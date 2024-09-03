Jumpin’ Jack Smith has turned his persecution prosecution of former president and current Republican nominee for president Donald Trump into a multi-million dollar lawfare industry.

So far, according to the Washington Post, Smith’s quest to lock up a former president has sucked up $18 million dollars for his office of Special Counsel, which, a least for the moment, is under a court ruling that his appointment is unconstitutional.

Additionally, the Post says “other divisions within the Justice Department spent an additional $5.2 million during that time period to assist the investigations.”

For those keeping score, that totals $23.2 million dollars. And, folks, the meter’s still running. That $23.2 million, for comparison purposes, could have paid for almost 400 switchblade drones for our military to keep our country weaponized and safe.

In comparison, Special Counsel Robert K. Hur spent $3.4 million in his eight-month investigation of Joe Biden’s illegal possession of classified documents before deciding not to indict because Biden was just an old and forgetful guy.

By the way, the offices of special counsel are funded by what Washington bean counters call a “permanent and indefinite appropriation,” aka a blank check.

Just last week Smith convinced a Washington, D.C. grand jury to hand up a superseding indictment of Trump to replace the charges that were tossed out. Smith has removed all of the charges that would have been considered official acts of President Trump. The Supreme Court ruled Trump, or any president could not be prosecuted for official acts.

Smith cranked out a 36-page indictment with four amended and different charges against Trump. Count 1, Conspiracy to defraud the United States. Count 2, Conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding. Count 3, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding. Count 4, Conspiracy against rights.

These are on top of the dozens of other indictments Merrick Garland’s Justice Department have brought against Donald J. Trump.

According to legal authorities, here are some examples of conspiring against rights, the fourth new charge against Trump: Ballot stuffing, destroying ballots, voter fraud, interfering with vote counting. Trump did not stuff ballots, he alleged there was ballot stuffing. No one has alleged he destroyed ballots, he accused others of destroying ballots. Jack Smith has no evidence that Trump committed voter fraud, but Trump has complained of voter fraud. Donald Trump never interfered with vote counting, but he complained about how the votes were counted.

Also considered examples of conspiring against rights are disfranchisement, disguise, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and attempt to kill.

Maybe Jack Smith thinks Trump’s assertions of election fraud were an attempt to disenfranchise some voters, but Trump’s only concern was with illegal voting, not lawful voting.

Trump is without a doubt the most recognizable person the America – very difficult to disguise.

Maybe Jumpin’ (to conclusions) Jack thinks Trump’s capturing the hearts of millions, upon millions of Americans is kidnapping. Aggravated sexual assault was a railroaded civil charge in New York’s state court.

Jack, they attempted to kill Trump, he hasn’t attempted to kill anyone.

If you think this Trumped-up charge isn’t serious, consider that the punishments for conspiracy against rights can include fines, imprisonment, or death (in the case of kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault or attempting to kill). The length of imprisonment can range up to life in prison.

Jack Smith grew up in Clay, N.Y., son if a draftsman, his mother a homemaker. He graduated with political science degree from State University of New York at Oneonta, then Harvard Law School. He’s paid $160,000 a year as special counsel, but his net worth has been reported at $20 million.

Smith is a large stockholder in Darden Restaurants: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama BreeJack.

Smith and his staff, which has been paid more than $4 million, recently churned out an 81-page appeal of his case against Trump in Florida. That case, concerning classified documents, was dismissed as the judge ruled Smith had been appointed unconstitutionally. When money is no object, appeal baby, appeal.

All of this expensive hogwash is nothing more than political theater by a weaponized Department of Justice. Interestingly, Smith had charged Trump with weaponizing the Department of Justice in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court nullified those charges with its immunity ruling.

While the Democrats railed against the immunity ruling, it now will protect Joe Biden from his weaponization of the Justice Department (and Jack Smith) against Trump.

It is clear that Jack Smith is working for the Democrat Party and is really interfering with a presidential election. They should be indicted.

Can any sane person believe it is worth tens of millions of tax dollars to harass a political opponent to the current administration. This is heading down a very dangerous rabbit trail. It’s hogwash on steroids.

Harris’ Anti-Price Gouging Plan DOA, Dems say

Six Democrat members of Congress who were promised their identity would not be revealed, told Politico.com any price control bill would not pass Congress.

Harris’ price fixing scheme, announced as part of her economic policy “has become a focal point for her presidential rival, Donald Trump, and fellow Republicans, who claim she’s pushing ‘communist price controls,’” The Politico piece said. “It has also alarmed food industry officials and even some left-of-center economists, who’ve warned such policies can hurt more than they help.”

The Dems, acting as undercover whistle blowers, said Democrats in Congress have privately been telling critics that this part of the Harris plan is not viable.

“Rather, they’ve argued it’s a messaging tactic,” the article said, “a way to show that she understands food prices remain an economic burden for many Americans and to redirect voters’ anger about inflation to corporations, in a way that progressives in particular have cheered”.

“It’s clear to me these are very general, very lofty goals,” said one of the Democratic lawmakers, who were granted anonymity.

So, when Democrats start contradicting each other, one or both are lying.

The Hogwash Report would never discount the Democrats’ ability to get socialistic bills passed in congress, especially if they have a majority in both the House and the Senate.

Kamala and Tim’s CNN Bake Sale Interview

She did it! She promised an interview with a real journalist before August 31 and she did it! With two days to spare! It was so exciting for the media. The thrill of the experience for the downstream media kind of reminded The Hogwash Report of a loving father watching his daughter roll down the driveway on her first bicycle ride — with training wheels. “She did it! Without wrecking!”

