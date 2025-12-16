Image AI Generated

Ohio’s 2026 gubernatorial race looks like it will come down to two candidates, both new to Buckeye politics.

Vivek Ramaswamy will carry the Republican banner and Dr. Amy Acton apparently has the consensus endorsement of the Democrat machine.

Ramaswamy, 40, is a MAGA product, a billionaire with a net worth of $1.8 billion according to Forbes. He’s a Harvard graduate (2007) and finished Yale Law School in 2013. He was the youngest presidential candidate in the 2024 Republican primaries.

Ramaswamy is not your normal name for an Ohio politician. That could be a problem for him. He was born in Cincinnati to Indian Hindu immigrant parents. His father worked as an engineer for General Electric and his mother worked as a geriatric psychiatrist.

Vivek teamed up with Elon Musk to initiate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for President Trump. He baled when it became clear that he would have a direct line to the Republican nomination for the office of Governor in Ohio — which incidentally has been a launching pad for presidents.

Dr. Amy Acton got her time in the state’s spotlight during the Covid years, as Governor Mike DeWine’s medical expert who helped guide his handling of the pandemic on the state level. She was a clear follower of Dr. Anthony Fauci (Mr. Science) and was part and parcel of DeWine’s poor handling of the directives that promoted lockdowns, limited assembly, mask requirements, and vaccine requirements. He had compliance officers roaming the state at times.

Ramaswamy last week took on Acton’s covid record at a MAGA hangout, the Top Notch Diner in Cortland, Ohio. He made a campaign stop at the diner. The ownership of the Diner had defied DeWine’s and Acton’s directive in 2020 that restaurant workers and customers should wear masks. The owner posted a sign on the door saying the business “will not force any mask/facial coverings …” The Trumbull County’s Health Department harassed the diner’s ownership, but

the publicity had a positive effect on the diner’s business.

Long-time Congressman Tim Ryan, who lost to JD Vance in the 2022 U.S. Senate race, decided against running for the Democrat’s gubernatorial nomination, clearing the way for Acton. The Democrats have a history of pre-selection their statewide candidates to eliminate the need for costly primaries.

Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, former Ohio State football coach and former president of Youngstown State University, declined to seek the higher office after Ramaswamy declared.

Acton in Action

Acton last week fired out an email headlined, “Wow — I can’t believe my eyes.” What she couldn’t believe was the release of an Emerson poll that gave her a 46% - 45% lead over Ramaswamy.

The poll was taken December 6-8.

A Bowling Green/YouGov poll taken in October gave Ramaswamy a 50% - 47% margin.

Governor DeWine indicates he will endorse Ramaswamy, despite his close working relationship with Acton.

“This is a razor-thin margin!” Acton said in her text. “It means we have what it takes to beat corporate billionaire and MAGA-golden boy, Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I refuse to look away because, for too long, our Statehouse has sat by while Ohioans suffer.”

That may be why DeWine plans to endorse Ramaswamy. She faces a tough task if she thinks MAGA is unpopular in Ohio. And it will be difficult to convince a majority of Ohio that they are “suffering.”

But, in total, DeWine’s eight years in as governor has been disappointing to many Republicans in this cherry red state. His handling of the Covid crisis left much to be desired. He proposed a red flag gun control bill that thankfully failed. He raised gasoline taxes immediately upon taking office, after failing to mention that when he was campaigning for the job. And, he was weak in supporting President Trump.

Ramaswamy has the upper hand in campaign funds with more than $9 million in the bank. Acton has less than $2 million, but having close polling should give her enough credibility to raise Democrat money.

Needless to say, the Democrats at this stage see blood in the water in the Buckeye State.

He’s Baaaaaaack…

Seventy-three-year-old Sherrod Brown wants his U.S. Senate seat back. After serving three terms as one of the most liberal members of the Senate, 2007-2025, Brown — a career politician — lost to Bernie Marino, a car dealer, last year.

Brown just couldn’t stay on the sidelines, says his publicist, Connie Schulz, a former newspaper columnist in Cleveland who was a Pulitzer winner for commentary, and who is Sherrod’s wife.

Schulz wrote this on her Substack, Hopefully Yours:

“Throughout last year’s campaign, Sherrod and I reminded each other that this is the last one we would have to endure. Now, here we are again. This will be a race like no other, in part because Sherrod’s reasons for entering it are different from elections past. I have always known him to be a public servant fueled by a strong sense of duty, but also ambition. I watch him now, I listen to him as only a wife can, and I know that his sense of duty carries the day. This is as it should be.

“This is no time for standing on the sideline. Each of us must decide for ourselves what that means. In this house, in this marriage, we are relighting that splendid torch.”

Unless some new firebrand Republican steps up and wins the primary, it appears that former Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be Brown’s opponent. Husted was appointed by DeWine to the JD Vance’s Senate seat when Vance ascended to the Vice Presidency. A lot of folks want Ramaswamy to be appointed.

Unfortunately for Republicans, Husted is an unimpressive candidate. He was an attractive local candidate as a young man and worked his way to be Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Later he moved to the state senate and was elected Ohio’s Secretary of State before being placed as DeWine’s Lt. Governor.

