America, We Need To Get To The Bottom of This

Obviously, the Democrats and the media (oops, sorry, that was redundant) think the issue is trivial and unimportant and, as usual, they are pounding Donald Trump for being “obsessed” with it.

But The Hogwash Report has concluded that this may be the single biggest issue in the whole 2024 presidential election. THR is surprised there haven’t been 500 “intelligence officials” signing a letter saying the whole thing is just Russian “disinformation.” Kamala Harris’ campaign, to be the first “black” woman of Indian descent to become president of the United States, could hinge on this single issue.

Instead, the campaign is relying on the disinformation wing of the Democrat party, aka the media, to do the work for the “intelligence officials.”

Folks, this really is important! We need to get to the bottom of this. It cuts to the core of Kamala’s values, which she says have never changed. Without confirmation of this single claim, her truthfulness will remain in question, even if she becomes the 47th president.

Did she, or didn’t she, ever work at McDonald’s??????

Thedailybeast.com had this headline: “Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Kamala Harris’ McDonald’s Job”

“Donald Trump is in a McFlurry about whether or not Kamala Harris really spent a summer slinging fries at a California McDonald’s, a claim she has repeated on the campaign trail in recent weeks,” the story’s lede said.

Even The Times of India chimed in with this headline: “Trump Accuses ‘Comrade’ Harris of Lying About McDonalds Stint: ‘She never worked there’”

“A British website, Independent.co, took up the torch for Kamala with with headline: “Trump’s Latest Obsession With Harris: claiming she lied about working at McDonald’s”.

It picked up a common theme from the U.S. media writing: “Over the weekend, the former president has repeatedly accused Harris – without any evidence – of lying about working at McDonald’s.”

Come on, Independent.co, without evidence? Where is your evidence that she did work at McDonald’s?

Even those vaunted truth sleuths at Snopes.com can’t find any proof that would corroborate her assertion that she graced the crew at the golden arches in California in the 1980s while on summer break from Howard University between her freshman and sophomore years.

Based only on Harris’ statements, The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, Politico and ABC News (all certified Democrat operatives) all reported that she worked at McDonalds.

Snopes wrote: “Aside from the above-mentioned news reports, there was no tangible evidence of Harris working at McDonald's as a college student. We reached out to Harris' campaign, as well as McDonald's headquarters, seeking such proof — which could include photos or videos of her working at the restaurant, employment records or physical items such as a uniform or name tag. We also looked for public interviews by friends or family members of Harris' to confirm the story, with no luck.”

So, what could Snopes do? They bailed.

“In sum,” they wrote, “until we uncover further evidence to corroborate or disprove Harris' story, we rated this claim "Research In Progress."

Then, Snopes asked for help: “Have more information on this topic? Send us a tip.”

Snopes promised to update their “research” when they received evidence to prove of disprove Harris’ claim.

Although Harris is quick to list her McDonalds work history in an attempt to prove her middle-classness, the Washington Free Beacon, in a search of her resume history found that she never mentioned working at Mickey D’s on her early resumes when she was just out of college.

Susanne Lucas, aka The Evil HR Lady, says most people don’t list McDonald’s work on their resume’s. In a recent column she said it was probably “strategic” that Kamala left that detail out of her resume. If so, it now seems to be a serious strategic mistake. Or as George W. Bush would say, “faulty stategery.”

Come on folks, someone out there has proof that she worked at a McDonald’s in California, even if it was 40 years ago. Surely some handsome young man worked with her and noticed her brilliance and beauty. He probably still has her phone number, or knew where she lived. Step up man! Surely she impressed her manager. Please come forth.

There were dozens of workers at every McDonald’s. Someone has to remember Kamala and can prove that they worked with her.

Kamala could use her deep state pull and have her Social Security contribution verify her employment. Everyone gets a statement from Social Security that tells how much they contributed every year they were employed.

Her working at McDonalds seems to be beneath a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (aka AKA). Surely some of her AKA sisters — powerful, successful, black women — would have gossiped about how Kamala spent her summer, working at a McDonalds, for heavens sake.. The sorority boasts of its penchant for community service. Shouldn’t she have been volunteering at a California soup kitchen? Her sisters have raised millions for Kamala’s campaign, but she really needs their help to back up her McDonald’s experience.

