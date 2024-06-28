Did you watch it? The Debate? That was hard-to-see TV. Shame on you CNN and Jill Biden. That was textbook elder abuse. That wasn’t really a debate, it was a rebate — same ole, same ole. The hogwash was being served up by the gallons.

In fact, CNN star Jake Tapper started the flow with his first question about the economy. He said the inflation had started to slow, but he stated that a basket of groceries that cost $100 then, meaning when President Biden took office, now costs $120.

Would any grocery shopper believe that statement? What was in that basket that only increased 5 percent a year since 2020? Obviously, there was no beef, no bacon, no fish. A loaf of bread has at least doubled. Coffee requires a mortgage. Bottled water is up way more than 20 percent.

An old guy said recently, he was a lot stronger now. Last year he couldn’t carry $100 worth of groceries. Now he can.

Biden stumbled, often confusing thousands, millions, billions and trillions. He first said his administration created 15,000 new jobs, but he has claimed creating over a million jobs because he counted all the people who were laid off during the pandemic and came back to work. Actually the 15,000 figure might be closer to actual jobs created, or maybe not.

He spewed a lot of hogwash that has been debunked. He dredged up the line attributed to former President Trump about many good people on both sides of the protest in Charlottesville, Va., about the civil war monuments. Snopes debunked that just recently. The president might have missed that.

He revisited the false accusation that Trump said there would be a bloodbath if he isn’t re-elected. That has been clarified many times. What Trump said was if Biden was re-elected, there would be a bloodbath for the automotive industry because Biden wouldn’t take a strong stand against imports.

The president pulled up another false quote of Trumps. A general fired by Trump said Trumps called World War II soldiers buried in a cemetery in France “suckers and losers.” Nineteen people at the scene of the alleged statement have refuted the claim.

Biden repeatedly called Trump a liar. He has the attendees chanting that at his rallies.

Biden fumbled through his thoughts on how to reduce the debt. He said there were “1,000 trillionaires, I mean billionaires in this country.” He said they pay 8.2 percent in taxes. He said if they would pay 24 or 25 percent it would raise “500-million, 500-billion, I should say, in a 10-year period.”

There’s some hogwash for you. This year, for the first time, the interest on the national debt will exceed $1 trillion. The $500 billion over 10 years would pay only $50 billion a year on the interest and would not be enough to pay down any debt. Even $500 billion a year would not put this country in the black. The debt is increasing at least $2 trillion a year.

Trump was more clear in his thoughts, but elegance of speech is not his forte. He said nothing that was new. He described his administration as the greatest in history. He used his usual “no one has every seen anything like it.”

Biden pulled out the Democrats’ frequent trick of getting a bunch of cronies to sign something. He said 158 presidential historians have signed a paper saying Trump was the worst president in history. Trump responded that polls are saying Biden is the worst. Trump hit Biden with the 51 intelligence experts who signed a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian misinformation. That letter certainly turned into hogwash.

Biden hit Trump, as expected with his felony conviction, rape charges, sex with Stormy Daniels and promises to free the January 6 convicts. Trump smoothly brushed them aside and accused Biden of using his Justice Department to attack his opponents.

Biden’s biggest prevarication could have been his golf handicap. He said he was a 6 handicapper. He might well have been a six, but he probably had several mail-in scorecards.

Trump challenged Biden to a golf driving contest. Biden, whose wife had to lead him off the stage by the hand, said he would win a driving contest.

Interestingly, at rallies after the debate and in North Carolina on Friday Biden said he may not be as stable on his feet as he used to be, and may not be as good at debating as he used to be, but he is still able to tell the truth.

As has been the case throughout recent presidential debates, the candidates did a poor job of answering the questions. They often went back to challenge what their opponent said earlier. Trump, after three attempts by Tapper, never answered what he would do about providing more child care. That was a set-up question for Trump anyway.

There is so much wrong with what went on in this debate, but one good thing was the decision to cut the microphones of Trump or Biden when the other candidate was on the clock. The time didn’t turn into the shouting match that had become common.

These debates really aren’t very useful. Maybe this should be the last one.