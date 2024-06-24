You might recall we wrote in The Hogwash Report 5.0 about Joe Biden’s speech on the Senate floor 43 years ago when he railed about the national debt crossing the $2 TRILLION mark for the first time in history.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) gave President Biden some unsavory news this week when it said his spending this year alone will result in a $1.9 TRILLION deficit, meaning that number will be added to the national debt.

The four years of Biden’s Administration have had an average deficit of roughly $2 TRILLION each year. And he can’t blame the last three years on his predecessor. That would be hogwash.

According to TheHill.com report, the CBO attributed the 27-percent jump largely to several key drivers, including foreign military aid, the Biden Administration’s student loan actions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s slower-than-expected recovery of payments made in response to bank failures over the past two years, higher outlays for Medicaid and increases in discretionary spending.

The cumulative deficit from 2025 to 2034 is projected to reach $22.1 TRILLION which is 10 percent higher than the office previously projected in February, marking a $2.1 TRILLION increase, TheHill.com said. That will push the national debt to well over $50 TRILLION.

He railed about the $2 TRILLION debt 43 years ago, but he’s oblivious to the $8 TRILLION debt he has run up.

Take Off the Gag

New York’s highest court, The Court of Appeals, refused to lift the gag order Judge Juan Merchan has imposed on Donald Trump, even through the trial is over. Merchan and the district attorney’s office has opposed lifting the restrictions at least until after Trump’s sentencing. Seems to be hogwash and an infringement on Trump’s right to free speech.

Remember, you heard it first in The Hogwash Report 9.0: Justice is no longer blind, but its wearing really cool sunglasses.

Confuse Them If You Can’t Convince Them

Chris Whipple, who wrote the book The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, which chronicles the first two years of the Biden presidency, rushes to the defense of No. 46 as Biden is chided for his handling of the ongoing wars overseas.

“He’s spent his whole life, really, preparing for the challenges he’s faced overseas,” Whipple told writers for Politico.com. “But the problem in a presidential election can be that nobody gives you credit for the subtleties of diplomacy, and instead a lot of people just notice there’s a bunch of wars going on.”

Here comes the more hogwash from the same article: A senior official, who was granted anonymity to discus internal thinking about the moment, said “It’s not like we scheduled these things. The calendar throws events at you and you work a narrative that contextualizes.”

Say what? Same guy must help the vice president to explain things.

Flag Folly

In The Hogwash Report 8.0 we wrote about the attempted cancellation of Supreme Court Samuel Alito for his wife’s penchant for flying flags. Her flying a U.S. flag upside down after the January 6 episode three years ago has been fodder for the Democrats’ attempt to cancel the judge.

She also was criticized for flying the Appeal to Heaven Flag which has been used by some Donald Trump supporters as a rallying cry. The Democrats say Mrs. Alito’s flying of the flag is evidence of Justice Alito’s allegiance to Trump and they say he should recuse himself from any court cases involving the president who appointed him. Such hogwash.

This “provocative flag” with a lone pine tree and the words “Appeal to Heaven” is the same flag that has been flown over San Francisco’s city hall for the last 60 years. If it’s good enough for San Francisco, a bastion of liberal Democrats, it should be good enough to be flown over a home of a Supreme Court justice.

Pure Hogwash

In an opinion piece written by Johnathan Berry, a former clerk for Justice Alito, defends his former boss against what he called “spurious accusations.” Berry said, “Americans are smart enough to realize that these stores are — and this is a technical legal term ‘pure applesauce.’” (aka hogwash)

Berry wrote his piece to dispute the insinuations raised by the media after Justice Alito was secretly recorded by a Supreme Court party crasher claiming to be a fellow conservative.

The pundits criticize the judge for saying there were some principles on which there can be no compromise.

“Many pundits may ignore it, but (the crasher) also captured Justice Alito recognizing that “American citizens, in general, need to work … to try to heal this polarization because it’s very dangerous.” At the same time, he acknowledged that the court has a “very defined role” and the problems of civil society are “way above” the power of the court. His judicial humility admirably acknowledged the limits of his constitutional role, yet his civic compassion shows a thoughtful understanding of the deep rifts in our country. He should be lauded, not pilloried,” Berry wrote.

Berry also had this to say about Alito: “He is unfailingly kind, professional, thoughtful and conscientious of what is and is not his proper role. That was on display in the supposedly damning video. Likewise, Mrs. Alito is a generous and exuberant woman. When I read about these exchanges, I knew that the norms and trust with which they share their private lives had been breached.”