The media is pining for the Harris Campaign to offer a sliver of proof, but all they get is crickets. So they have to resort to accusing Trump of making his claims without evidence. Evidence works both ways, you know.

Someone needs to step up and help cover Kamala’s veracity.

If someone could blow the whistle on George Washington’s claim that he said he could not tell a lie when he chopped down that cherry tree hundreds of years ago, surely someone can verify that Kamala proudly wore a McDonald’s uniform.

If she has served up a McWhopper (pardon the mixing of fast food metaphors), and her values haven’t changed, what do we have here?

Why Is This Important, Anyway?

Because if the truth is withheld from the voters, as the shameful discrediting of the Hunter Biden laptop story was in 2020, it could influence a determinative number of votes this time around as well.

You see, there are 1.3 million workers at McDonald’s in this country and virtually all of them are of voting age.

And, McDonalds brags that one in eight Americans have worked at McDonalds in their lifetimes. That’s over four million people who may be happy to vote for a sister member of that club. But they might be really offended if her claim is not true.

This really is important.

Dexter and Reba 1.1

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second installment in a series of fictional posts bout the middle class life of Dexter and Reba, a young couple trying to cope and progress in the confusing political world in America today.

The Hogwash Report 28.0 told us: Dexter and Reba decided to start house-hunting. They found a nice, affordable Cape Cod on the market and contacted a realtor friend about seeing it. The story continues:

“I guess we are a little early,” Dexter said as he pulled into the driveway at 424 Maple. There was no other car in the driveway, so apparently the real estate agent hadn’t arrived yet. It was 6:15 and she had scheduled to be there at 6:30.

“This is a nice neighborhood,” Reba said, looking down the tree-lined street. “I guess all of these trees are why they named this Maple Street.

Reba actually had grown up in the neighborhood, as her parents’ home is just a couple of streets over.

“I went to school with kids on this street,” she said. “I came to a birthday party in that house over there. I think that’s where Sally Kingmier lived. They have kept this neighborhood very nice.”

Dexter was scanning the siding and roof on the white two-story with dark green shutters. He noticed the downspouts were well kept and the front yard was lush and trimmed meticulously.

“I can see us living here, can’t you,” Dexter asked Reba.

“Honestly, at least from the outside, it’s the kind of house I always dreamed of having,” she said.

A gray BMW slipped in behind Dexter and Reba’s car and Betty Paul bounced out of the car and headed directly to the front door with her lockbox key at the ready.

Dexter and Reba piled out of the car.

“I’m sorry I’m a little late,” Betty said. “I just couldn’t get away from a phone call at the office.”

Betty unlocked the front door and held it for Dexter and Reba to enter.

They stepped into a neatly appointed foyer with stairs leading to the second floor and a hallway to the living room and kitchen area.

The unmistakable aroma of a freshly baked apple/cinnamon pie wafted through the house. Dexter and Reba didn’t know it, being new to the house-buying game, but baking an apple pie is an old staging trick to make the house smell homey.

The house would have appeared a little out of date to more discerning buyers, but the wall colors, pine kitchen cabinets and Formica counter tops were what both Dexter and Reba had grown up with.



The pastel-colored bath fixtures didn’t bother them either.

The three bedrooms, two up and one down, were perfect for Dexter and Reba’s planned family, and for a separate computer room for Dexter.

The full finished basement was perfect for a workout room for Reba. Maybe she could have a few fitness clients of her own working out down there.

“The Johnsons have really taken care of this house,” the agent commented. “They have decided to go into assisted living. It will be easier for them.”

She said the Johnsons were excited that Dexter and Reba might be raising another family in this home.

Betty led them on a tour of the garage and out to see the fenced back yard. She told them the neighbors on both sides were really nice people, one older couple and a young family of four on the other side. That explained the swing set in the back yard next door.

“Do you think you would like to put an offer in,” Betty asked, as they walked back to the cars.

“We’re going to think about it,” Dexter said. “Maybe we can let you know tomorrow.”

“Don’t wait too long,” Betty cautioned “Houses in this neighborhood and school district sell pretty fast.”

“We are interested, but there’s a lot for us to think about before we decide,” Reba said.

Tune in to The Hogwash Report 30.0 to see if Dexter and Reba take the next step to the American Dream, home ownership.

