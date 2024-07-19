It didn’t take long for hogwash to start being spewed by media analysts (aka known as Democratic Party operatives) following Donald Trumps kinder and gentler Presidential nomination acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Even the Associated Press, the unofficial partner of the Democrats, said Trump “offered a softer and more personal message that drew directly from his brush with death.”

But a couple of the usual suspects, CNN anchor Van Jones, and Democrat strategist David Axelrod dug deep into the spin machine to claim that Trump’s speech was so bad it had instantly turned the campaign back to being competitive for the Democrats.

Axelrod, the chief strategist in Barack Obama’s campaigns, told Jones, “People, I’m sure, responded positively to his appeals for unity, then he just ripped the bejesus out of everybody, all his political enemies and so on.”

He went on to quote “newsman” Chris Wallace as saying, “This (Trump’s speech) is the first good thing that has happened to the Democrats this week. This reminded everyone why Donald Trump is fundamentally unpopular outside this room.”

Did you catch the hogwash at the end of Wallace’s statement? It insinuated that other than the folks in this room (the convention center full of Republicans) Trump was “fundamentally unpopular” across the U.S. Don’t tell them that a lot of people who have never been to a Republican convention have Trump signs in their yards.

Then, Jones took control.

“He (Trump) had the whole world in his hands if he had just stayed with that unity message, he might have caused problems,” Jones said. “He couldn’t help himself.”

Here’s where the hogwash got really deep and thick.

“If (President) Biden had given a speech that incoherent, that rambling and undisciplined, the Democrats would have hit the trap door button and drug him off.” Jones said.

The Hogwash Report had to take a short break at that point to regain a serious composure.

Jones went on to say, “We are now back to a normal campaign dynamic.”

He apparently thinks a “normal campaign dynamic” means a time when the Democrats are in total disarray and aren’t even sure that their incumbent president will be on the ballot four months from now.

Enough of the hogwash.

The first 30 minutes of Trump’s speech was gripping. He recounted his recollection of the near fatal assassination attempt he endured just five days before. He said would tell it only once. “It’s too painful to tell.”

He said he was “speaking powerfully and happily.” The big screen behind him displayed a chart clearly showing how much illegal border crossings had increased after he left office.

“I turned my head and was ready to begin (talking about the chart).

“I heard a large whizzing sound and felt something hit me on my right ear.

“Wow! What was that. It had to be a bullet. I moved my right hand to my ear and it was covered in blood.

“Secret Service agents rushed to the stage. These are great people, at great risk they pushed on me. There was blood everywhere.

“But, I felt very safe because I had God on my side.”

After the agents got him to his feet, “I wanted to do something to let them know I was OK. I raised my right hand and started shouting fight, fight, fight.”

Trump said “I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” but the crowd chanted, “Yes you are!”

There was a reported 45,000 people at the ralley in Butler, PA. Trump said it was amazing that the crowd didn’t rush to the exits.

“By not stampeding, many lives were saved.”

Before Trump came on stage at the convention Thursday night a display was rolled to the corner of the stage. It was the fire department turnout gear that belonged to volunteer fire chief Cory Comperatore, 50. “Corey”, as Trump referred to him throughout his speech lost his life to the assassin’s bullet. He was shot as he covered his wife and two daughters to protect them. Trump had attended Corey’s funeral earlier in the day.

Trump left the podium. Walked across the stage and kissed the fire helmet which bore the number 27.

Returning to the microphone, Trump announced that a fund had been created for Corey and the other two wounded men. He said in three days $6.5 million had been raised.

Trump also paid tribute to the other victims:

James Copenhaver, 74, from Moon Township, PA. He was a supervisor for the township. He was member of the Township’s Military Banner Committee which organizes tributes for veterans.

David Dutch, 57, from New Kinsington, PA a long-time supporter of Trump. He was a member of The Pennsylvania branch of the Marine Corps League, a veteran’s association.

It was a wonderful tribute to these innocent bystanders. One of their lives ended and the others’ lives were changed forever.

Trump said he told the families that they would get a lot of money, but it wouldn’t stop the hurting.

It was definitely a different tone from Donald J. Trump.

Tucker Carlson, who opened the evening speeches said that after the attempt on his life, Trump is a changed man. And Franklin Graham said God had protected Trump. He offered a compelling prayer of thanksgiving and hope for Trump and the future of America.

After the the somber part of the speech, Trump took about another 45 minutes to point out the accomplishments of his prior administration and list his plans for his next one. It was the longest acceptance speech in history and it apparently drove the Democrats crazy.

