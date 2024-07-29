Shred the Ballots

(Sarcasm Alert) It took a couple of days after President Biden removed himself from the 2024 presidential campaign, but the Democrats realized the quandary they were facing: What do we do with the thousands of ballots that have been pre-marked for Biden to be placed in the public drop boxes by people other than the alleged voters? Major blue cities will be making available shredding drop boxes for those, and new ballots will be mailed out.

NOTE: The Hogwash Report’s (Sarcasm Alerts) are fictional circumstances that no one should believe until they become believably real, which sometimes happens.

Kamala Moves from Drowning with Joe to Walking on Water

Never in history has anyone made such an instant turnaround as Kamala Harris. Just a few months ago Democrats were wringing their hands and telling President Biden he needed to give his campaign a boost and boot Kamala off the ballot. Biden’s approval ratings were in the tank, and Kamala’s were lower. Biden needed someone with some gravitas in a battleground state, not a lightweight from California (sarcasm alert) which has already been declared for Biden by CNN and MSNBC. This girl wasn’t kicked off the ticket, and now, she IS the ticket! She has inclined from drowning in the D.C. swamp to walking on water. They tell us the Democrats raised over $100 million the first day after she was dubbed heir apparent, and over $200 million in a week.

Thousands of first time donors chipped in $100 donations. Here’s a tip to all you new donors. Take another $100 to a Las Vegas bookie and take the 2-1 odds. If she wins, you’ll get your $100 back and $100 interest. If she loses, you’re just out $200. Either way, you’ll thank The Hogwash Report for the tip.

New Slogans

Republicans: Wake Up America!

Democrats: Woke Up America!

Dress for Success

Did you ever notice that every time Vice President Kamala Harris stood behind President Biden at a briefing or announcement of some kind, she was wearing pants. If she really wants to break through the proverbial glass ceiling and become the first female president, don’t you think she should occasionally, if not always, wear skirts and dresses? The only photos The Hogwash Report could find of her so clad were taken at formal events.

Pants on Fire

Speaking of Kamala’s pants, CNN’s fact checkers say her first-day speech as the presumptive presidential candidate contained some blatant lies — liar, liar, pants on fire.

CNN reported, “At Harris’ Tuesday rally in Wisconsin, she criticized Trump and “his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” then said: “Can you believe they put that thing in writing? Read it. It’s 900 pages. But here’s the thing. When you read it, you will see Donald Trump intends to cut Social Security and Medicare. He intends to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and make working families foot the bill. They intend to end the Affordable Care Act. And take us back, then, to a time when insurance companies had the power to deny people with pre-existing conditions.”

CNN Facts First: One of Harris’ claims about Project 2025 is false, while another is at least misleading. The Project 2025 document does not show that Trump intends to cut Social Security; the document barely discusses Social Security at all and does not propose cuts to the program. In addition, contrary to Harris’ suggestion, Project 2025 does not call to “end” the Affordable Care Act or eliminate its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The document does criticize the Affordable Care Act, especially the law’s expansion of Medicaid, but makes clear it is advocating changes to the law rather than terminating the law entirely.

It’s refreshing that CNN is calling out the hogwash for us.

Senatorial Distress

How will Kamala Harris at the top of the Democrat’s presidential ballot affect down-ballot races? That’s a big question. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and John Tester (D-Mont.) all find themselves in tight races and were hoping to hang on to Biden’s coat tail, now it looks like they will need skirt-tail assistance.

Kamala Creates Jobs Over and Over Again

Kamala Harris’ first presidential run found her dogged by reports by former staffers of mistreatment by her as a boss as California’s Attorney General. Early in her time as vice president, it was reported that she had difficulty keeping staff. The website Axios found high turnover of her staff during the 3.5 years in the West Wing. Only five of the 47 people listed as being in her employ in 2021 were still with by the spring of this year. Wouldn’t you think working for the vice president of the United States in Washington, D.C. would be a job you’d want to keep? A “help wanted” sign has been permanently affixed to her door.

Apparently the giggly Kamala we see in public is not the Kamala at the office.

Inflation Reduction Acts Fizzles So Far

Ken Blackwell, former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio State Treasurer and Secretary of State is throwing the hogwash flag on the Biden Administration’s “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Here are some of his points as published at realclearpolitics.com:

“The Drug Price Negotiation Program” has unraveled. It’s just price fixing that empowers the Department of Health and Human Services to dictate drug prices, independent of any free market considerations. It means drug manufacturers won’t be able to recoup the high cost of research and development for new drugs. What it means for seniors is fewer new cures and treatments. AstraZeneca has stated it will pare back development o cancer-fighting medications. Eli Lilly pointed to the IRA to explain why it is discontinuing a $40 million dollar blood cancer drug. Blackwell says the Biden Administration’s drug program will hurt, not help America’s seniors. A University of Chicago analysis of similar legislation projected a loss of 331.5 million life years in the U.S. The IRA plunders Medicare, siphoning $280 billion in estimated program savings to subsidize electric vehicles. The IRA promised lower drug prices, but Medicare Part D premiums rose more than 21% from 2023 to 2024. Research indicates seniors may actually wind up with higher out of pocket costs for their medicine as a result of the IRA.

Thanks, Ken Blackwell, for pointing out the hogwash of the Inflation Reduction Act. So much hogwash, so little time to find it.

Biden the Uniter

In 2020 Biden said he would work to unite the country — he was a uniter, his opponent Donald Trump was a divider.

Last week when Biden spoke from the Oval Office to explain his sudden departure from his quest for a second term, Alex Ganitano reporting for TheHill.com started his story this way:

"President Biden, in an address from the Oval Office, said he decided to end his re-election bid when it became clear that was how he could unite Democrats after weeks of intra-party chaos and mounting pressure to step aside.”

The Hogwash Report concludes that after more than three-quarters of his term as president, Biden hadn’t united the country and had created disunity in his beloved Democrat Party.

Democrat Solidarity Cracks

Democrats in Congress have voted unanimously on virtually everything for almost 16 years, especially on contentious political issues. Out-of-lock-step Democrat congress member are as rare as zebras with spots.

But there was a leak in the dike last week in the House of Representatives, and Nancy Pelosi nor Hakeem Jeffries could not plug it.

House Republicans on Thursday approved a resolution that condemned Vice President Harris as the Biden administration’s “Border Czar,” the latest move by GOP lawmakers to criticize Harris as she mounts a bid for the White House. The resolution — spearheaded by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, the GOP conference chair — cleared the chamber in a 220-196 vote. Six Democrats voted “yes.”

Whoa! Save a page in Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

The House Democrats who voted for the resolution are Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Don Davis, D-N.C., and Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo. Seven other Democrats didn’t vote and there are three open seats that were held by Democrats. All 220 Republicans voted for the measure.