Politico.com’s initial story said Kamala’s performance was not spectacular nor disastrous. That got edited out of subsequent stories.

She showed up for the interview with sidekick Tim in tow. You could see a gleam in her eye as she watched Tim Walz roll out a Kamala quality word salad trying to justify his embellishment of his military National Guard career.

In the video clip, CNN host Dana Bash stumbled after Walz completely avoided answering her question, but she recovered and asked him if he had just misspoke. Walz tried to deflect the redirect by saying his wife said his grammar wasn’t very good.

The current president, some 20 years Walz’s senior, actually gave clearer answers in his infamous debate.

Kamala showed she could take control of an interview. Bash gave her a chance to respond to Donald Trumps assertion that she was not racially black.

“That’s from the same ole tired playbook. Next question,” was her reply.

Again somewhat flustered, Bash asked , almost incredulously, “That’s it?”

“That’s it,” Kamala said with finality, so that was it. Bash got the message to move on.

The media thought the biggest win for Harris was her refusal to admit she has flip-flopped changed her position on fracking, that oil and gas field procedure that increases the flow of fossil fuels from deep wells. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden all worked to ban fracking, and Harris said in 2019 she definitely would ban fracking.

She hammered that her “values” have never changed.

Actually, this is only an issue in one toss-up state — Pennsylvania.

So, she won’t ban fracking. But will she ban drilling altogether? No one has asked that question.The Democrats’ EPA has been anti-drilling for decades.

Trump says “drill baby, drill.” That saying goes back to the 1980s when the U.S. was almost totally dependent on oil from the Persian Gulf. Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens gained fame by saying there is plenty of oil here, “Drill baby, drill.” Pickens toyed with running for president in 1988.

With the shale wells in North Dakota and Pennsylvania, the Trump administration actually reached energy independence. Biden/Harris shut down pipelines and closed off drilling areas that could have continued our energy success, but instead they embraced the Green New Deal.

In he CNN interview Kamala doubled down on the Green New Deal, which is bent on destroying the fossil fuel industry.

“You (Bash) mentioned the Green New Deal,” Harris said. “I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real. (word salad alert) That it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics holding ourselves to deadlines around time.” (The Hogwash Report tries to interpret the Vice President’s world salads, but our computerized translator just came back with “Sorry, but there is no commonly used verbiage that would translate ‘should apply metrics holding ourselves to deadlines around time.’”)

It was a good thing she had almost two months to prepare for this softball big interview.

Meanwhile, back on the campaign trail… with a teleprompter…

Zuckerberg Comes Clean, or Sort of Clean

Facebook kingpin Mark Zuckerberg sort of fell on his sword last week in a letter to the House of Representatives’ Judiciary Committee as he acknowledged it was a mistake for Facebook to have suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, prior to the 2020 presidential election.

Zuckerberg said it has “since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

In retrospect, it was pure hogwash.

Demoting (aka discrediting) the story may have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. That’s a pretty big deal.

He also said, in the letter, the Biden administration had pressured Facebook to downplay certain content about Covid-19. He said it was “wrong” for the White House to have done so.

Mark: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Maybe he should change his name to “Suckerberg.”

Dexter and Reba 1.0

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of fictional posts about the middle class life of Dexter and Reba, a young couple trying to cope and progress in the confusing political world in America today.

Is it time to buy a house?

Dexter was enjoying his Sunday morning bagel and cream cheese at the small dinette table in the kitchen of the one-bedroom second-floor apartment that is home for him and his wife, Reba.

Dexter was pondering what to do with the sun-shiny day that lay ahead.

“Reba, I’ve been thinking. Maybe we should start looking for a house. We’ve been cooped up in this little place ever since we’ve been married.”

“Well, we could look,” Reba replied, with a doubting tone, “But I don’t know if this is the right time or not. I guess there’s no way we could start a family here, and the clock is ticking.”

Dexter and Reba were high school sweethearts and they married in late June five years ago, two weeks after their graduation from Weller High. Both were from working, middle-income families and that lifestyle seemed good enough for them.

Dexter had gained a community teen-age reputation as a computer wizard, so the First National Bank scooped him up when he applied for work in it’s IT department.

Reba, a high school athlete, ran track and was on Weller’s championship volleyball team. She quickly landed a job at the town’s gym that catered to the upper crust. She would be a personal trainer to middle-aged and elderly women.

Neither Dexter or Reba had ever considered college as a possibility.

Dexter opened up his always-nearby laptop and searched for local real estate websites.

“Let’s see what’s on the market that we might like,” he said.

They found a cute Cape Cod just a couple streets over from Reba’s parents that they both agreed could be a good fit for them. It was three bedrooms, two baths. It had a full finished basement and a one-car garage. Priced at $179,900.

“Look,” Dexter said excitedly, “Betty Paul is the real estate agent listing this one. She’s my mom’s best friend. I’m going to call her to see when we can see it.”

“Hello Dexter,” Betty said cheerfully as she answered Dexter’s call. “How can I help you.”

Well, Reba and I are thinking about buying a house and we noticed your listing at 424 Maple Street.”

“Oh, the Johnson house,” Betty replied. “The Johnsons would be thrilled for a young couple like you and Reba to buy their lovely home.”

In her mind, the commission cash register was already ringing. She could make this happen.

“When could we see it?” Dexter asked.

“How about Tuesday evening? Maybe 6:30?”

“I think that will work,” Dexter said, nodding to Reba. “We will see you there, 6:30 sharp.”

(Tune in to The Hogwash Report 29.0 for the next installment of Dexter and Reba.)

