Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Hoebeke's avatar
Bob Hoebeke
Aug 19

Charles - you're having way too much fun with all this! I love the sarcasm! Sadly though, you are correct, a bad day for America when a candidate is appointed without the vetting afforded by a Primary competition amongst several contenders. We'll never really know her views - and the Swamp wants it that way. P.S. I think you meant AUGUST 18,2024, not March, but we all knew what you meant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture