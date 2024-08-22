Oprah Winfrey was a surprise speaker at the third night of the Democratic National Convention, but it was no surprise that she gave a dynamic performance. She wasted no time getting the crowd lathered up. She was so good, she might just land her 19th Emmy!

The Hogwash Report is giving her much more credit for a great job than the downstream media has. One said she “connected the historical dots” but in our opinion she did much more than that. When she praised Kamala, you could see the pride popping on the faces of the women in the crowd. Many times the men in the crowd could be seen with their arms folded or their hands in their pockets, but the women were in Oprah’s hands.

Oprah revealed she is a registered Independent and she pleaded with independents and undecided to chose JOYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

The Hogwash Report was convinced Oprah would wrap up her rousing and raucous presentation by telling the crowd to look under their chair, “Everybody gets a new electric car!”

(For those of you who never watched Oprah’s show or read the news back in 2004, in one episode of her “dream season” of shows, she gave every member of her audience, all 274 of them, a brand new Pontiac G6 worth approximately $30,000 each.)

That’s about all she could have done to make her time on the DNC stage better.

Republicans, and the Trump/Vance ticket should be thanking their lucky stars Oprah wasn’t selected to replace Joe Biden on the ticket. If she had been, they would be folding the Trump tent today.

President Clinton Was Wise

Former president Bill Clinton, now 78 years old, was smart enough to demand to be moved earlier in the night so he wouldn’t have to follow Oprah. The former president who often drug his Secret Service crew out of the White House for an evening run to McDonalds, said he was looking forward to seeing Kamala in the White House to break his record for having spent the most time in a McDonalds. He was still the smooth, charming Slick Willie of the 1990s in front of an adoring crowd Wednesday evening.

Women of the DNC are Wearing the Pants This Time

Many of The Hogwash Report’s readers are not watching the DNC and are relying on us to report the need-to-know stuff. But, if you have watched some, have you probably noticed that most of the women are sporting nifty pants suits!

Oprah rocked a stunningly blue one. Hillary, according to yahoo.com, “Turns Heads in a Monochromatic Look and Neutral Pumps at the 2024 Democrat National Convention. (Word salad alert: Monochromatic means different tones of one color.) It was a neat pants suit with a more puffy jacket, the color was cream or tan or something like that, you know, monochromatic.

The Hogwash Report sees a trend here. Kamala is igniting a rush for pants suits. Kamala sported a camel-colored pants suit for her early appearance at the DNC Monday. It was by French label Chloé.

Walmart is probably demanding the sweat shops in China to use overtime hours to turn out racks of knock-off pants suits for their stores. (Sarcasm alert) Just another great thing Kamala is getting done for the middle class.

Tim Walz is Now Known as The Coach

The Democrats who are orchestrating the show in Chicago decided to dub the vice presidential nominee “Coach Walz” and handed out vertical signs to every one in the audience before he took the stage. Actually the signs should have read “Assistant Coach Walz” but that would have made them about five feet tall.

The first thing he said, when the long applause died down after his introduction, was to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for selecting him as her vice president running made.

When he talked about coaching, however, he never mentioned the guy who chose him as an assistant coach. Rick Sutton is the real hero of Mankato West High. He coached the Scarlets to the 1999 state championship, even though forbes.com's headline incorrectly reads: “Tim Walz Coached High School To Football Championship” when he actually was an assistant coach under Sutton. Assistant coaches generally don’t get credit for coaching championships.

According to the forbes.com story, Walz attributed his early success in politics to his local reputation as a high school football assistant coach. Walz, however, left coaching before Sutton coached Mankato West to a second state championship in 2002. Sutton is in his 32nd year of coaching football as co-head coach at Farmington. Sutton, not Walz, was elected to the Minnesota Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

Walls bailed on coaching as a prelude to running for Congress. He probably could have kept up the coaching. Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia, continued to coach a high school girls’ basketball team while serving as governor. It’s to be seen if Justice will continue coaching if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.

Unfortunately Walz has embellished his brief coaching career as he has his military career.

Self promotion these days is tricky. There’s too much stuff on record to dispute exaggerated claims.

Given his propensity to overstate his status or rank, if elected, Kamala probably needs to make sure he knows he’s the vice president, not the president.

Brett Hume, CNN commentator, said he had, in his early years, helped coach his son’s basketball team. “I never realized how much mileage one could get out of being an assistant coach,” Hume said after the Walz speech.

Walz’s Acceptance Speech Was Good Enough

He comes across as a good guy, caring, a great dad, proud teacher, ultra liberal and highly aspirational.

It was certainly a tough act for him to follow Oprah on the stage. He was brief, taking less than 15 minutes time (applause included). The highlight was when his son Gus stood up in tears telling the crowd, “That’s my Dad!”

After talking about his family’s teaching history, he had a good line: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.” That will only offend the private school teachers and the home school teachers.

While the CNN fact checkers again said there were only a few false or misleading claims from the DNC speakers on Wednesday, they did not call out Walz specifically in saying there were, however, two false claims on the central focus of Democrats’ attacks on the Heritage Foundation’s Project 25.

Walz called Project 25 a “play book,” for Trump and Vance. He said when a team goes to the trouble of writing a play book, the team certainly will use it.

Trump has repeatedly said (the truth) that he had nothing to do with Project 25.

The Hogwash Report will deal with the other numerous falsehoods from the podium in a subsequent issue, as the deadline for this edition is looming.

What Wasn’t Said Is Important

Wednesday saw little if anything said about the economy, inflation or the border mess, the things all the polls say are most important. There was a ton of stuff about preserving abortion rights and shots (probably a bad choice of word) at Trump and Vance.

(Commercial Break)

This edition of The Hogwash Report is brought to you this new product: The Kama-la-tee-dah Word Salad Shooter. The essential tool for every unprepared speaker in America today. Order your’s today, just $49.99.

You will get a used hardcover Webster’s dictionary and a Roget’s Thesaurus easy to carry paperback, giving the most discerning speaker enough words, synonyms and homonyms to concoct the most confusing sentences imaginable. The Kama-la-tee-dah Word Salad Shooter is invaluable when you can’t convince them and you need to confuse them.

But wait, there’s more. Order today, there are operators standing by right now, and we’ll send several copies of printed transcripts of Vice President Kamala Harris’ favorite world salad recipes speeches to guide you through the intricate details of preparing word salads.

The first 10 paid subscribers to The Hogwash Support will received the Kama-la-tee-duh Word Salad Shooter absolutely free.

(End Commercial Break)

Speaking of word salads, Kamala Harris will be making her acceptance speech at the DNC tonight. Warning, it may be after 11 p.m. Eastern.

