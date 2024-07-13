Cue the Theme Music from Jaws!

Those ominous chords are perfect background for what is happening with our government. It is circling us, with an appetite that will eventually consume us. Like a shark rising from the water with it’s teeth ready to rip us to shreds, our government lurks and grows, and grows, and grows.

Last week the Associated Press swallowed hook, line and sinker the Department of Labor’s report on the job market results for June.

“US Employers added a solid 206,000 Jobs in June a Sign of Economic Strength” the AP headline screamed.

Their lede said “America’s employers delivered another healthy month of hiring in June, adding 206,000 jobs and once again displaying the U.S. economy’s ability to withstand continually high interest rates.”

Spoiler alert: Don’t drink their hogwash.

If you only read the headline and the first paragraph you’d say, “Boy, things are really looking great.”

But reading the story, you will find:

In the second graph we learn that the June number of added jobs was 12,000 less than May. In the third graph we hear that the unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent the highest rate since 2021. The rise is a result of 277,000 people filing for unemployment in June. “Not all of them found jobs right away,” the AP said. The Hogwash Report’s calculation says 277,000 lost their jobs, 206,000 jobs created results in a net loss of 71,000 jobs. “Continued economic strength?” Can you smell the hogwash? In the fifth graph we found buried this nugget: Of the 206,000 jobs created, three-quarters (75 percent) of them were not created by U.S. employers as the lede of the story said. They (154,500 of them) were created by the government in a “category that that includes healthcare and social assistance, neither of which captures the economy’s underlying strength,” the AP story said. Cue again the theme music from “Jaws.” “Slowly but surely, U.S. labor market conditions are cooling,” said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, in the seventh graph of the story. The story also told us that consumer spending rose just 1.5 percent in June, half of the growth reported in both April and May. It also told us that the inflation rate for June was 3.3 percent. They didn’t point out that consumer spending is lagging behind the inflation rate, which tells us consumers are still getting less for their dollar. Increase the volume on the Jaws music.

The Associated Press has had no competition as a national wire service since the 1980s when United Press International died in this country. It’s understaffed for its mission and its a victim of ineffective and biased leadership. It’s not practicing real journalism, it’s practicing advocacy journalism. It’s idea of balanced reporting is having two liberal reporters working and by-lining the same story.

Insurrection from Within

There is a group of citizens, who happen to be elected officials, who are vowing and preparing to cause chaos in the event that Donald Trump is elected to return to the White House in November. No, these are not members of congress.

Chaos, according to dictionary.com is a state of utter confusion or disorder, a total lack of organization or order (not unlike what occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021). The parenthetical statement here and below are the opinion of The Hogwash Report.

This group of subversives is using taxpayer dollars to hire combatants to take up the cause to disrupt a Trump administration in a similar way to how they worked in his first administration. And according to some of their peers, they are doing it to raise their stars in the political universe. (Premeditated acts against our government generally would be considered treason or sedition, wouldn’t they. Isn’t this on a level with citizens walking through open doors at the capital in an unarmed protest, then winding up in jail charged with disrupting government function.)

What we have here is a cabal of blue state attorneys general planning a plethora of lawsuits aimed at crippling a Trump administration.

The political website politico.com blared this headline recently:

“DEMOCRATIC LAWYERS GET READY; IF TRUMP WINS, THERE WILL BE CHAOS”

Now, Democratic attorneys general around the country are already gearing up for the possibility of a second Trump administration by beginning to map out an aggressive legal strategy to fight him again in court — this time with a fresh sense of urgency,” the un-bylined article said.

The report said the Democratic attorneys general are hiring experts and sending staff to study areas of the law anticipated to come under attack like reproductive health (also known as abortion or killing babies), (illegal) immigration and the environment (or woke greenness).

These would-be white knights would file lawsuit after lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop what they view as a significant threat to democracy and individual rights.

The Democrat attorney generals thought they were caught a little flat-footed by the previous Trump administration because Trump wasted no time in fulfilling some of his campaign promises, like the Arab travel embargo.

Who would have thought a candidate would take his campaign promises so seriously?

“Our office is not new to this,” California (there’s that state again) Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “We’ve been in this position, in 2016 to 2020 (both of the Trump election cycles). And if necessary, we’ll prepare to fight in the same way again.”

The Trump Administration faced 160 multi-state lawsuits according to research compiled by Paul Nolette, a political science professor at Marquette University. Nolette has been tracking such activity since 1980.

Our 40th president, Ronald Reagan, saw his administration sued 30 times. His successor, George H.W. Bush faced 20 challenges, William Jefferson Clinton, 42; George W. Bush, 76; Barack Hussein Obama, 78. In the first three years of the Biden term, 68 multi-state lawsuits were filed, a significant drop off from the Trump years.

The Hogwash Report was always fascinated by how the Democrats, during the Trump years, tossed out a new scandal daily against the president throughout the four years. The Democrat attorneys general were complicit to that.

On an average of every nine days a multi-state lawsuit was filed against the Trump Administration and they often controlled that day’s negative news cycle.

Politico pointed out that these AGs are political animals.

“Attorneys general often now are looking at the next political step,” Doug Gansler, former Maryland attorney general, told Politico. “They make decisions predicated on politics sometimes instead of what they’re statutorily obligated to do.”

James L. Huffman, professor and dean emeritus of Lewis & Clark Law School, called for an end to multi-state lawsuits in an opinion pieces written for The Hill.

"As for federalism, state attorneys general of both parties have a legitimate and important role — indeed, a responsibility — to defend the sovereign powers of their states and to challenge federal intrusions on those powers,” Huffman told The Hill. “But the surge of multi-state lawsuits against the Trump administration, like those against the Obama administration, is almost entirely partisan. These lawsuits are brought not to defend the constitutional prerogatives of the states but to disrupt and block the policies of the federal government (or a Trump administration).”

The lesson learned from Trump’s first tenure is that he follows through on his campaign promises. So they are getting prepared now to strike with all their might.

“If you’re an AG you have to make sure your team is solid,” James Tierney, the former attorney general of Maine, told Politico.

“If Trump wins, there will be chaos,” he said.

Let’s just sit back and watch the hogwash fly!

Leave a comment

Now You See It, Now You Don’t

The Hogwash Report this time of year is generated from a red community in a red state (Ohio).

In close proximity to our home there has been only one family who has been displaying Biden signs on their property. Curiously, since the debate, the two Biden signs there have disappeared.

Your comments are appreciated.

The Hogwash Report is an occasional call out of things that just aren’t so

image by Gencraft.com