After so much time and effort being devoted to coverage of the Democratic National Love Fest Convention, The Hogwash Report figures our readers need a break from that high-level hogwash to items from another realm of wackiness (if that’s a word).

Reader Question

“America’s the richest nation in the world, why can’t we afford more early childhood education?” Betty from Butte, Colorado.

THR: Betty, that’s a great question, but it’s really not a factual question. You see, America is really the nation with the most national debt — about $35 TRILLION DOLLARS. China is next as the country with the second most national debt, about $14 TRILLION dollars.

The national debt should be the answer to your question, we can’t afford it, and besides we’ve had early childhood education for about 70 years and it hasn’t made our education system better. What it really amounts to is early childhood child care, not education.

Local Hogwash Reported

State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Spencer on Wednesday, August 21, the news report said in the Spencer, W.Va., weekly newspaper.

“The checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. until midnight on U.S.119 (Black Walnut Avenue) and Capitol Street. Drivers may be stopped and asked to provide proof of insurance and their driver’s license.

“The announcement from the State Police regarding the checkpoint said motorists who do not which do not wish to be stopped may use an alternate route.”

See the value of local newspapers? That report could save people thousands of dollars, the cost of getting caught driving while intoxicated.

It’s really nice of the police to help people avoid such arrests. The Hogwash Report surmises the notice cuts down on a lot of paperwork for the police when less arrests are made.

Things have changed, apparently. Many years ago police set up a check point and put signs on an interstate highway in North Carolina that said: “Drug Check Point Ahead.” Just beyond the sign was an exit ramp to get off of the interstate. At the end of the exit ramp is where the checkpoint was. Busted!

Voter ID Is Highly Favored But Blackballed by Dems

A recent article at thefederalist.com website points out the hogwash the Democrats serves by refusing to approve voter ID requirements.

The story says eighty-one percent of Americans support requiring voters to show a government-issued photo identification in order to cast a vote, according to Pew Research. A 2022 Gallop poll found 79 percent of Americans support requiring to prove his identity.

Yet, Democrats still claim that having to provide positive photo ID to vote is suppressing the vote.

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris required government-issued ID for a recent event she appeared at in Arizona. And, such ID was required to enter the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, thefederalist.com reported. In addition to voting, Democrats also don’t want ID to be required to illegally cross the U.S. - Mexico border.

When President Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president he accused those who support voter ID laws of harboring “hatred” toward minorities. Democrat U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in a 2018 post on Twitter said voter ID laws are “racist” and amount to “voter suppression.”

“Biden, Warren and Harris have yet to release statements condemning the “racist” photo identification requirements to enter the DNC,” thefederalist.com said.

You have to have a government issued ID to check into most motels these days, or to see a doctor, or to buy alcohol, or board an airplane, or at so many other checkpoints. What are real reasons Democrats are worried about voter ID?

Harris/Walz Stage Restaurant Surprise

Fox News reported it and substacker Don Surber relayed it last week that “Patrons at a Pittsburgh culinary landmark were outraged after they claimed they were forced to leave the premises before Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrived for a weekend campaign stop.

“Several people who had been enjoying food, drinks and the Pittsburgh Pirates game on TV at Primanti Bros. in Moon, Pennsylvania, on Sunday said they were all forced out of the restaurant promptly at 4 p.m.

“Democrats replaced the patrons with actors for the campaign stop in an effort to mimic President Trump’s ability to stop at a fast-food joint to draw cheers from surprised customers. Shame on Primanti for allowing this. Shame on other news outlets for not reporting this,” Surber wrote.

Thanks Fox and Don Surber for highlighting some real hogwash.

Justice Kagan Whines About Workload

Justice Elena Kagan says enough is enough. She should not have to spoil her three - month respite from day to day work at the U.S. Supreme Court, where she has a life-time appointment and makes about $300,000 a year in salary, by having to deal with emergency cases.

“Our summers used to be actually summers,” Kagan told a group of judges in California, according to a CNN.com story recently.

At this point in her rant, The Hogwash Report thought she was going off on a tangent about global warming or climate change. Nope, she was whining about too much work.

She was lamenting the “relentless” filing of emergency appeals.

“We’ve gotten into a pattern where we’re doing too many of them,” she whined.

Justice Kagan, in real life, emergencies happen. Why should it be different for Supreme Court justices?

Last week the Supreme Court partially agreed to the Republican National Committee’s emergency request to revive an Arizona law that strengthens proof of citizenship requirements for voting. This needed to be settled before the Justices return to the bench in October. It was a job for the justices. There are no substitute justices.

Kagen’s preferred president’s (Biden’s) administration is causing a lot of the emergencies she has to deal with.

In the days to come they will have to rule on such emergencies as President Biden’s latest effort to reduce student debt and to cut global warming pollution (seems like the latter part, at least, could wait until October). There’s also a pressing fight over Biden’s requirement that family planning clinics that receive federal health funding provide referrals for abortions for patients who request it. That’s a life or death issue for the baby and/or the mother.

So, buckle up buttercup, or type up your resignation letter. Then you could have all year off.

Sherrod Brown Hogwash Alert

Sherrod Brown’s latest campaign commercial for his Ohio senatorial campaign surely isn’t fooling anyone. Brown claims to have lowered insurance premiums. Insurance costs have been among the highest causes of inflation for homeowners, drivers, businesses and professionals. Even the cost of medicare increased last year. It’s impossible to lower the cost of Medicaid insurance for the poor and illegal aliens because they don’t pay anything. Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act was supposed to save every family $2,800 a year. The liberal Democrat Brown must not have noticed that that never happened.

It could be that he voted to lower the cost of his government insurance coverage, which isn’t available to anyone except government officials. If that happened The Hogwash Report might have missed it, since elected officials usually don’t brag about lining their own pockets.

If he can prove he lowered insurance rates, The Hogwash Report would love to hear from him and clear this up.

It’s unlikely that any other U.S. Senator’s extreme liberal views are so out of touch with the general population of the state he/she represents as Brown’s in the red state of Ohio. Yet, he still holds a 5-6% edge in polling over his Republican opponent Bernie Moreno, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Brown has scruffy hair, but he looks good in a hard hat and he wears one a lot as he panders to the union members in factories and job sites all across Ohio.

Coming Soon…

We are happy to announce that The Hogwash Report will soon begin a serial about the middle class life and times of Dexter and Reba, as they try to navigate through the new Kama-la-la Land.

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are welcome and appreciated.

Leave a comment

Remember, if you see hogwash, say something.