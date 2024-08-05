Jobs Report No Shock to The Hogwash Report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,179 points today at opening. By 10 a.m., the losses hovered around 1,000. If this loss holds, it will be a bloodbath for 401k holders. Traders fretted over the weekend about the weaker than weak jobs report that showed only 114,000 jobs created in July — the experts had predicted 175,000. The unemployment rate clicked up to 4.3%. Wage growth measured by average hourly earnings “decelerated” in July, CNN reported. It was the weakest annual rate since early 2021.

The fact is, employers, especially small businesses just can’t pay any more and stay in business. The $15 wage, the minimum that every new employee expects these days, cannot be sustained by mom-and-pops and restaurants owners. Even mid-tier employers are struggling with the higher wages.

Once again, we humbly admit, The Hogwash Report was way ahead of the “game.”

Today, following the stock selloff as a result of the jobs report, CNN reported: “By now, there’s ample evidence that the job market, a key driver of the US economy, has lost steam.”

Loyal readers of THR will recall that we sounded the alarm last month in The Hogwash Report 14.0. The jobs report then was weak and would have been even weaker if you took out the jobs that were “created” by the government (us). Of the 206,000 jobs, 154,500 (75%) were new government jobs.

That should have seen the downstream media over the edge last month, but in their Biden Administration protection mode, they were hoping for a bounce-back.

In July, 17,000 more government jobs were created. They were created by a government that already is almost $35 TRILLION in debt.

Stop the madness (aka hogwash). If only we could sell our stock in our government before it bankrupts all of us.

The Vanilla Presidency

In the wake of President Biden’s decision not to seek re-election, his supporters have diligently put forth what a great single term his has given America. Some say he’s done more in 3.5 years that some presidents did in eight years. Others say, that’s hogwash. Or as Joe would say, that’s malarkey.

Michael Schaffer, writing for politico.com, said the Biden Administration, asked the question: “Just what the heck was the Joe Biden era?

“The 46th president’s admirers have spent the week crowing about how significant his single term has been for the whole country. But on the more parochial question that obsesses this particular city, few people can point to much legacy for the way the capital lives, works and plays.” Shaffer penned.

He quoted Sally Quinn, the writer and longtime convener of D.C.’s power class as saying, “They brought nothing with them. Except calm.”

The Hogwash Report finds the Biden term has been even more vanilla than his favorite ice cream, which has chocolate chips in it.

Shaffer pointed out that Biden books didn’t sell and his most likely claim to fame was putting Delaware back on the map, where the Joe and Jill spent many weekends.

“Even (John F.) Kennedy only got 1,000 days but got to define an era,” Tevi Troy, a presidential historian and longtime chronicler of Washington’s intellectual and cultural trends, told politico.com. “But it is just very hard to define the Biden era.” (Note the next section of The Hogwash Report. Apparently Troy, a real presidential historian, does’t agree with the experts.)

What these folks are saying is that Sleepy Joe never really came out of the basement. President’s James A. Garfield and Warren G. Harding campaigned for the presidency from their front porches. (Garfield was assassinated. Harding died in office). Biden is the only president in history to have campaigned primarily from his basement.

Some Stuff Just Belongs in File 13

Here’s Why Biden Was Ranked No. 14 Best President

President Biden told us during his doomed debate that he was one of the best president’s ever while his former opponent was the worst. “Look it up” he said. That was based on 159 or so presidential historians. The Hogwash Report looked it up.

Yep, 154 folks did vote Biden the 14th best president, and Trump last at 46.

But, here’s the rest of the story.

Biden’s “facts” came from a survey by the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project orchestrated by professors Brandon Rottinghaus, University of Houston, and Justin S. Vaughn, Coastal Carolina University.

They sent surveys to 525 “social science experts in presidential politics, as well as scholars who had recently published peer-reviewed academic research in key related scholarly journals or academic presses.” (Not exactly presidential historians.)

That means, 371 (or 70%) of those experts chose not to participate. In full disclosure Rottinghaus and Vaughn revealed that 95 of the respondents (or 61%) were Democrats, 15 (or 9.7%) were Republicans and 44 (or 28.5%) were independent or other.

