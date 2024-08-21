EDITOR’S NOTE — This is a special edition of The Hogwash Report, covering Day 2 of the Democratic Convention.

Hope is back

Michelle Obama said Tuesday night that “Hope is making a comeback.” Apparently she was saying that the great hope that her husband initiated went away with the Trump years and the Biden/Harris administration could not pick it up, so with the election of the first black, south Asian woman as U.S. president on the horizon, hope is making a comeback.

Michelle was encouraging the faithful to keep on hoping.

MSN.com Makes Kamala’s Election a Done Deal

The website msn.com said there is hope because the presidential contest changed last month since Kamala “seems to have become the ‘change’ candidate who can channel hope for the future.” Then it goes on to say “even though her administration currently runs Washington and she is the incumbent vice president.”

For her to be able to convince anyone that she can be a change agent, she’d have to be half chameleon, as well has half Jamaican and half South Asian.

She can be, msn.com believes, “because she is younger — not being an octogenarian or a septuagenarian — and because her election would be a demographic first.” (The Hogwash Report feels compelled to interpret that fifty-dollar-word salad for some of our readers: because she is younger, not 80 or 70 years old, and because she would be the first woman elected president.)

The nonsense continued with this hogwash: “When the public is dissatisfied, a newer, lesser known change candidate can have a real advantage.” Here’s the hogwash: “Without having been in power, such a candidate can be all things to all people; they can represent the public’s hopes, having not yet disappointed them.”

Really? Isn’t Kamala the No. 2 in the current administration. She’s certainly not lesser known. And if her performance as the vice president hasn’t disappointed anyone, then I guess she fixed the border issue, wiped out the inflation caused by the Biden administration, and didn’t really participate in the $6 TRILLION addition to the national debt.

To be fair, very little has ever been expected of a vice president in this country, and Kamala achieved that expectation.

It is also true that she hasn’t disappointed anyone who has voted for her in a presidential primary, because she was able to skirt that little detail.

Courting the Radicals

One of CNN’s takeaways from Tuesday night was (hogwash alert) “This is not a radical agenda.”

One of the pro-Trump TV commercials leads with Kamala saying, “I’m radical, (giggle) I firmly believe we need to get radical.”

Bernie Sanders used part of his time on the podium to say, “Let’s be clear: This is not a radical agenda.”

On the Bernie Sanders radical meter, Kamala’s agenda probably doesn’t make the needle wriggle. To say Bernie is somewhat radical is to say that it’s somewhat dark in a coal mine.

But CNN pointed out that “Harris has spent much of her fledgling campaign trying to distance herself from the progressive (THR says radical) campaign she ran in the 2020 Democratic primary, specifically her support for ‘Medicare for all’ and a ban on fracking.”

CNN went on to say that Kamala’s pivot to the center risks angering or disappointing the left, making endorsements from Sanders, and Monday night’s remarks from Rep. Alexandria Ocasi-Cortez, D-New York, that much more important.”

If that dainty pivot by Harris is considered to the center, that would be like saying when Kamala’s is in her home state of California and she wants to get to the center of the country she would go to Las Vegas.

Radical is as radical does.

CNN Checks the ‘Facts’

There They Go Again

The lead of the story about CNN’s fact checking said “There were few false or misleading claims of the second night” of the DNC on Tuesday.

But, the same claim that Trump was responsible for or would implement the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 was repeated again, and again, and again. Trump has not endorsed Project 2025.

And Again

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker repeated the same lie told by a Democrat congressman Monday night that “Donald (Trump) told us to drink bleach.”

CNN said “Pritzker’s claim is misleading (they can’t bring themselves to call it a lie). Trump never portrayed his ill-informed 2020 musings about the possibility of using disinfectant to treat Covid-19 as actual advice to Americans. Rather, Trump was talking about the possibility of scientists testing the possibility of using disinfectant as a treatment.”

When someone knows the truth and still puts forth false statements it’s a lie, it’s not “misleading.”

Come On, Bernie

Senator Sanders, who claims to be an Independent, probably because he’s so far to the right of most radical Democrats, couldn’t resist stretching the truth to make a good sound bite.

He said, “Remember when three-and-a-half years ago. We were in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years and the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Unemployment was soaring. That was the reality the Biden-Harris administration was faced with as they entered the Oval Office.”

CNN almost called the Senator a liar, but they softened it to say “Sanders’ claim about the labor market at the start of the Biden administration is not true. While the employment rate skyrocketed in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic, the situation was improved by the time President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.”

Bernie also got it wrong when he said “as they (Biden-Harris) entered the Oval Office. Joe did not share the Oval Office with Kamala, we are fairly confident in that statement.

President Obama Taking Credit

The New York Times said “Obama casts Harris as the inheritor of the movement he created.” That should be enough proof that this will be the fourth term of the Obama administration.

Tonight Is a Big Night

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepts the nomination for the office of vice president. Former President William Jefferson Clinton gets the stage. The love fest continues. Tune in tomorrow for our report. Our experts are predicting a significant flow of hogwash.

