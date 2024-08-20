Relevant Today

Jack Sotallaro
Aug 20

CNN used to be the Clinton News Network, now it's the Communist News Network.The Hogwash Report is correct in calling out the Bush, Cheney, Pence, Ryan, Romney, Boehner, Coats, and Danforth families. These are the country club republicans who were happy when Democrat table scraps fell close enough for them to eat. They were and are an embarrassment to any true Conservative. They swooned over Obama in private although they took issue with him in public. These people have no idea what it's like to be one of the People, and as long as they're allowed to be so duplicitous without being called out for what they are they will continue to poison the Republican well. Look at the One World Forum and tell me who's there? I believe you just named them.

