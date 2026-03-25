(Sarcasm Alert) The best and brightest Democrats are rising to the top of the list of candidates for the 2028 presidential nomination.

For now, Pete Buttigieg is a clear leader for the nomination in the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary. He has the support of almost 25 percent of those polled in a six-way race featuring Buttigieg the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Gavin Newsom (15%), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (12.5%), Kamala Harris (8.0%), JB Pritzker (5%) and Josh Shapiro (4.0%).



This is pretty much worthless information, but two polls, aggregated by RealClearPolitics.com are already spinning this election that will not occur until January or February 2028, about 23 months from now. Look for all of the above to change, but one thing will not change —the shallowness of the Democratic pool of competent presidential candidates.

Here is a brief introduction to the current field, in case you don’t know them all. Buttigieg was Joe Biden’s DEI Secretary of Transportation. He had to take maternity leave when he and his husband adopted twins.

Newsom has reigned as California’s governor since 2019 and presided over the catastrophic fire that destroyed much of Los Angeles County, 57,000 acres. He also couldn’t find the billions in fraud being uncovered in his state.

Ocasio-Cortez brings a wealth of bar-tending experience to the race. She proved her foreign policy chops in a trip to Germany where she proclaimed that Venezuela was south of the equator, and that was why President Trump arrested that country’s president.

You remember Kamala Harris, loser to President Trump in the last presidential election, after spending more than a BILLION dollars of Democrat campaign contributors’ money.

JB Pritzker is the governor of the sovereign Democratic Republic of Illinois. He contends federal immigration agents have no standing in his state.

Josh Shapiro is the Democrat governor of Pennsylvania, better known as the governor Kamala Harris didn’t choose as her vice president-to-be.

A debate with all of these folks on the stage would be a disaster for the Democrat Party, so, please, bring it on!

Dispatches from the Deranged…

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., had his TDS showing this week, calling Trump a lier. It takes a lot of gull for a politician to call somebody a lier. In Biblical terms, he probably has a log in his eye.

“We know he’s lying,” Van Hollen said on CNN, “when he says that the Iranians are talking with us and they are about to give Donald Trump everything he wants. Yes, that’s a lie.”

Van Hollen must have better communication with the enemy than the President does.

Then he accused Trump of planning a potential “war crime” when he threatens to target the Iranian power grid.

Let’s put that in the sealed mayonnaise jar and wait to see who’s lying.

Jan-Werner Müller wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian. Müller is a German political philosopher and historian of political ideas working at Princeton University. He’s from Bad Honnef, Germany, just south of Bonn. The U.N. has a presence there and it’s the birthplace of Ludwig van Beethoven. If Müller was on trial for being a liberal, there would be a unanimous conviction.

He wrote this, with his vast background on political “ideas”:

“Never before has an administration so openly glorified outright killing as the current White House propaganda machine does with its obscene snuff videos of the Iran war and the destruction of small boats.

“Trump has never hidden his desire for domination and the related willingness to have his followers engage in violence, from the call to rough up people at his rallies to the pardons of even the most brutal January 6 insurrectionists.

“Hegseth, and perhaps even Rubio, seem drunk on the idea that special military operations could be quick and costless in American lives – and make for great TV. Trump’s fixation on visuals and props – if I show a pile of paper on TV, it means I really have divested from my companies, or I really have a great healthcare plan – is now shared across his administration.”

Müller apparently can’t grasp Trump’s political idea that America needs to stop Iran from having a nuclear weapon and drug dealers need to know we are no longer aiming the other way when you are bringing deadly drugs into this country.

Müller’s take probably plays well in the Professor’s Lounge, but Trump’s ideas play better on Main Street.

Yes, again Princeton puts its faculty without faculties on display.

Word of the Day

Faculties: common sense, innate common sense, intellectual gifts, senses, wit.

Dispatches from the Deranged:

Hakeem Jeffries, the esteemed Minority (Democrat) Leader in the House Of Representatives, is sounding the alarm that President Trump could get “somebody killed” for accusing the Democrats of being the country’s “greatest enemy” after Iran.

Trump, on Sunday, posted “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent Democrat Party!” He also said on Saturday that “Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways” and that “Fascist Democrats will never protect America.”

“Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed,” Jeffries said on the the Democrat’s CNN’s State of the Union program.

The Log-in-the-Eye syndrome is just as prevalent in the Democrat Party as is TDS.

The Democrats’ demonization of Trump nearly got him killed in 2024, remember? The Democrats’ demonization nearly got Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh killed in 2022.

The Radical Left Democrats’ rhetoric spawned an attack on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in 2017.

Actually, Jeffries saying that Trump’s talk could get somebody killed could be taken as a dog whistle that Trump should be taken out.

Notice Jeffries didn’t try to refute Trump’s allegations, he just attacked Trump.

And notice that Jan-Werner Müller’s commentary above could inspire radical violence against those folks he disparaged.

And so it goes in politics today. It’s not about the issues. It’s not about supporting our troops in dangerous conflicts. It’s not about fair elections. It’s not about affordability. For the Democrats is all about Trump. And what has that gotten the Democrats and the Looney Left? Two presidential terms for Donald John Trump. And they have learned nothing. They are so deranged they will not support requiring positive identification to cast a vote in this country.

They are bereft of their faculties.

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Thanks for reading. Your comments would add so much to this post. Finally we exceeded our goal of five comments last week.

Here are some highlights:

Azcactuspete reminded us of the antonyms for “enfeeble” are: Strengthen, Energize, and Invigorate. Does that sound like Trump? You bet.”

Bob Hoebeke wrote, in response to our suggestion that we need elected officials who work for us, not against us: “We elect them to do OUR bidding, THEY quickly forget that and create their own fiefdoms, and the next thing you know they are protecting THEIR power at the electorate’s expense. Much of this would go away if only DOJ would convict those committing fraud with OUR dollars, and throw them in jail. And guess what, I believe we would once again see civility between the parties,”

Jack Sotallaro opined “People are near-sighted when it comes to politicians — the just see ‘what they’ll do for me’ rather than noticing that the federal government’s jurisdiction is the whole country and elected officials should govern accordingly. The fetid odor in and around DC is not just the pollution in the Potomac.”

Tune in Saturday for more on the largess of our legislators in Washington.

In the meantime, let’s see if we can keep our string of comments running.

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Or, you could buy me a cup of coffee here for just $5. No inflation here. Same price as last year. It would be cheaper, but we started this under the Biden Administration.