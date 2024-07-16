(THIS POST HAS BEEN EDITED TO CORRECT THE TITLE TO 15.0)

A News Storm Just Blew Through Here

Wow, with so much political news going on, it’s impossible for this one-man band to keep up with tracking down the hogwash.

I try to write these epistles in advance, but what I had written for The Hogwash Report 14.0 has quickly become obsolete. I’m going to publish it anyway, just further down the scroll. Read until you get tired, come back to it later because you really won’t want to miss a word.

The Attempted Assassination

Did that ever trigger (pardon the expression) a news storm.

It’s hard to believe the hogwash that some Trump haters have been spewing. One wag posited that Trump just slapped a ketchup packet against his head and took a dive. Some major news outlets said “Trump said he was shot in his ear,” rather than believe their lying eyes by viewing real time video or seeing the New York Times’ photographer’s still photo that captured the bullet whizzing by his head. The former president suffered a bullet wound to his right ear, no authoritative entity has disputed that.

Isn’t it hogwash that the Secret Service, or the Justice Department can’t be certain of the shooter’s motive? He recorded a video before the shooting saying “I hate Trump. I hate Republicans.”

Isn’t it hogwash that the Selective Service higher ups would not clear a member of their SWAT team to shoot the shooter until the shooter fired the first rounds?

Given all of the pre-shooting failures, it’s still pretty impressive that in just 43 seconds from the shooter’s first shot he was reported as neutralized. But in those 43 seconds he killed one and injured at least three. As Trump has said many times, the opposition doesn’t just hate him, it hates his supporters more. What better way to reduce the size of Trump rallies than to have assassins spraying bullets into the crowd.

The Hogwash Report suggest the Republican nominee go to his favorite secure golf course and let his opponent continue to shoot himself in the foot until next January 20. It’s not wise to interfere when your enemy is self-destructing.

On the other hand, it’s hogwash to believe, as some say, that the attempted Saturday night massacre has sealed the election for Trump. The ballot drop boxes are being installed at a high rate of speed in key battleground states. The Trump turnout has to be too big to rig, as substacker Don Surber says.

In Fairness, Props to President Biden

The Hogwash Report wishes to give President Biden props for sounding sincere about his concern for his opponent and for pulling down his hatred-laced campaign commercials for at least a few days.

No Empathy from Reich

Robert Reich, ultra-liberal Substack and newspaper columnist, however, couldn’t bring himself to be sincerely concerned about Trump’s well-being.

“My first thought on hearing about the attempted shooting of Donald Trump at a rally today in Pennsylvania was ‘I hope to god he’s okay,’” was the opening of his latest column. (Notice the small g in god. No respect for his creator either.) Parenthetical statements are the opinion of The Hogwash Report.

“I thought this for the usual reasons we human beings hope that other humans are safe from harm,” Reich continued.

“But I had another reason in the case of Donald Trump.

“Trump has shaped his campaign around his own paranoid martyrdom. I didn’t want anything to add fuel to his dangerous message. (You mean, like his death?)

He started his next graph with “It would be unseemly to speak ill of a man who could have lost his life today,” but he went ahead a spoke ill of Trump throughout his writing.

Such unadulterated hogwash.

Props to Democrat Congressman Decrying the Hogwash

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) said enough hogwash is enough in a Twitter/X thread on Sunday after the shooting, he said Democrats need to be more civil in their rhetoric.

"We can start by dropping hyperbolic threats about the stakes of this election," he wrote. "It should not be misleadingly portrayed as a struggle between democracy or authoritarianism or a battle against fascists or socialists bent on destroying America. These are dangerous lies.”

Whoa!!! Democrats lie?

Bob Hoge, a contributor to RedState.com opined about Golden’s post: “It’s refreshing to see a Democrat, even one who’s at risk of losing his seat in the upcoming election, tell the truth about what’s been going on. While Trump is hyperbolic, he does not call his detractors “dangers to democracy” or imply they’re traitors to our country. Yet Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, and so many others—along with their cheerleaders in the media—routinely throw around such rhetoric, acting as if it’s just normal dis.

The Hogwash Report believes America still has a great Constitution and if it is the rule of law, no one person can make himself a dictator. Congress still has real powers and the Judiciary has real powers to keep would-be autocrats in check. Yep those are dangerous lies the Democrats are spreading.

Starting a Fund Drive for a Hogwash Shield

With the selection of Sen. J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate, he’s going to need a Hogwash shield. The opposition will be going through his sock drawers, seeking out old girlfriends, rifling through his garbage and calling out to people who will say anything against him for a few bucks. They will roll film of Vance talking against Trump before he became a Trump defender and supporter.

He’s a brand new politician. He defeated a 20-year-veteran of the House of Representatives, Timothy John (Tim) Ryan, D-OH for his seat in the Senate.

Donald Trump’s endorsement made him a senator. Now he wants to make him a vice president.

An author and venture capitalist, Vance is a new generational candidate. At age 39, he’s a Generation X product. If the Trump/Vance ticket is successful, Vance will become the second youngest vice president. He will be 160 days older than Richard Nixon was when he became President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s vice president. Kamala Harris is 59.

Vance is a Marine veteran, serving from 2003-2007. If he and Trump are up against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, he will be the only veteran on either ticket.

Looks Like We Got It All Wrong

(Sarcasm alert) The Hogwash Report has learned that we and everyone else who watched the Trump/Biden debate got it all wrong.

You can be enlightened to that fact if you read Seth Abramson’s Substack post of July 10:

Seth Abramson

It’s a painful 59-minute read that carries a very different take on the debate that just wasn’t seen by most of us.

Abramson is a liberal Democrat spin doctor of the highest calibre. He’s a graduate of the Harvard Law School and a former public defender in New Hampshire. He’s currently on the faculty at the University of New Hampshire-Manchester. He is billed as being able to speak to the media on a wide range of topics including crime prevention, juvenile delinquency, domestic violence, poverty, youth crime, social media, racism, sexual assault, creative writing, criminal justice and presidential politics (and the art of being humble). Parenthetical statements here and below are the opinion of The Hogwash Report and not necessarily shared by anyone else.

If you have absolutely nothing else to do for an hour, I recommend his post as a way to see the complete opposite of what reasonable people saw in the debate.

Let me share a few brief statements from the Abramson post, but for full context you will want to refer to the post itself.

“Just 120 days ago, Joe Biden had a full cognitive work-up which showed no abnormal results. Major media had access to this report beginning on March 1 and pretended it did not.”

(The Washington Post disputes that claim. It wrote recently: “Biden has not taken a cognitive test during his presidency and dismissed calls to take one arguing during his recent ABC News interview that leading the country amounts to a daily test.” Why would one of the most liberal outlets not have come to Biden’s rescue with Abramson’s revelation? And why didn’t the Biden Campaign make that report available?)

“Prior to leaving for a long overseas trip in June, President Biden exhibited no cognitive behavior that is unusual for his age.”

“During his trip overseas, President Biden was so committed to working hard for America that he ignored staffers’ advice about resting, undertook a schedule that major media now confirms would be deemed both physically and mentally ‘grueling’ for a man half his age, and yet still exercised daily and came home to America to continue to work long hours.”

“Since he (Biden) got over his cold and got some rest, Joe Biden has been just fine.”

“Major media knew that Joe Biden’s lapses in Europe began as a result of this pre-forecast gross exhaustion, which had been brought on by a president overruling his staff to work harder for America than it would be wise for any president to be working.”

“It (the major media) told Americans that President Biden’s team’s claims that he had been suffering from exhaustion, jet lag, and a bad cold were all post-debate “spin”—despite every source it had spoken to saying that all of that was in fact true.”

“It (the major media) hid flash polls showing that debate-watchers thought President Biden had won on substance, even as Trump won on style. It hid focus group results indicating that the debate hadn’t changed voters’ minds about either candidate. It hid post-debate polls showing that in certain national surveys Biden had gained on Mr. Trump both at the national level and in battleground states—particularly Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Georgia, all states Biden campaigned in following the debate.”

