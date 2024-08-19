CUE MUSIC: God Save the Queen

CHICAGO — Let the festivities begin! Hear ye, Hear ye. Let us commence the celebration for the crowning of America’s new queen — Queen Kamala II of California.

The traditional quadrennial selection of a Democrat candidate for the office of president will this year be known as a coronation instead of a nomination, so designated by the scribes and publishers and kingpins of the downstream media, and the hierarchy of the Royal Family, aka the Democrat Party. The four-day celebration begins today (August 19, 2024 for historical reference).

The designation as queen is significant because she will be crowned, instead of elected, since she did not stand before the voting populace to attain the title of highest ranking female in the United States and the world.

She will receive her crown on Thursday night (August 22, 2024 for historical reference) as a result of her being “next in line” in the Royal Family, aka the Democrat Party. The scepter was handed to her when President Joe Biden abdicated his throne to spend more time with his crime family.

Queen Kamala II is designated with the roman numeral for two because she is the second American queen to be crowned. The first being Queen Hillary I of New York/Arkansas/Illinois. Queen Hillary I was crowned in Philadelphia (on July 28, 2016 for historical reference) 95 years after women were first given the right to vote in America. She cracked the glass ceiling by being the first female nominated by a major political party for the office of president. Hillary I’s reign, however, was unceremoniously disrupted when the voters essentially beheaded her (on Nov. 8, 2016 for historical reference).

Hillary faced six other presidential candidates in primaries, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, former Governor of Rhode Island Lincoln Chafee, former Virginia Senator Jim Webb and Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig. Sitting vice president Joe Biden also deferred to Hillary, choosing not to seek the office at that time, to spend more time with his crime family.

Hillary outlasted Sanders at her coronation, receiving 2,842 delegates to Sanders’ 1,865.

There will be no such foolishness at Queen Kamala II’s coronation, as there is no opposition. It promises to be a good old-fashioned Royal Family love fest. The Obamas, the Clintons and the Bidens will take turns patting themselves on the back, then bowing to the new queen.

The Royal Family jargon gets a little complicated when it comes to the queen’s running mate, Sir Tim Walz, Duke of Minnesota. The primary assistant to a queen is generally called the lady in waiting. An advisor to the queen is generally called a privy counsellor. That might be an appropriate title given the criticism Sir Tim has received regarding bathrooms in Minnesota. It’s always good to be surrounded with advisors with experienced hands. He also is well drilled in military things, being a weekend warrior for almost three decades. He’s short on combat experience, though, having retired, so he could seek a seat in the House of Commons, just before the unit he was to lead was deployed to Iraq.

Nevertheless, Sir Tim will be anointed on Wednesday (August 21, 2024 for historical reference).

Once Queen Kamala II is coronated she will be able to prepare for her first serious question and answer interviews from the downstream media which she has promised by the end of the month (August 31, 2024 for historical reference). In the meantime downstream media, don’t ask, don’t tell, and get those softballs rubbed up.

Enjoy the coronation. Few things are more fun that watching the Royal Family’s traditional pomp and circumstance.

Is This Really News or Just Hogwash

The Democrats are a well-oiled machine for manufacturing “news” that is craved by the downstream media.

It started some time ago, the ginning up of letters of support for a certain candidate or of a false narrative the Blue team requires.

You will remember this one: On October 19, 2020, 51 former intelligence officials signed on to a public statement that said the Hunter Biden laptop story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation,” in an attempt to discredit the New York Post's reporting.

Wow! Fifty-one intelligence officials, how could they all be wrong?

Here four years later, everyone knows, those 51 former intelligence officials (now that is a hogwash title if there ever was one) were doing nothing but spinning the news cycle to blunt a damaging circumstance for the Joe Biden Campaign. They knew better. If not, their names and intelligence should never again be used in the same sentence.

Then in the infamous Biden/Trump debate, Biden quoted 158 or 59 presidential historians (he couldn’t remember the exact number, who listed him as the 14th greatest U.S. President. When you read the background of the poll, however, it was overwhelmingly loaded with Democrats and self-professed liberals. Ninety-five of those polled said they were Democrats, and others said they were liberals. No wonder Donald Trump finished dead last in the poll that was sent to over 500 “historians” but only 154 responded (that’s the correct number, Joe).

Within days of Kamala Harris’ ascension to the presidential nomination a group of about 1,200 technology workers have pledged to back Kamala’s presidential bid. They are supposedly signing a letter of support in hopes of counteracting the tech industry CEOs who are heavily investing in the Trump campaign. The The Tech4Kamala letter calls Kamala an “archetypical innovator.” Where they got that, no one knows. The Hogwash Report guesses they haven’t seen her video trying to explain the digital cloud. It’s a hoot! See it here

The headline said 1,100 LGBTQ+ leaders, celebrities and influencers representing millions sign letter in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The press release below the headline said “Today thousands of leaders, celebrities and influencers” signed a letter announcing their support for Harris. Eleven hundred is not thousands, but maybe they didn’t learn that in school.

The headline on observer.com says “More than 1,300 California Black Women Pen an Open Letter Supporting Kamala Harris for President”.

The Democrats could find a thousand people who would sign anything in support of Harris for any reason: 1,000 women who love pants suits; 1,000 recovering drug dealers support her work on the border; 1,000 Firemen think Kamala’s hot; you get the idea.

The problem is the downstream media think these letters are newsworthy. The number of signers is insignificant compared with the voting demographics they say they are representing.

It’s all part of the media’s plan to keep Kamala supported day in and day out. Its pure hogwash.

Soon, Queen Kamala II’s season of exceeding grace will be over and she will have to start the serious work of campaigning for new followers.

Democrats Are Panicking Over the Potential Draining of the Swamp

A large part of the panic the Democrats are experiencing over the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is it’s attack on the “Swamp.”

Schedule F of Project 2025 would strip civil service protections from potentially tens of thousands of federal employees. In an article on politico.com, the writer says that would allow them to be replaced by Republican political appointees. The article was prompted by J.D. Vance’s support of the idea.

The Hogwash Report also gives the idea a high reading on the OK meter.

The president, the chief executive of the United States, should have the right to have his preferred managers in every department of the executive branch. And the department managers should have the right to have their preferred mid-level managers.

This is not an attack on those people hired through normal employment processes.

These line workers, the rank and file, should be covered by the civil service act.

But, for too long the civil service coverage of mid- and upper-level managers has found presidents and his appointed department heads handcuffed by tenured “civil servants” who have created a walled-off management of the “deep state,” which

Share

is now called the “Swamp.”

In the private sector, labor unions (a cousin of the civil service coverage) do not represent the supervisor and manager levels. They serve at the will and pleasure of the CEO and owners.

In the crazy world of government, some police departments have the rank and file represented by one union, and the officer ranks, the “gold unit”, represented by another union. Only the chief is not covered by a union. Too often the union is running the department instead of the chief.

“On the merits, Schedule F is a controversial idea” the politico.com article says, “one that would undermine the civil service system as it has existed for more than a century and severely impair the integrity and effectiveness of the federal government, with grave consequences.”

Too many of these protected managers are holdovers from administrations as far back as President Clinton’s. The swamp is still full of holdovers from the Obama administration, who worked everyday to undermine President Trump’s administration. There are now even more who are too powerful in the rule-making process that affects every facet of life in this country.

Elections should mean something. This is a bi-partisan proposal. There must be a better way to change management in new administrations. If the buck stops at the president’s desk, he should have to take the responsibility for those who are truly working for him, not against him.

When did the people decide that the presidency should just be a figure head and the deep state should really be running things?

Your comments and suggestions are welcome and appreciated.

Message Charles R. Jarvis

Leave a comment