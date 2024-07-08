Apparently a lot of people are waking up each morning and immediately they are consumed by the fear of losing our democracy. They believe that if the Democrat candidate for president, whomever he or she might be, loses this November it will spell the end of our democracy.

We should be much more concerned about losing our republic, which is what we really have. Our forefathers chose a republic over a democracy.

The left is banking on the failure of our public education system and failure of the the far left universities that have left us with so many Americans who do not know the difference between a democracy and a republic.

Is it any wonder that hogwash is in such great supply these days?

In a republic, we elect representatives to represent us collectively. In a true democracy every eligible citizen would vote on every piece of legislation, not just our representatives. A full-scale election would have to be held for every new legislation.

Some states, like California, allow for citizens to place ballot issues to become laws or constitutional amendments with the effect of law. If their representatives won’t deal with their desired legislative changes, proponents get the initiative on the ballot and a 50-percent-plus-one vote makes the proposition law. Those votes are easily swayed by the side that spends the most money to distort their side’s value of the proposal.

California, as well as other states, actually fund two types of legislation generators — bills that are dealt with in its legislature and issues or propositions that are put forth by the public — most often special interest groups — to be decided by popular vote. If only 50 percent of the eligible voters vote and the issue passes by 51 percent, that means only about 25 percent of the eligible voters won the day. Is that real a democracy (majority) or a minocracy (minority)? This is exactly why so many people don’t agree with some laws that are voted into existence.

How is it working in California?

Kelsey Piper wrote a piece for vox.com in 2020 entitled “California’s ballot initiative system isn’t working. How do we fix it?” Her subtitle was “Is direct democracy delivering on its promises?” Piper at the time was listed as a senior writer at Future Perfect, Vox’s effective-altruism-inspired section on the world’s biggest challenges.

Voting in California is cumbersome at best. In a republic we voters most often have to research and decide between just two candidates. But in California, voters in the direct democracy have to research multiple choices on things like abolishing or expediting the death penalty, am I for or against plastic grocery bags, the proper running of dialysis clinics.

“A system that funnels lots of issues, both big and small, directly to the voters leads to bad policy judgments,” Piper wrote, “because under-informed voters don’t have time to research and form opinions on all the issues. It leads to a handicapped legislature that can’t do its job, because large sections of state law are untouchable.”

Several states have some form of direct democracy. Each state does direct democracy in a different way. But Piper pointed out that California reliably has one of the longest ballots. In 2016, there were 17 statewide initiatives. The voter guide mailed to all voters to explain them was 224 pages long.

Since 1912 when California adopted direct democracy, there have been 2,147 initiatives proposed, 138 have been approved, 254 rejected, and 1,580 failed. Once a proposition is written and titled, its proponents have to obtain a required number of petitioners to get on the ballot.

Direct democracy proponents have found out on occasion even popular initiatives can be overturned by the judiciary.

In 1964 California Proposition 14 passed with 65 percent of the voters favoring it. The issue amended the California state constitution to nullify the 1963 Rumford Fair Housing Act, thereby allowing property sellers, landlords and their agents to openly discriminate on ethnic grounds, as they had been allowed before 1963. In 1966, according to Wikipedia, the California Supreme Court, in a 5-2 split decision, declared Proposition 14 unconstitutional under the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that decision in 1967.

This year we will continue to hear this death knell for democracy over, and over, and over in this election campaign.

Only fair, clean, judiciously regulated and validated elections will preserve this democratic republic.

More of our government officials and politicians should wake up each morning worrying about that and then moving to do something to about it.

Winning in politics isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.

ABC’s Primetime Interview Fizzles

Not since 1986 when Geraldo Rivera busted open what was expected to be Al Capone’s secret vault in the bowels of a Chicago hotel have so many people been snookered into an hour of TV that they will never get back.

ABC’s “riveting” 22-minute interview with President Biden produced less revelation than did Rivera’s finding of a single bottle in the sealed vault. He had a IRS agent and a coroner standing by in case he found a stash of cash or even dead bodies in the vault.

George Stephanopoulos, try as he might, could not pull out of Biden an announcement that maybe he should remove himself from seeking a second term. There was no admission that ABC had an IRS agent standing by in the event Biden would admit to helping Hunter extort money from foreign countries, or a coroner in case, well just in case.

Try as he might, Stephanopoulos could not get the president to agree to a cognitive test. Biden said his doctors said he didn’t need one and besides, he said he gets a cognitive test every day as he handles the business of the world’s most powerful office.

Stephanopoulos tricked the interviewee by questioning whether he had watched his really bad performance in the debate.

His answer, “I don’t think I did, no,” sounded unsure at best. Yep, a cognitive test would not be necessary.

Stephanopoulos also tried in vain to get Biden to understand that no president with a 36 percent approval rating has ever won re-election. Biden said his internal polling did not show that bad result.

The Hogwash Report obtained the results of the Biden Campaign’s internal polling (sarcasm alert). When asked if those being polled approved of Biden’s job performance, 64% answered “NO.” 87% answered “YES”.

Biden successfully rebuffed ABC’s attempt to get him to say something could cause him to reconsider and step down.

Biden said “Look, I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race, but the Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”

(Sarcasm alert) The Hogwash Report tried to go to the source and see if the Lord Almighty was coming down to stop Biden’s campaign, but there was no answer at the Obama residence.