(Biden’s) “difficulty getting off the stage (w)as a result of a previously publicly disclosed neuropathy in his feet that has nothing to do with cognition but is exacerbated by stress and exhaustion.” (Shooting one’s self in the foot also would contribute to needing help off the stage.)

“We also know that President Biden has been one of the best presidents in American history. How do we know? Because that is the consensus of all nonpartisan historians in America who vote on presidential legacies, and that is what we have to go on with respect to that question.”

“President Biden has not only just put forward a peace plan that could end the horrific war Trump’s pal Benjamin Netanyahu launched in Gaza (as The Hogwash Report recalls, Hamas started things with a sneak attack killing innocents and taking hostages) but also just issued an executive order that has border crossings down by 40%." (Down from the sky high numbers Biden racked up in his first three years of guarding our border.)

“President Biden’s showing was so unlike him that it really did shock the conscience of the nation. It also emphasized how much higher our expectations are for Joe Biden than for Donald Trump, which in itself should tell us that the choice in November is really no choice at all.”

“Is Joe Biden a stutterer? Yes; he’s been so since childhood. A gaffe machine? Yes; he’s been that for over forty years now. A man who starts to make comments or tell stories and then awkwardly thinks better of it and stops himself? Yes; he’s been doing that since the 2000s, so that too is an habit that couldn’t possibly have surprised anyone when it reappeared in Atlanta. But losing his train of thought in mid-sentence, as he did twice at the debate? That seemed new. As did his frailty and his sotto voce delivery.” (And yet, he’s one of the best presidents ever)

“Most people watching a surprising performance of this sort would immediately ask an obvious question: is this man sick? And as it turned out, he was.”

(Enough of this swill aka hogwash. Abramson takes the prize for the most outstanding Biden apologist. There’s so much more fiction to be enjoyed in his post. Caution, this all could be Russian misinformation.)

Transcribing a Biden Rally

“And now, ladies and gentlemen, it’s an honor and pleasure to call up to this podium President Joe Biden.”

The sporadic applause quickly subsides, as President Biden is still in his stage chair staring off stage.

“Let’s make welcome, the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden!”

Again sporadic applause, but not as enthusiastic as the first time. The moderator walks over to the president and taps his shoulder, startling him.

“Mr. President, do you have some remarks?

“Who, me?” he replies.

“Oh, sure,” he says as he struggles to stand and starts walking off stage.

“This way, Mr. President,” the moderator points to the podium. Mrs. Biden and a Secret Service agent briskly come to the president’s side and get him to the podium.

Staring at the crowd, he fumbles through three suit pockets before finding his cue cards.

In his best stump voice he belts out, reading from the card, “It’s great to be in Lansing! This is Biden Country isn’t it?”

The small audience didn’t really know how to react. They were in Raleigh.

In the quiet, he shuffled the cards somewhat then started his remarks.

“I came here today to tell you I am still in this race. I’ve been in the Senate 43 years and I’m not done yet. And I want you to know I’m standing behind our president, Kamala Harris, and her vice president, Donald Trump.

“This is the most important election in the last three thousand years. There are thousands of trillionaires out there who need to pay more taxes. And we’re going to kill medicare, again.

“And when we get the trillionaire’s money, we’re going to send it the Ukraine and its fighting president Putin. I stand behind him, too.

“There’s so much work that needs to be done in this world. We must stamp out cannibalism. I owe it to my family to see that no one else is ever eaten by cannibals like my uncle was.

“We are going to get ice cream at 2 p.m. Maybe I wasn’t supposed to read that card. I sure do love ice cream, though.”

“Hey, I don’t think this mic is working.”

“Thank you, Mr. President. You have inspired us to stay the course under your superb leadership. There will be no questions. You can all go now.”

“Can we go get ice cream now?”

“Yes, Mr. President.”

Obviously, this really didn’t happen. The Hogwash Report made it all up.

Who said, “If you made this stuff up, no one would believe it.”

