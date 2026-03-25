Relevant Today

Relevant Today

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5d

Well put and all true. Thanks Charles.

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Bob Hoebeke's avatar
Bob Hoebeke
5d

"DEMOCRAT" = Immediately discredited- the truth is not in them, through prior and now current fallacies, THEY HAVE NO CREDIBILITY!!

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