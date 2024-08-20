EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a bonus Democrat National Convention edition of The Hogwash Report. If you missed the pre-coronation report in The Hogwash Report 22.0, it’s available here.

The Rest of Judge Luttig’s story…

So many things about this presidential race makes absolutely no sense, explaining The Hogwash Report’s interest in the phenomenon.

Big news erupted in the downstream media this week when a “Conservative” judge named J. Michael Luttig announced his absolute support for Kamala Harris in her quest for the presidency. Luttig made big headlines, even as the Democrats were convening in Chicago.

His endorsement statement said, “I assume that her policy views are vastly different from my own, but I am indifferent in this election as to her policy views on any issues other than America’s Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law, as I believe all American’s should be.”

By saying he is “indifferent” to her policies, it means he will accept them, which no card-carrying conservative could abide.

We missed any downstream media’s report on who this guy really is. Who he is, and has been, is a never-Trumper. He was appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1991 to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Wikipedia said this of his honor, (he is) “An influential conservative legal figure (who) gained broader prominence after the presidency of Donald Trump, characterizing (Trump) as a ‘clear and present danger to American Democracy’.”

Luttig advocated invoking the Fourteenth Amendment to render Trump ineligible to serve a second term as president.

If Luttig really was a “conservative” judge how could he possibly agree with the way the liberal lawfare of the Justice Department and the New York prosecutors have treated the former president. To not see that would render him not only legally blind, but deaf as well. Instead of being described as a “conservative” judge he should be labeled a political hack.

So his endorsement of Harris this week, over Trump, should be no surprise to anyone and should not have been played as a story about a long-time conservative who suddenly realized how much he preferred Harris over Trump.

The Texan obviously is a loyal Bush follower. He probably missed his chance at a seat on the Supreme Court when Trump obliterated Jeb Bush in the Republican primary in eight years ago.

He likely is the public face for the Bush family’s hatred for Donald Trump.

It further confounds The Hogwash Report that the Bush family and other families with names like Cheney, Pence, Ryan, Romney, Boehner, Coats, and Danforth would sit by and essentially (if not actually) endorse four more years of Harris/Biden policies.

These families are not conservatives. They are old red Republicans, protectors of big government and political patronage (aka the Swamp). When they had the chance to govern and halt the huge deficit spending, they just spent more to expand our government and drive us closer to the brink.

If they think giving Kamala Harris, and the same Obama devotees, four more years will give the old red Republicans a chance to regain the White House in 2028, they are dreaming delusional dreams.

DNC Notes

The Trump Rap Sheet

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett used her 15 minutes of fame (maybe less) to offer this sound bite, “Kamala Harris has a resume. Donald Trump has a rap sheet.” (Yes, a rap sheet promoted and enforced by the Biden/Harris Justice Department, turning our country into a third-world-like country where political opponents are persecuted and prosecuted and sometimes shot at.)

What a Difference a Month Makes

President Joe Biden used his time to proclaim “Democacy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered. And now democracy must be preserved.”

Wow, what a difference a month makes. That’s when Biden said this: “I feel a deep obligation to the faith and the trust in the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year. It was their decision to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any selected group of individuals, no matter how well intentioned. The voters — and the voters alone — decide the nominee of the Democratic Party. How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party? I cannot do that. I will not do that.”

Then, he did that. He bowed to pressure from Nancy Pelosi and handed a flickering torch to Kamala Harris, who will get the nomination that belonged to Joe Biden on Thursday night. She be the Democrat’s nominee for president without ever receiving a primary election vote. This is the new democracy.

(THR thanks to substacker Brad for posting Biden’s speech of defiance from last month).

CNN “Fact Checking”

CNN, which at one time was called the Clinton News Network, is trying to look impartial with its fact checkers ferreting out “false, misleading or lacking-key-context claims” from the Democratic National Convention.

They found that President Biden repeated misleading claims about billionaires’ tax rates and foreign trade. He exaggerated his efforts to fight climate change, made outdated claims about Americans without health insurance and “he omitted key context about his administration’s infrastructure-building efforts, framing distant goals as if they were already achievements.

(The Hogwash Report feels compelled to point out that this response to what Biden said is in strong contrast to how such actions by Donald Trump would have been revealed. Instead of words like, misleading, overstated, outdated, and omitted, CNN would had just said Trump lied about those things.)

Other notable missteps by speakers included:

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was wrong in claming Trump had presided over a loss of jobs during his administration. CNN rightly pointed out that the job loss was the result of the Covid shutdown and global economic crash. It also pointed out that a video played at the convention left out important context about the Biden/Harris administrations job creation numbers. Most the the jobs they “created” were people returning to jobs they were forced out of by Covid.

A Democratic state senator from Michigan claimed the Supreme Court made Trump “completely immune from prosecution.” Instead of saying he lied about that, CNN said he significantly overstated the recent ruling.

The old “Trump instructed us to inject bleach as a cure for Covid” lie was repeated by Congressman Robert Garcia, D-California. CNN said he misleadingly described Trump’s 2020 comments about bleach being a disinfectant against the Covid virus.

Biden also claimed that “Trump will do everything to ban abortion nationwide. Oh, he will”

CNN did not exactly call that a lie (of course) but said “the claim does not reflect Trump’s most recent comments on abortion and needs context. (THR would point out that Trump has been and is perfectly clear that abortion should be a state issue, and he does not support a national ban.)

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez said this: “Now, Trump is promising to terminate the Affordable Care Act.”

CNN again graciously said Rodrigez’s claim “does not reflect Trumps recent comments on the Affordable Care Act … most recently he has said he will keep the law unless he can come up with … a better plan.”

Like way too many other politicians, these folks can’t help it if they don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story.

