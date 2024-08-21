Relevant Today

Mike Crow
Aug 22

I have noticed a little change from this year's DNC. In years past, there were actually moderate Democrats. They're missing this year. In my opinion, moderation in the Democratic party left long ago. Although the party has been moving left for decades, the lineup at this year's convention is not hiding any agenda. They're farther left than they've ever been. I'm concerned that few pay attention.

Ponderings
Aug 21

Obama promised change, and most people, specifically those needing good health insurance, weren't happy with his hope and change scheme. He also brought back devisive racism, and it is still trying to rear it's ugly head.

Their economic ignorance is amazing. Kamala will be worse on all fronts. Be careful what you wish for people...you just might get it, and in reality, it won't be what you thought it would be.

