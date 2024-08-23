It’s confession time at The Hogwash Report. We chose not to watch Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention. Like Mike Huckabee said about himself and his staff of writers at The Morning Edition here on Substack, the first three nights were just torturous to watch. We took a vote of the The Hogwash Report staff, and it was unanimous, we would prefer to drink bleach that to suffer through another night of NDC TV.

So to give you the full flavor of the craziness (aka hogwash), we’ll depend on the downstream media to fill us in on the most thrilling events of coronation of Queen Kamala II. The Hogwash Report will try to decipher the code phrases, shred the word salad and add the context that CNN says is often lacking in the Democrat’s repeated false statements.

Let’s start with CNN’s “unbiased” report of Kamala’s acceptance speech.

The lede: “Vice President Kamala Harris capped one of the most extraordinary months in modern political history Thursday night with a speech that rallied Democrats around themes of patriotism — and cast Donald Trump as the enemy of classic American principles.”

Can’t you just feel the heart flutter of the writer of that opening paragraph in his/her (I hope we got the right pronouns there) rush to get this love letter to the voting populace.

The vice president said the country is in an “enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny.”

And she’s here to save the day.

Kamala said she would be a president who is “realistic, practical and has common sense.”

Then CNN said, “a clear rebuttal to Trump’s effort to brand her as too liberal.”

Until just recently, about three weeks ago, Kamala proudly wore the badge of liberalism. She was designated as the most liberal senator before her ascension to the vice presidency. How dare her opponent pin the liberal tail on that donkey. No worries, CNN. It was no effort at all for Trump to brand her as too liberal.

CNN said “Harris offered voters a clean break from the Trump era and its grinding uncertainty and political upheaval.”

Wait a minute. Didn’t Harris and Biden offer that clean break from the Trump era “and it’s grinding political upheaval” in 2021. And didn’t they pledge to unify the country. And haven’t they been in complete charge of the direction for America for the past three and three-quarters years? Did we miss something here?

Kamala said “We are not going back.” It’s been her common theme.

(Sarcasm alert) Who would want to go back to $1.85 gasoline, $1.99 hamburger, low inflation, affordable restaurant meals, low levels of illegal border crossings, low mortgage interest, not having to support wars in the Ukraine and the middle east. Certainly, no more of that please!

But at this point, CNN’s report fell into the word salad bowl and came up with this:

“But as much as the slogan (We are not going back) is a rebuke of Trump’s policies and a promise of progressive change, it also resonates more narrowly as an assurance for the immediate term.

“To ‘not go back’ to even a few weeks ago, before her campaign took flight.”

Let’s shred that lettuce so we might be able to swallow (understand) it. CNN is saying Kamala and the Democrats do want to go back to Trump’s policies and she will make very liberal socialistic changes. But it also means she is assuring that she doesn’t want to go back even a few weeks to the direction she and Joe Biden were leading this country, before she had him tossed off the ballot so she could claim Thursday night’s coronation. If CNN’s assumption is correct, she want to make us believe she is recognizing the failures of the Biden/Harris policies and, boy, things are going to be different. We are not buying it.

The rest of the evening carried the common themes of Trump hatred, gun control and support of access to abortions, which obviously is the most important of all issues to the Democrats.

The love fest that many wished would go on forever, came to an end. The delegates and devotees were challenged to leave there convention and go into the new world to be known as Kama-la-la Land — knock on doors and tell people how dangerous Donald Trump is.

Meanwhile, Queen Kamala II will hit the campaign trail with her new best friend, Tim Walz, the duke of Minnesota.

No Coverage of the Discontent

The most remarkable thing about the convention, which came across as a celebration of complete unity in the Democrat party, is that there is discontent in the ranks but it never got a chance to be acknowledged during the festivities.

There was a contingent of non committed delegates elected as a protest against the Biden Administration’s policies regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

The “uncommitted” movement started with the Listen to Michigan campaign in February. A grassroots protest movement, Listen to Michigan, encouraged the state’s primary voters to cast protest votes — and its push exceeded expectations, winning more than 13 percent of the vote. The tight-fisted control of the convention, to not allow the slightest discontent to cross the main stage, would not give any sanction to the uncommitteds.

After Harris’s speech, Abbas Alawieh, a Michigan uncommitted delegate, said it is sad that the Democrat party is so out of touch with what Americans want. Alawieh said the Democrat’s shutting them out of the convention would only make it more difficult to win back voters in the swing state of Michigan.

What, No Pants Suits?

Kamala’s wardrobe is full of business attire, pants suits. She wore a dark blue one to accept the nomination of the Democrat Party for the office of President of the United States.

But her favorite girls, a goddaughter, niece and step-daughter showed up on stage wearing dresses. What’s that all about?

CNN’s style reporter wrote that Ella Emhoff, Kamala’s step-daughter, is a fashion designer and is “already known as the ‘First Daughter of Bushwick’ — Brooklyn’s home for artsy, stick-and-poke twentysomethings — having already modeled for designers including Proenza Schouler and Maisie Wilen since her breakout moment in an embellished houndstooth ensemble at the Biden inaugauration in 2021.

Ella is another example of political families cashing in. CNN wrote she “has been a boon for high fashion and is poised to become more influential if she becomes part of the official first family.

One large photo on cnn.com shows Emhoff in a white gown strategically designed to show off at least eight of her tattoos, The most prominent one is of a holstein cow positioned on her left bicep. (Now, you’ve got to admit you don’t get this type of reporting anywhere except from The Hogwash Report. Come on guys, there are women readers here, too)

Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, and goddaughter, Helena Hudlin, were lovely in their more conservative dresses. Their photo can also be seen at the “One large photo” link in the above paragraph.

Hogwash Report Notes and Inside Information:

We neglected to celebrate our Silver Anniversary yesterday, August 22, 2024 for historical reference, when we published our 25th edition of The Hogwash Report 25.0. A sincere thank you goes out to all of you loyal readers, now more than 200 followers. It’s been a trip writing more than 30,000 words for THR over the last four months. That’s half a novel! Who would have thought.

Word Salad Shooter Update

Also in 25.0 we offered the new product, the Kama-la-te-duh Word Salad Shooter. Right out of the gate our first order was problematic. The orderer wanted one in Trump red, but the first production run was done in liberal blue. We see now that was a mistake, so it will take a while for those to be produced at our made-in-America factory. The liberal blue ones are now on sale, $29.95.

Coming Soon…

We are happy to announce that The Hogwash Report will soon begin a serial about the middle class life and times of Dexter and Reba, as they try to navigate through the new Kama-la-la Land.

Correction Is in Order Here

Fellow substacker Jack Sotallaro commented recently that The Hogwash Report’s recent post saying Kamala Harris would be “the first black, south Asian woman as U.S. president” is incorrect.

Jack offered this: “Kamala Harris’ mother was Indian (south Asian), however her father, while a citizen of Jamaica, was Hindu and Irish. Not a black drop of blood in her whole body. Additionally your line “as well as half-Jamaican and half South Asian” implies Jamaican is “black,” when the correct context it’s a nationality like Canadian or British.”

Now, Jack, if you could only get the downstream media to understand your point.

We always say, if you see hogwash, say something. That goes for in this report, as well as any hogwash you might see in the world. We mean it when we say:

