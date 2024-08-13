With the right umpires, a good little league team could beat the New York Yankees. That’s not knocking the mighty Yankees, it’s accentuating how partial umpires could swing the game to the little leaguers.

Now this game would have to be played under little league sanction, not major league baseball rules. There would be no video review of the umpire’s calls.

The little league pitchers could throw the ball so far outside the Yankees couldn’t hit it with a boat paddle and the umpire would call it a strike. None of the Yankees’ pitches would be good enough to be called a strike.

The big leaguers would never hit a ball and the little leaguers would not have to. Runs would be walked in and in no time the 10-run rule would give the game to the little leaguers.

That far-fetched scenario is a lot like what is actually going on in the presidential race this year.

The umpires in politics are the sold-out liberal news media which control the national narrative of the far left and feeds it to us daily.

The Trump campaign can do nothing right. The Harris machine is always better.

Just look at these headlines from the downstream media:

Trump aims to blunt Harris’ soaring start — CNN (From zero to hero with Joe’s and the media’s blessing. Who knew she was such a hidden star?)

Harris’ large crowds are a pivotable part of her strategy to defeat Trump — CNN

Trump spreads false conspiracy theory about Harris’ Detroit crowd size — CNN

Republican’s 2024 Case Has Three Pillars. All three are collapsing. — MSNBC

The MAGA GOP doesn’t want voters to know the truth about Tim Walz — MSNBC

Walz’s record on health care: Progressive with a dash of pragmatism — The Hill

LGBTQ rights groups celebrate Walz as Harris VP pick — The Hill

Republicans kick off Walz attacks with focus on George Floyd protests — The Hill

55 Things to Know About Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ Pick for VP — Politico (Virtually all 55 were positive)

How Tim Walz could help Harris connect with veterans — Politico

Walz Was a Hit in the Midwest — Politico

Trump Moves to Re-Gain His Footing at Mar-a-Largo — Politico

Trump faces questions about getting out-worked by Harris — The Hill

Mark Kelly Slams Vance for Attacking Walz Military Record — The Hill

Trump holds meandering news conference where he agrees to debate Harris — Washington Post

Trump isn’t campaigning as hard as he used to — Washington Post

Opinion: Harris is beating Trump by Transcending Him — Washington Post (whatever that means, The Hogwash Report read the piece by a Harvard elitist liberal, and we still don’t know what it means.)

Analysis: It’s getting worse for JD Vance — Washington Post

Opinion: Tim Walz is Vibing — New York Times (NYT thinks Walz was cool before cool was cool)

Harris and Walz seize on joyful message in contrast to darker Trump themes — Washington Post.

Opinion: 6 reasons why Walz was the right choice — Washington Post (All good liberal choices)

Tim Walz’s Sudden Rise in the Democratic Party was No Accident — New York Times (Nope, not an accident, it was intentional)

From Walz, a Rosier View of a Midwestern Upbringing — New York Times (Yes, and Gen. George McClellan had a rosier view of his upbringing in America, being born to an affluent family in Philadelphia, than did Abraham Lincoln, born in a log cabin and self-educated. McClellan went to West Point, but lost to Lincoln in 1864. By the way, J.D. Vance has a rosier view of entrepreneurship and free enterprise than does Walz.)

Harris’s Rise Has Unsettled Trump, Who Is Struggling to Focus, Supporters Say — New York Times (Probably someone who temporarily identifies as a Trump supporter to help with a NYT story)

Editorial: One candidate is patently unfit for White House. It’s Not Biden (It’s Trump) — LA Times (What’s changed, he was fit for four years.)

Harris has ushered in a new ‘F’ word for Democrats: Fun — LA Times (Darn, The Hogwash Report thought the word was “Foolish”.)

Harris Used to Worry About Laughing. Now Joy Is Fueling Her Campaign — New York Times (Joy Behar?)

Opinion: Democrats Have Needed Someone Like Tim Walz for Decades — New York Times (Older looking? Liberal? Socialist? Government centric? Nope, they haven’t had anyone like that! From Minnesota? Nobody like that since Hubert Humphrey.)

Democrats bask in optimism of Harris Surge: ‘Enthusiasm is off the charts’ — TheGuardian.com (They must mean the Joe Biden Enthusiasm Chart. In the unlikely chance that she loses, euthanasia will be off the charts.)

Harris and Democrats ride momentum toward the convention — New York Times (She has gone from dead in the water with the Democrats wanting her off Biden’t ticket to floating on air with the media’s wind under her sails. That’s momentum all right!)

Rise of Kamala Harris. Trump’s worst nightmare — Columbus (OH) Dispatch (No more than the guy sleeps, The Hogwash Report doubts he has many nightmares. Maybe they meant America’s worst nightmare.)

‘That is a frightened Donald Trump’ — CNN

That one got The Hogwash Report’s attention. That was a CNN headline on a story about a Trump press conference last week. Anthony Scaramucci, who Trump fired after just 11 days as Trump’s White House Communications Director, said “That is a frightened Donald Trump.” Scaramucci was doing his punditry on TV after Trump’s press conference. Guys (and Gals) like him are paid to say crazy stuff to feed the monster of the 24-hour “news” cycle.

It’s difficult to understand how anyone, other than a totally biased anti-Trumper, like Scaramucci, would think that anything about this campaign would frighten the past president. He’s been shot at and wounded, persecuted and prosecuted, convicted and is facing a possible prison sentence and hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and assessments and we are expected to believe he is frightened by anything campaign-related the Democrats and their downstream media throws at him?

That’s filed under “H” for hogwash.

Reader Question: Why do you say “downstream media” while everyone else says “mainstream media?”

The Hogwash Report is glad you asked.

The term “Mainstream media” has lost its connotation with the passage of time. Many people no longer realize the term was was a derogatory name given by conservatives to the legacy media: metro newspapers, the three basic news networks, ABC, CBS and NBC. The term lumped the above listed outlets together and called them out for their liberalism.

Without that background, mainstream media sounds like the preferred and accepted media.

“Downstream media” however is easily explained. If you put raw sewage in a stream, where does it go? Down stream. The downstream media are all singing from the same crappy song book, feeding unsuspecting readers and viewers stuff that suits their patently liberal agenda. Calling that “mainstream” is giving them way too much credit.

And, The Hogwash Report’s more modern term, downstream media, can include MSNBC, CNN, the View, and all liberal-worshipping outlets.

California, You Just Couldn’t Make This Stuff Up!

Substacker Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, gets a THR Gold Star for his report on Berkeley’s city council placing an initiative on the upcoming ballot that would impose a heavy tax burden on buildings that are 15,000 square feet or bigger and use natural gas.

Heavy tax burdens are nothing new in Berkeley. I think California is the Heavy Tax Burden State, or is that New York, or New Jersey, or Illinois… oh, never mind.

The title of the bill is the “Large Buildings Fossil Fuel Emissions Tax.”

Once it’s on the ballot, a simple majority passes the issue. The voters will be people who will not have to pay the tax. If a majority of the voters, even with a small turnout, wish to impose a tax on someone else, that’s all it takes. That’s not democracy. The liberal environmentalists will rule the day, most likely. They’ve never seen a tax that they didn’t like, as long as someone else is paying it.

(THR GOLD STAR is occasionally awarded to readers, substackers, politicians or reporters, who point out obvious hogwash. If you see hogwash, say something.)

Inflation: There’s Nothing to See Here (They tell us)

GROK AI sort of points out the hogwash of the inflation figures the government throws out. The figure you hear is some where back of 8%, but that calculation is meant to be and is grossly misleading, because food and fuel prices are not included.

GROK AI produced a chart comparing some grocery prices from January 2020 and January 2024. For example, Eggs (1 dozen) $1.49 in ‘20 to $2.99 in ‘24, up 100.67%; chicken breast (2 lbs) $4.99 to $7.99, up 60.1%; potatoes (3 lbs) $2.99 to $4.49, up 50.17%; milk (1 gal) $2.99 to $4.49, up 50.17%; orange juice (129 fl. oz) $2.99 to $4.29, up 43.48%; ground beef (1 lb) $4.99 to $6.99 up 40.08%; coffee (12 oz) $6.99 to $8.99, up 28.64%.

These 2024 prices seem low compared to what we typically see at stores where The Hogwash Report’s staff shop. And regular gasoline is up almost 40% from $2.17 average in 2020 to $3.52 average in 2023 (and what it was on August 10, 2024). (Sarcasm alert) As you can see, there’s nothing to see here.

Coffee may become unaffordable

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) says the raw coffee price is at an all-time high, roughly $2.27 per pound. And, Ryan Delany, founder and analyst at Coffee Trading Academy says there’s just not enough coffee in the world.

You guessed it, climate change is driving prices up. Michael Hoffman, professor emeritus at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences says coffee is more sensitive to changes in temperature than any other crop.

In a CNN story, Hoffman said “Climate change is getting worse. Just imagine more severe weather, rising temperatures and the direct effect to the people working in the coffee plantations. For (consumers) the coffee’s just going to get more expensive.”

Delany, the coffee analyst told CNN, “I would argue that there are no alternatives

to coffee. If you have your coffee every morning, then you have your coffee every morning. Whether prices for that coffee are $3 or $1, you’re not changing the number of coffees you’re drinking in the morning based on that price.”

We asked the staff at The Hogwash Report if $1 million was won in the lottery, what would we do with the money. It was unanimous, we’d just keep drinking Starbucks until it was all gone. (That last paragraph is not a true story, but funny.)

Your comments and suggestions are welcome and appreciated.

Leave a comment