack.com/p/writing-my-way-back-to-mayberry
Framed 8x10 citations can be obtained for $12.95 plus shipping and handling. If you order one, it could take a while since we haven’t had any orders and we haven’t really figured out how to make them yet.
Relevant Today is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for the mention. Your copper awards remind me of the old university custom of coffee shops offering free coffee to teachers to sit in the common room so townsfolks could benefit from their insights for a penny each. The "penny university." Like postage stamps, the rate needs adjustment for inflation.
I really appreciate the shout out, Charles. Love the Hogwash Report. My wife and I will exclaim "H.W." (instead of B.S.) when we hear or read the lunacy that impersonates truth ...