RNC-Must-See TV

The Republican National Convention became must-see-TV Wednesday night. For the The Hogwash Report, it was must-see-PC as it watched the livestream produced by the Washington Post. We wanted to see what the opposition was saying about the the event so we could collect and strain the hogwash for this special RNC edition of The Hogwash Report.

The Washington Post’s panel of commentators were led by the Post’s senior news anchor Libby Casey and she didn’t disappoint. The Hogwash Report was glued to the computer screen from about 7 p.m., waiting to watch J.D. Vance’s speech, which finally arrived around 10:40, EDT. The convention filled those hours with really good stuff. About midway, with Casey’s comments and leading questions to the panel of Post’s political pundits, the Hogwash Report was left to wonder if the Washington Post shouldn’t be renamed the Hogwashington Post.

Casey panned the firebrand presentation by Peter Navarro, a former Trump advisor who defied a subpoena to appear before Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked House of Representative’s January 6 committee. He was the first person ever to be sent to prison for defying a congressional subpoena. Navarro was on the stage just hours after he completed his sentence and was released from prison. He blasted the lawfare of the Biden Justice Department.

“I got a very simple message for you,” Navarro told the convention attendees and those watching the broadcast, “If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump. Be careful. They will come for you.”

Also, he said, “I went to prison so you won’t have to.”

Casey retorted, that Navarro didn’t go to prison for you, and said that he went because he wouldn’t give important information to the January 6 committee.

She also pointed out that Navarro’s railing against the Justice Department wasn’t following the conciliatory theme that others had brought to the podium as a way to calm the divisive rhetoric. She probably hasn’t spent much time in prison and is able to suppress anger better than Navarro.

Casey started one segment by saying Donald Trump had been on “such a lucky streak” with his legal rulings lately. Obviously, she was referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling on executive immunity, the delaying of his sentencing in the New York business records case, and the dismissal of charges in the Mara Largo raid for classified documents.

Right there’s some real hogwash. She must believe that legal issues are settled by the flip of a coin, the drawing of a card or the spin of a roulette wheel. Those are things that are controlled by luck, not judicial rulings and decisions.

RNC Stuffed All Hogwash With This

The RNC knocked it out of the park when the families of the 13 service members killed in the Afghanistan evacuation were given stage time to honor their loved one. The panel was virtually speechless after the family members told how Trump had spent more than six hours with the Gold Star families when their loved one’s bodies were returned to U.S., showing them empathy, concern and love.

A Gold Star mother said Trump “knew our children’s names, he knew our stories, he carried the weight for a few hours with me. I had expected an arrogant politician, but he had empathy for us.”

When Biden made remarks they said, “He made it all about himself and the loss of his son.” They were bitter that Biden didn’t even say the names of their loved ones.

The Gold Star families read the names and those in the convention hall started echoing back the names.

In respect for those who gave their all and their families. Here are their names:

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, Lawrence, MA

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, Sacramento, CA

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Salt Lake City, UT

Cpl, Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha, NE

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, CA

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Logansport, IN

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, Rio Bravo, TX

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Smitz, 20, St. Charles, MO

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, WY

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, Norco, CA

Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, Berlin Heights, OH

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Corryton, TN

While the Washington Post commentators had little to say, ABC’s Terry Moran was quoted as saying this:

“I'm not sure I've ever experienced anything like that at a convention. The connection between this crowd and those family members of the fallen. It was just absolutely extraordinary. The emotions, the call and response, that the crowd started spontaneously, 'never forget', reciting and repeating the names as they were read out. And it wasn't just a compassion and the sorrow that linked the crowd and speakers. It was the anger. I've been out here this afternoon talking to veterans — Vietnam era veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. About the campaign in general, and without being prompted, they bring up Afghanistan and the sense of shame and anger that they felt for the country and — and in this campaign.”

Hardly a dry eye was spotted as the cameras panned the crowd. Same here at The Hogwash Report office.

“I Know a Little About Train Wrecks”

The Mayor of the tiny Ohio town of East Palestine, Trent Conaway, a burley, bearded good ole boy, was given three minutes to contrast the response to the devastating toxic chemical train wreck in his town. He said President Trump reached out and said he didn’t want to be a distraction but would like to come and visit. Conaway said Trump came, met with officials and the public and even treated first responders to McDonald’s hamburgers.

President Biden, however, was silent for days. When he did finally come to East Palestine, his time was spend with officials and his remarks were scripted.

The Mayor’s sound bite was this, “I know a little bit about train wrecks now, and that’s what the Biden administration has been.”

It’s the Border, Stupid

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a significant point about the border crisis in saying that the Biden Administration has allowed 11 million illegals to flow into the U.S., “that’s more than the population of Michigan, more than the population of Wisconsin.”