Ninety-five identified as liberals, 20 as conservatives and 36 as moderates.

Here are the presidents who finished ahead of Biden: Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Harry Truman, Barack Obama, Dwight D. Eisenhaur, Lyndon Johnson, John F. Kennedy, James Madison, William J. Clinton and John Adams.

This whole exercise is really just hogwash, given the huge skew toward democrat liberals among the respondents. The results were meaningless. This survey should have been put in File 13 and not revealed. Yet it was a major talking point by Biden on the debate stage to prove his competence. And, how did that turn out for him?

Even fact checkers can disagree.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, and President Joe Biden have claimed that the Biden Administration has a lower violent crime rate than the Trump Administration.

“It’s no accident that violent crime is near a record 50-year low,” they claim and fact checkers like Politifact rate Biden’s statement as “true.”

But wait! An analysis piece by John R. Lott Jr. sees the hogwash in Politifact’s “facts.”

Lott wrote, “For months, the news media has relied on FBI data to relentlessly push this claim. But the problem is that the FBI data only counts crime reported to police, not total crime, and even then, it does a poor job of measuring reported crime.”

Lott points out that there are two different measures of crime. The FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting Survey annually counts the number of crimes reported to police. Then there is the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) which asks 240,000 people a year whether they have been victims of crime.

“The NCVS is used to estimate total crime, both reported and unreported. Survey results indicate that only 42% of violent crime and 32% property crime were reported to law enforcement in 2022,” Lott wrote for RealClearPolitics.com. Last year’s data is not available yet.

“Unreported crime has increased as law enforcement has collapsed, and that has reduced the rate at which people report crimes to police,” Lott said.

The FBI’s stats just don’t add up. For instance, in 2022, the FBI reported a 2.1% drop in violent crime while the NCVS showed an alarming increase of 42.4% – the largest one-year percentage increase in violent crime ever recorded by the NCVS.

This may be the problem: A frequently discussed concern with the FBI data is the decline that occurred in police department reporting after a new system was implemented. In 2022, 32% of police departments didn’t report CRIME data to the FBI. Another 24% only partially reported it, so less than half of departments fully reported crime data, Lott’s piece revealed.

It was loyal democrat Daniel Patrick Moynihan, former U.S. Senator from New York, who said,“You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”

Biden and Buttigieg must see it differently.

When Crime Apparently Isn’t Crime

Some crimes that police see with their very own eyes don’t get reported these days. At a county fair in Ohio last month a crowd of 40 people was fighting on the fair’s midway. No arrests were made. Go figure.

Secret Service Missed Spin Opportunity

The Hogwash Report is surprised the Secret Service, which did its part to conceal the cognitive and balance failing of President Biden, didn’t announce that the falling up the stairs to Air Force 1 was really an evasive tactic taught by the Secret Service in case some one had a bead on the President.

When Trump was wounded recently, he should have used Ronald Reagan’s famous line when he was shot. On a stretcher at the hospital, Reagan told his wife, Nancy, “I should have ducked.”

Secret Service Is Getting Pummeled

The quick appointment of Ronald Rowe Jr. to Acting Director of the Secret Service is confusing to The Hogwash Report. He was second in command on July 13 when the Secret Service suffered one of its worst days, and no one at the Senate hearing asked him what his responsibilities were for that debacle. He was much more forthcoming for the Senators than his former boss, Kim Cheatle, was when she testified (or resistified) at the House of Representatives hearing. But no one asked the key question about his involvement in the decisions regarding that day.

It will be interesting to see who might get (or will accept) the appointment as Secret Service director given Biden’s lame duck status and the uncertainty of the presidential election.

The Slippery Slope…

Substacker Karen Braun has a great Note: In 1969 we could put a man on the moon. In 2024, we can’t put a man on a sloped roof! (Niel) Armstrong would be proud.

The Downstream Media Does It Again

If the downstream media would just stop and think once in a while, they wouldn’t fall into the hogwash trap so often.

The right arm of the Democrat Party (the media) last week went ballistic over a years-old statement by vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance where he called some Democrats “childless cat ladies” and suggested parents should have more political power than-non parents.

Some pundits said they would wager Donald Trump was thinking that he probably should have picked someone else after that old tape surfaced.

Now that’s just plain hogwash.

Trump selected Vance even though Vance once declared he was a “never Trumper” and once referred to Trump as “America’s Hitler” in an old tweet said of his now running mate: “My god, what an idiot.”

Trump knew about all of those statements before he tabbed him for his ticket, so why would he regret choosing Vance because he might have disparaged some democrat “childless cat ladies.”

Democrats, now led by (childless) Kamala Harris, are not the America First Party and certainly not the Family First Party. Vance was simply saying more parents should be planning the future for our children, not childless politicians.

Kamala’s Controlled Media Sends New Signal

The website politico.com has a story by Megan Messerly that contains a bombshell The Hogwash Report must have completely missed.

“The vice president’s appeal to voters of color and younger voters, combined with a recent pivot to the center that could persuade suburbanites and a general new-candidate shine, has created an opening in Georgia and other Sun Belt states that seemed unlikely for Biden, whose electoral hopes had narrowed north to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,” according to Messerly.

How could we have missed her recent pivot to the center? If we were watching a square dance, we might miss an occasional do-si-do, but we would never miss a political pivot to the center by the a former U.S. Senator who was at the time declared the most liberal senator of the 100.

Did we miss a pivot to center on abortion? Did we miss a pivot to the center of DEI? Did we miss a pivot to the center on higher taxes and bigger government? Did we miss her pivot to the center on letting criminals off scott free? Did we miss a pivot to the center on spending money the government doesn’t have?

We noticed she was against fracking, but now she’s for it since that will help some in the critical state of Pennsylvania. The problem is, no one will believe it. She still is beholden to every environmentalist’s dream of eliminating the combustible engine and eliminating all greenhouse gases from fossil fuels.

A shift to the center is right out of every Democrat’s presidential campaign for the last 48 years. Only one elected Democrat in that time frame came close to the center and that was Slick Willie Clinton. When he ran for re-election he commandeered half of the Republican’s platform. He made a pivot on welfare reform and enacted much of what the Republicans wanted to do.

Clinton sought to open foreign markets to American goods and services through trade negotiations and agreements. Efforts were made to reduce tariffs, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and ensure fair trade practices to create opportunities for U.S. exporters. All Republican ideas.

Clinton’s "New Democrat" Party co-opted the Reagan appeal to law and order, individualism and made the party more attractive to white middle-class Americans. None of that is appealing to the (hogwash alert) “New and Improved” Democrat Party of today.

All of the the other Democrat presidential candidates campaigned from the center, as Joe Biden did, but completely abandoned the idea when they were elected.

The Hogwash Report puts the chances of a President Harris getting anywhere close to the center would be akin to the likely hood of Halley’s Comet hitting earth dead center.

Who Will Call the Shots…

No one believes Biden was making his administration’s decisions, and no one believes Kamala was making them. So, it’s more than likely that the same people who were making the decisions for Biden will be making them for Kamala. … unless it was Jill and Hunter.

Kind of Sounding The Alarm

TheHill.com published an energy and environment report last week by Saul Elbein that is headlined: “Study finds major Earth Systems likely on track to collapse.”

It goes on to shock us that “Four key pillars of the global climate are melting in the heat trapped by fossil fuel emissions.

“The relatively stable climate that nurtured human civilization depends in large part on these structures: the ice sheets of Greenland and West Antartica, the Amazon rainforest and the Atlantic currents that warm Europe.”

Now that we are sufficiently frightened, what, pray tell are the chances of that happening in the next three centuries?

“Under current policies, the world faces a scenario in which those pillars have roughly even odds of either surviving or collapsing during the next three centuries, according to results published Thursday in Nature Communications.”

Roughly even odds? Fifty-fifty either it will or it won’t? Those are the same odds that can be affixed to anything. Whatever it is, either it will or will not happen. The “likely” in the headline is supported by 50-50 odds? Hogwash.

Follow the science of mathematics.

Your comments and suggestions are appreciated. If you see hogwash, say something.

