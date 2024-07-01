The National Debt Credit Card. There’s no limit. Gencraft.Com Image

Here’s one more session on Beating a Dead Horse, also known as the National Debt.

Peter St. Onge, writer of the Profstonge Weekly newsletter here on Substack marked the day on June 20 when the yearly interest charges on our national debt has topped $1 TRILLION. And he points out it will hit $3 TRILLION in just five years.

He also shared that in May the government took in $324 billion from Americans. Thirty-three cents of every dollar went to pay interest on the debt. Our government actually spent $671 billion in May, adding $347 billion of “fresh debt” in one month.

Maybe we aren’t beating a dead horse here. The National Debt seems to be alive and well and consuming this country’s solvency every day. We keep beating on it, but it seems to have TRILLIONS of healthy lives and no amount of beating by conservatives will subdue it.

There seems to be no stomach for stopping the wild spending spree. Our leaders have a credit card with no limit and they flash it in spectacular ways. Remember, such use of a credit card only works in government. Do not try this at home.

Heaven help us.

The Rosy Economy Doesn’t Smell Right

Substack’s FX HEDGE NEWSLETTER posted an article last week that highlights the hogwash that our country’s economy is headed in the right direction. The article headlined “GDP=Grossly Distorted Picture” is worth a read. It’s partly behind a paywall, but what is out front gives us a really clear picture of what is really happening.

The Hogwash Report was intrigued by the explanation of the GDP, Gross Domestic Product, which according to many tells us our debt isn’t that bad compared to our GDP.

FX Hedge says the GDP is made up of four spending categories: (1) personal consumption, (2) government consumption, (3) investment and (4) net exports.

It points out that the government’s portion is growing like gangbusters, but that’s what we don’t want to see. Why? Because government purchases don’t increase the nation’s wealth or increase the standard of living. Realistically, FX Hedge says government purchases are a net drag.

Here is a truism: For each $1 you take from a private citizen so that the government can spend it, it adds less than $1 to the economy because it is spent inefficiently.

After “Build Back Better,” for seven straight quarters the government has grown faster than private consumption.

“Simply put, the private economy—which is all that matters since it’s the only part that’s productive—is stalling out,” said the FX HEDGE NEWSLETTER.

The other bad news is that private investment is stagnating. This ultra-important category of investing is increasing slower than the rate of increase for the GDP. That means, FX Hedge says, the recent increases in GDP are unsustainable.

“It’s the economy, stupid!” Don’t buy the hogwash that everything is just fine.

Reich on America’s Great Misfortune

Robert Reich is a record-setter for spouting hogwash. In a recent column, he said this:

“It is one thing for Donald Trump — a pathological liar and sociopath — to conjure up these lies. He is nuts. It has been America’s great misfortune for him to emerge at a time when the nation was already distrustful and disdainful of politics.”

The writer of that diatribe, Reich, is pointing the finger directly at himself when he said Trump was elected when the nation was already distrustful and disdainful of politics.

You see, Trump replaced Obama’s eight years in the White House. It seems Reich unwittingly (or maybe not) skewered Obama’s two terms as distrustful and disdainful.

Further, Reich served as a member of Obama’s economic transition board and before that had been President Clinton’s Secretary of Labor. Was he complicit to the distrust and disdain?

Hogwash Reaching New Level in Mass.

Substacker Stephen Heins has alerted us about a potential government power grab that seems almost unimaginable. The Massachusetts Senate is considering a bill that would empower state regulators to terminate natural gas service to customers so long as they have “safe, reliable, and affordable alternatives.”

An extremely broad climate bill has a proposal to end a program to replace aged infrastructure, such as natural gas supply lines. Some see it as a way to force people away from fossil fuels and to the wind and solar sources.

Heins calls Sen Ryan Fattman a modern-day Paul Revere for single-handedly blocking and delaying final consideration of the bill. Fattmann, is a Republican.

Political Hogwash

In the aftermath of Joe Biden’s “Little Big Horn” debate experience, former President Barak Obama said, “Bad debate nights happen.”

Then he added, “… but this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

That common theme from the Democrats seems curious at least when you consider all across America there are Trump signs in yards and fields owned by ordinary folks that have not been taken down since the end of his first term. And why do so many more people show up at Trump rallies than Biden’s?

And why would Democrats be so against making America great again? Is it that they just care about themselves?

Vote Early, Vote Often

At an after-debate ralley, Jill Biden was stunning on stage wearing a dark dress with VOTE in big white letters scattered about 20 times over the dress. That’s how many times she wants you to vote for her husband again this time.