Husted was as quiet as a church mouse for the first 11 months of his time in the U.S. Senate.

Just last week he announced he was seeking election to the remaining two years of the Vance term.

Then he tried to make some news.

He announced he was promoting a bill that would extend the “enhanced premium credits” for two years. These are the same premium credits for the American Care Act (aka ObamaCare) that Democrats sought to have extended for three years as they kept the government shut down. Does Husted think that the Republicans kept the government shut down for 43 days to eventually give two thirds of their ask to the Democrats? Of course, he’s trying to neutralize the subsidy argument in the upcoming Senate campaign.

Husted proposed that all ACA participants pay a $5 a month payment as a way to prove that the recipients are real people. His bill would, he said, reduce fraud and lower premiums. The “enhanced premium credits” lower premiums for the ACA participants with taxpayer-funded subsidies.

Husted is correct in saying that something has to be done about the fraud in the system. He said it amounts to $27 billion annually.

But if you watch the video of him announcing his plan, it highlights his lack of charisma, his lack of poise on camera and his failure to deliver memorable sound bites. Those qualities, or lack thereof, do not bode well for a candidate for a seat in the U.S. Senate. He’s a product of next-in-line Republican politics in Ohio. He needs a campaign manager who can light a fire under him.

The seat Husted currently holds is his to lose. He needs to step up and try not to do that.

Brown has a substantial political base. He’s been in virtually every factory in the state of Ohio, glad-handing the workers there. He’s been a darling of the unions.

An Emerson poll last week gave Husted a 49% to 46% advantage. As we said, It’s Husted’s race to lose. Incidentally, Emerson, you will recall from above, is the pollster that gives Acton a lead over Ramaswamy.

The 2026 mid-term elections stand to be the most consequential mid-term balloting in many, many years. Stay tuned.

Dispatches from the Deranged…

James Carville on “Politics War Room” podcast:

Re Trump: “He’s done. We just got to butter his toast and slice it and eat it. He’s done.

“He’s done in Florida. He’s done in Pennsylvania. He’s done in New Jersey.

“He was done in Virginia. He was done in Mississippi. He was done in Georgia.

“He’s done. It’s over. Your a loser, Dude.

“You’re losing everywhere and you’re going to lose more because you, my friend, are a loser.”

Crockett Rockets…

Jasmine Crockett, the Texas member of the U.S. House Of Representatives who is challenging James Carville for the title of “The Month of the South,” is also running for the U.S. Senate, trying to unseat longtime Republican Senator, John Cornyn.

She’s out of the gate with impressive polling in her 2026 primary election race against James Talarico, 38, a Presbyterian seminarian and former public school teacher.

The poll by Texas Southern University finds those polled preferred Crockett 51% to Talarico’s 43%. Crockett, 44, leads Talarico amongst women 57% - 36%, among those 55 years or older 59-34% and among black voters 89%-8%.

But, according to Carville, Crockett has a real problem, and it’s herself.

“First of all, she seems like she’s well-educated,” Carville told his “Politics War Room” podcast co-host Al Hunt. “Seems like she’s got a lot of energy. But she, to me, she violates the first rule of politics and that is, in politics, you always make it about the voters and never about yourself.”

There is intrigue on the Republican side, as well.

Cornyn is seeking a fifth term, having been there for 24 years. He’s facing a competitive challenge from Ken Paxton, Texas’ popular attorney general. Paxton criticizes Cornyn for being insufficiently conservative. Cornyn, on the other hand, points to Paxton’s legal troubles, perceived character flaws and his 2023 impeachment by the Republican-controlled Texas House. The Senate acquitted him of all charges in the impeachment.

Will the Republican divide allow Crockett to conquer? Stay tuned.

Connie (Sherrod Brown’s wife) Shulz:

“As bad as we thought this (Trump) administration would be, it is far, far worse — for our state, and for our country,” she wrote on Substack. “I came to understand that, if Sherrod were to remain true to himself, his only option was to run.”

Michael Moore:

On Nov. 1 Moore doubled down on socialism for America.

“In the next 48-60 hours we have a chance to change history,” Moore wrote on his eponymous Substack newsletter. “To elect the most progressive mayor ever in New York City (Zohran Mamdani). But this isn’t just about NYC — Zoran’s election could be a huge turning point for the entire country. We need a LANDSLIDE that will inspire millions.”

Moore, the prominent filmmaker, lives in Flint, Michigan.

Gavin Newsom

The likely Democrat candidate for president in 2028, California Governor Gavin Newsom, says he’s putting “everything out there” in an autobiography to be published in February.

He has told reporters he is nervous about how the public (read voters) will respond when he dishes details about his personal life and those around him.

“Just being honest — it comes with a cost,” Newsom said.

Now there’s a political truth. Dishonesty is much cheaper, we suppose.

“This is not a politician’s book”, he said. “It’s not a book that you would expect me to write.”

Nope, we’d never suspect he’d write the truth. Let’s just go ahead and elect him president.