Abbot was pointing to two battleground states that Trump would love to win this time, but The Hogwash Report found that 11 million actually is more than the population of 42 of the 50 states.

“America needs a president who will secure our borders,” Abbot said, endorsing Trump.

One Washington Post reporter caught a convention attendee and tried his best to get her to condemn Trump’s promise of mass deportations of illegals, if he’s elected. He apparently assumed she would do that based on off-camera discussions.

But the woman, named Shelby, didn’t bite.

Shelby said that we have to get the bad people, the criminals and the cartel out of this country.

“We’re not going to deport grandma.”

Washington Post editorial writer James Hohmann said 7 out of 10 Americans disapprove of Biden’s border policy, but Casey came to his rescue saying that Biden had a bi-partisan bill to solve the border issue, but Trump had the Republican representatives kill the bill.

James Carville coined the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” to get Bill Clinton elected. This year, it’s the economy and the border, stupid.

Woe Is Me for the Democrats

The Washington Post anchors and pundits decried the state of confusion and dementia the Democrats are in, while the Republicans are coalescing in Milwaukee.

At one point anchor Casey seemed to hold her head and say, “Wow, there is such a power struggle going on in the Democratic Party right now.”

She said, “Biden has had that awful bad day, week, month, now he has covid.”

A pundit said the Democrats are “despondent and suffering from despair.”

Another said, “The state of disarray in the Democratic Party is a level I haven’t seen in years. (more like ever)The party is breaking at the seams.”

When the Hogwashington Post is saying these things, the Democrats are in deep, dark water.

Is Biden Weakening?

President Biden was quoted as saying on BET, the Black Entertainment Network, that “If a doctor told me there’s a medical reason, I won’t run.” That is somewhat weakened from last week when he said he would drop out if “The Lord Almighty” came down and told him not to run. The new caveat might be a cry for help to Dr. Jill Biden.

Advance with Vance

The Washington Post commentators tried to downplay J.D. Vance’s value to the Trump ticket.

National political reporter Maeve Reston said, “We haven’t seen anything on how he would reach out to other voters.”

But clearly, Vance’s first speech as the vice presidential nominee reached out to non traditional Republican voters. His youthful appearance was a breath of fresh air from the 60ish and older others on the ballot. He’s a Gen Xer and he will relate to that demographic in a fruitful way in the campaign.

J.D. wasn’t born in a log cabin, but the analogy is close. He came across Wednesday night as someone who pulled himself up from no-chance beginning in a broken family and an addicted mother. He was raised by a fearless grandmother. After high school he joined the Marines, served in Iraq, used the GI Bill to get through The Ohio State University and went on to law school at Yale, where he made the wise decision to marry someone even smarter than himself. He wrote a book about growing up in Appalachia. It became best seller and Ron Howard made a movie about it.

His first political comments several year ago were as a never-Trumper, but as only wise men do, he realized his mistake. Now he is Trump’s most loyal defender. Trump made him a senator with his endorsement three years ago. Now he wants to make him vice president, and if successful this November, he will be in line to become the next Republican president and steward of the MAGA world.

Tim Ryan, the 20-year veteran Democrat congressman who lost to newcomer Vance in the race for the Ohio senate seat three years ago, must be kicking himself about now.

Vance had the crowd eating out of his hand, cueing chants with his one-liners. His mother, who has been sober and clean for nine years was on hand. He told her if President Trump will allow, they will celebrate her 10th anniversary on January 25, 2025 in the White House. The crowd loved it.

He spoke to his young kids, who were in a hotel room, telling them to get to bed

, “It’s after 10 o’clock.”

His wife, who graduated with honors from Yale Law School and clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, introduced her husband as a good husband and father. She said he today is the same guy she married, except for the beard.

He closed by accepting his nomination to be vice president of the United States and paying homage to his running mate by saying that Donald Trump “didn’t need politics, but the country needed him.”

Quick Hits

Maybe the highlight of the evening was when 98-year-old William Pekrul, a decorated World War II veteran said if Trump was the commander in chief, he’d re-enlist today.

Kelly Ann Conway, former counselor to President Trump and campaign manager for Trump’s victorious election said Trump “does not need to do this, but we need him to do this.”

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said of Trump, “He’ll let all of you keep driving your gas- powered cars.”

Pundit Matt Walsh tweeted about Amber Rose, “The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed slut with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having sex with rappers. Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person.”

But Digital Marketing Strategist Joey Mannarino tweeted, “She’s revered in Philadelphia.”

From The Hogwash Report: Mr. Walsh if, Amber Rose’s endorsement gets just one vote in the 59 precincts in Philadelphia where President Obama got 100 percent of the votes in 2012, her time at the RNC will have been worth it.

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are welcome.