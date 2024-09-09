Why Young Men Are Voting for Trump

TheGuardian.com, standing strong against Donald Trump, published an opinion piece by Steven Greenhouse entitled “Young men are flocking to Trump, but he doesn’t have their interest at heart.”

This efford by TheGuardian.com is a media attempt to combat the recent polls that say Harris is losing ground with men in the polls.

Greenhouse said many young men like Trump’s machismo, his tough talk and they see him as an icon of traditional manhood. But Greenhouse derides Trump for crass statements, being liable for a sexual assault and having an affair with an adult film star.

“Many young men seem to admire Trump’s king-of-the-jungle vibe: he roars, he bellows, he boasts that no one can ever beat him (unless they cheat),” Greenhouse wrote. “But when you cut through Trump’s tough talk and look at the record, it becomes clear that Trump did very little for young men in his four years as president.”

Now there’s some hogwash for you.

During Trump’s four years in the White House young men who wanted to work had no problem finding a good paying job. Greenhouse, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, who is an American union and workplace journalist and writer, said Trump did nothing to raise the $7.25 federal minimum wage. But Trump didn’t have to raise the federal minimum wage because his economy raised almost every starting wage much higher than that.

And Greenhouse, in his “journalistic” attempt to persuade young men that Kamala Harris will do much more for them than Trump, neglected to mention that after four years of the Biden/Harris administration the national minimum wage is still $7.25. He wrote that “Kamala Harris strongly supports raising the minimum wage,” even though the truth is that she did nothing in the last four years to get that done.

Most of the rest of Greenhouse’s diatribe was about how much more Kamala, if elected, promises to do for young men, hinting at student loan forgiveness, various handouts and how Harris would back unionization of more jobs held by young people at places like Starbucks.

He neglected to mention that it was Trump’s idea to stop taxing tips at the many jobs young men and women start out at.

He also did not mention that during Trump’s presidency, young (and old) people had to pay a lot less for their gasoline and groceries. And less taxes.

And, Trump didn’t start any new wars for young men to have to fight.

No, (sarcasm alert) Trump doesn’t have the young mens’ interest at heart.

Liz Chaney Will Vote for Harris… This Just Ain’t News

Liz Chaney, who was ceremoniously voted out (by Republicans) as a Republican congresswoman, announced last week she would be voting for Democrat Kamala Harris over Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump.

On her revenge (against those ungrateful Make America Great Again Republicans) tour, Chaney was speaking in Durham, North Carolina, hoping to help Harris defeat Trump in an important battleground state.

The daughter of former vice president Dick Chaney, a certified never-Trumper and pro-swamp Republican, Liz said, it’s “crucially important” for people to understand the “danger” that GOP former President Donald Trump poses, the News and Observer of Raleigh reported.

None of this is news! Any self-respecting newspaper editor would have put this on page 17 of a 16-page paper.

You see, Chaney was so far removed from what the people of her state of Wyoming wanted, her family name was flushed when she turned against Trump and cuddled up with Nancy Pelosi by serving on her hand-picked January 6 committee.

Trump won Wyoming in 2020 with 70 percent of the votes. It was a 120,000-vote landslide over Joe Biden. Liz carries no weight in her home state and should be ignored elsewhere.

The Hogwash Report knew this wasn’t really news, but was purely political promotion, when Apple News didn’t require a subscription to read it.

The Chaneys, Bushes and so many other big government Republicans think helping Harris defeat Trump will be the end of MAGA and they will have another shot at being the Republican kingpins. This is clear evidence that this faction of the Republican party doesn’t really care about this country, just about regaining power. That’s the same concept of the Democrat party.

But Liz Surely has flip flopped:

In 2020 Liz tweeted this: “Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance, and explode the size and power of the federal gov’t. She wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle. We won’t give her the chance.”

2024: OK, against Trump we can give her a chance.

Yep, Liz is full of hogwash.

And this is even less news…

Lo and behold. Two days after Liz’s blockbuster announcement, the downstream media blasted the “bulletin” that Liz’s father, former VP Dick Chaney would be voting for Kamala. Stop the presses!!!

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.”

Talk about somebody who can’t be trusted. Would any of you go hunting with this guy carrying a gun?

According to Wikipedia: “On February 11, 2006, then-United States vice president Dick Cheney shot Harry Whittington, a then-78-year-old Texas attorney, with a 28-gauge Perazzi shotgun while participating in a quail hunt on a ranch in Riviera, Texas. Both Cheney and Whittington called the event an accident.

“The incident was reported to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times on February 12, 2006, by ranch owner Katherine Armstrong. (two days later) Whittington suffered a non-fatal heart attack and atrial fibrillation due to at least one lead shot lodged in or near his heart. He also had a collapsed lung.

“Cheney did not speak publicly about the incident until February 15 in an interview with Fox News. Early reports indicated that Cheney and Whittington were friends and that the injuries were minor. Whittington later clarified that he and Cheney were not close friends but acquaintances.”

No charges were filed, even though numerous average citizens are charged every year with accidental shootings.

And this guy accused Saddam Hussein of having weapons of mass destruction.

The Cheney dynasty in Wyoming is over. Even MSNBC has already declared Wyoming’s three electoral college votes for Trump.

N.Y Governor Tells Kamala New York is Not Going Back on Fracking

“We’re not fracking, we’re not burning coal. We’re not going backwards,” the Democratic governor,m Kathy Hochul said during a “future energy economy summit” in Syracuse.

That’s in response to Kamala’s recent flip flop to say she won’t ban fracking.

The shale potential for oil and gas production in New York is very promising, but will have to remain under ground if the state will not allow fracking.

This should give the environmentalists some pause when backing Kamala, unless they, like the rest of us, don’t believe her much of the time.

Jack Sotallaro Saw Hogwash and Said Something

Jack Sotallaro, fellow substacker, had a great post last week that included this:

“If there’s actually an honest person in congress, one who doesn’t lie, who doesn’t wrongfully impugn those who disagree with him, or attack his competition’s character, family, or belief, who isn’t corrupt and owned by donors and not the People, we don’t know who he is. Many tell a good story, but none actually do what we send them to congress to do.

”They pass welfare, entitlements, and programs that will create an underclass whose only purpose is to vote for them, and then claim that their only interest is in serving the people. HOGWASH”

For Kamala, In Debates Anything Goes

John Lucas, fellow substacker, says a lot of what Kamala is likely to say in the debate this week will be hogwash.

His Bravo Blue post is well worth reading before, or after the debate.

Lucas points to an interview with Kamala by Comedian Stephen Colbert after she flattened Joe Biden in a debate with ugly accusations and then became his running mate, obviously changing her values. She argued with Colbert that debates were just a game.

Lucas wrote: “Clearly, in a “debate” you are free to say things that you don’t mean or that are not true, or so Harris thinks at least. It is all an insider joke to fool the voters.”

The Hogwash Report Comments on Huckabee Comment

The Hogwash Report reads as a free subscriber the excellent Morning Edition by Conservative leader Mike Huckabee. To comment on the Morning Edition you have to be a paid subscriber, so The Hogwash Report will have to comment here.

Huckabee wondered last week if the AP, the Associated Press, might be funded by Russia. No, Mike, it’s worse than that. The Associated Press’ primary funding comes from the “Mainstream Media,” the big networks for TV and radio, the top tier (biggest) newspapers. The Associated Press has always been an association of member media outlets. The “big dogs” provide the big bucks, and that’s why it has become so liberal in its report. Smaller, more conservative newspapers complain about the one-sided report, but get no attention.

The AP’s abandonment of traditional journalism standards faded quickly after the 1980s bankruptcy of United Press International (UPI). This is a terrific example what happens when there is no real competition in the news business.

Dexter and Reba 1.2

Editor’s Note: In the last episode Dexter and Reba had a walk-thru of a two-story Cape Cod home that they really liked. Now it’s time to decide if it’s a move they want to make at this time.

After a late-night thorough discussion of the pros and cons of buying a home at this time and whether the 424 Maple house was the property they should purchase, Dexter and Reba decided to sleep on their thoughts and resume the discussion in the morning.

“I’m going to see what Mrs. Pritchard thinks about this whole deal,” Dexter said, as he sipped his morning coffee.

Mr. Pritchard is the president of the First National Bank, where Dexter is a member of the IT staff.

“That’s probably a good idea,” Reba concurred.

When Dexter’s morning break came around, he went upstairs to see if Mr. Pritchard was available. His secretary said he was in his office, so Dexter knocked on his door and he was immediately invited in.

“Good morning Dexter,” the bank president said. “It’s good to see you.”

“You, Mr. Pritchard, I wanted to get some advice from you, if you have a minute.”

“Certainly, how can I help.”

“Well, Reba and I are thinking about buying a house. I was wondering, is this a good time to be doing that?”

“Oh Dexter, it’s always a good time to become a homeowner. The market’s pretty steady right now, not too hot, so I’d say it’s as good a time as any. Have you found a house you like?”

“Yes, we have,” Dexter replied. “It’s a nice house on Maple Street.”

“Is that the Johnson house? Mr. Pritchard asked.

“Why, yes. How did you know?”

Oh, it’s just down the street from our gated community, Harmony Hills, where I live. That is a very nice home for a young family.”

“We think so too, sir,” Dexter replied.

“Well Dexter, you have a good job with us here at the bank, and we are very pleased with your work. I’m sure we could help you with any financing you would need.”

Meanwhile, Reba was chatting with Mrs. Sampson at the gym. Mrs. Sampson was sitting, cooling off after her workout routine supervised by Reba. She was sipping a blue sports drink.

“Mrs. Sampson, you are an economics professor at Slater Community College, could I ask you a question? Reba inquired.

“Why, yes Reba, anything.”

“Do you think this is a good time for Dexter and me to buy a house?”

Tune in to The Hogwash Report 31.0 to hear what Mrs. Sampson says and see if Dexter and Reba take the next step to the American Dream, home ownership.

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are welcomed and appreciated. If you see hogwash, say something.

