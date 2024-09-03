Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Jack Sotallaro
Sep 3

If Smith's appointment was ruled void in Florida, how come he hasn't been charged with practicing law without a license? If he wasn't properly appointed he's a citizen with a law license practicing where he shouldn't. I say arrest the SOB.

The assertion that Kamala isn't actually black have some truth to them. Her mother is Hindi, and her father is Jamaican (nationality) however ethnically he's said to be Irish and Hindi. No black blood in her, as witnessed by her poor imitation of Obama's black voice.

And just to set the record straight (which the author did) Kamala did flip flop on all the important issues. It's called prostituting yourself for votes. Sort of like prostituting yourself to get elected, but we'd have to ask Willie Brown about that.

Zuckerberg pandering to congress when it's too late to make a difference is typical Democrat bull crap. "Forgive me, I won't do it again" (the same way). He, Zuck, is a lizard creature, and you know you can't believe them.

Thank you for this great post. I always enjoy your writing.

Bob Hoebeke
Sep 3

Thanks Charles, I always love your "reporting" - it's totally accurate with a pleasant twist of sarcasm! Keep writing!

