EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a special report to address the obnoxious notion that former President Ronald Reagan would be endorsing Harris/Walz.

Here we go again!

The Democrats supposedly have found Reagan administration staffers and appointees who are endorsing Kamala Harris, and they are saying if Reagan were alive today, he would as well. H-O-G-W-A-S-H!!!. The Hogwash Meter is now fried and will need significant repairs.

The flaming liberal website, TheGuardian.com, said more than a dozen (The Hogwash Report has seen numbers as high as 17) former Reaganites have signed a letter that was obtained by CBS News.

According to TheGuardian.com, former Reagan aides and appointees – including Ken Adelman, a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and arms control negotiator, as well as a deputy press secretary, B. Jay Cooper – said they believed that, if alive today, Reagan would have supported Harris.

Reagan left the Democrat party when he thought communists were controlling the movie industry. He abhorred socialism. These folks are besmirching the Gipper’s conservative Republican legacy.

They used a catchty title from Reagan speech in 1964 as support for their position. More on that later.

“The time for choosing we face today is a choice between integrity and demagoguery, and the choice must be Harris-Walz,” the group’s letter stated, according to TheGuardian.com. “Our votes in this election are less about supporting the Democratic party and more about our resounding support for democracy.”

It never got to be “less about supporting the Democratic Party” for Reagan. He would be appalled at how far left, toward socialism, the party has gone since his death. Too many wishy-washy Republicans (aka Rhinos) diluted the party before Donald Trump built a strong base of people who want America to be great again, like it was when Reagan ran the ship.

Add these 17 turncoats to the more than 200 other workers in the administrations of Bush and Bush who have gone to the dark side. Just because these folks worked in Republican administrations doesn’t mean they are Republicans. They could be holdovers from Clinton and Obama administrations.

All of them, though, are fans of, or are part of, the deep dupe state.

You can watch the full “A Time for Choosing” speech here.

But let me share some excerpts for you. His speech started off with why he chose to leave the Democrat Party and become a Republican and why we should not choose socialism.

Reagan was speaking at a rally for Barry Goldwater in his race against Lyndon Johnson for president. Johnson’s push for socialism won in a landslide, but Reagan’s speech shows clearly the he would never consider endorsing the socialist team of Harris/Walz.

“Norman Thomas, six-time candidate for president on the Socialist Party Ticket said, ‘If Barry Goldwater became president, he would stop the advance of socialism,’” Reagan said. “I think that’s exactly what he would do!”

Then Reagan went back in history to talk about another Democrat’s fight against socialism.

“In 1936, Mr. Democrat Al Smith, a great American, came before the American people and charged that the leadership of his party was taking the party down the road under the banner of Marx, Lenin and Stalin, and he walked away from his party and never returned until the day he died,” Reagan said.

Smith was a four-term governor of New York and as a democrat lost the 1928 presidential election to Herbert Hoover.

So you see, it’s ludicrous to believe that Reagan would be endorsing the expansion of socialism that Harris and Walz would work toward.

Reagan also condemned the Democrat’s penchant for big, centralized government.

“The full power of centralized government — this is the very thing the founding fathers sought to minimize,” the future president said. “They knew that government does not control things. The government can’t control the economy without controlling the people. They knew when the government sets out to do that it must use force or coercion to achieve its purpose.”

That points to Kamala’s price-fixing plan. Reagan would never endorse that. Or the plan to subsidize home buyers, or open borders to bring in millions of people who tap into the socialized medicine and welfare systems.

His speech, back in 1964, also touched on how government can use its powers to punish its opponents. Sound familiar?

Oh, the warnings we have ignored. It needs to stop if our freedoms and our republic are going to survive.

The Fed Makes “Huge” Rate Cut

CNN’s website screamed “Fed Announces Huge Rate Cut.” It’s subhead continues to glow with “This paves the way for lower borrowing costs on everything from mortgages to credit cards.”

What it doesn’t say, is prudent families and retirees with savings will get lower return on their savings. Inflation being what it is has caused many to depend on the money their savings earns to supplement their income.

The biggest winner, of course, will be the government which has $35 TRILLION in debt to service.

It will take even more rate cuts to get the housing market moving again. Homeowners with the low fixed 30-year-mortgages have been unable to sell and upgrade to a more expensive home because they would have a much higher interest rate on the new home. There is a long way to go to get fixed mortgage rates below 3 percent. There is a shortage of homes on the market these days, making for inflated prices on existing homes.

Kamala says she will fix that by building three million new homes during her first term.

Fact Check: In 2023 there were 1,410,000 homes built in the U.S. That was 9% lower than 2022 and the third straight year the number of homes built has been lower. So at 2023 levels there will be 5.6 million new homes built without any help from Kamala. During the three years of the Biden/Harris administration they built less homes each year than the Trump administration did. Why didn’t she promote building more homes then?

Her economic plan, she says, will be fleshed out once elected, but is she planning to build three million more homes, or just cut back to 750,000 new homes a year for four years?

If she plans on three million additional homes, that would require completing an additional 2,054 homes a day. That would put quite a strain on labor and building materials, so the prices will likely soar.

At the end of the day, Kamala will be crowing about how she and Joe have collared inflation and reduced interest rates, even though we are still at the highest level in years.

So much hogwash, so little time.

Dexter and Reba 1.4

Editor’s Note: In our last episode Reba had received advice from a client, an economics professor at the local college, that she needed to share with Dexter. They needed to consider the new information before deciding on putting an offer in on the Maple Street house.

Reba was excited to get home and share Mrs. Sampson’s information with Dexter.

“Dexter, guess what I learned today?” Reba asked as her husband came through the door of their apartment.

“A new way to torture your clients?” Dexter said with a mischievous smile.

“No, silly. Mrs. Sampson — you know the economics professor at the college — thinks that next year might be a better time to buy a house.”

“Why does her crystal ball say that?”

“Well she says the interest rates might be lower next year and if Kamala Harris is elected president, she’s going to give all first-time homebuyers $25,000. Did you hear that, $25,000!”

“Really?” Dexter questioned. “There’s a couple of wiggle words in there. Interest rates might lower, and if Kamala wins this election.

“I don’t know, Reba. What if we don’t take the plunge now and interest rates don’t go down significantly and what if Kamala Harris doesn’t win, or what if Congress doesn’t approve her $25,000 promise?”

Dexter moved over to take a seat in his old leather recliner, where he liked to relax after a long day of computer screen time at the bank.

Reba went to the refrigerator to get Dexter a soft drink and a mineral water for herself.

“I guess Mrs. Sampson’s advice is a little iffy, but I think she means well,” Reba said, before taking a big drink of the cold water.

“The talk at the bank is that the interest rates might go down a little this month, but the economy still hasn’t shed the inflation that needs to slow down before the rates will drop much.”

Reba had a deep, thoughtful look on her face.

“I really want this house,” she said. “If we wait until next year, it probably won’t still be on the market.

“But if we go ahead and buy it now, I’ll feel really stupid if the government starts passing out $25,000 to first-time home buyers sometime next year.”

“Yes, that’s more than twice the amount we have for a down payment now,” Dexter offered. “With that $25,000 we could lower our monthly payments, or we could spend more for a larger house.”

Dexter reached for his vibrating phone and struggled to get it out of his left pants pocket.

“It’s our real estate agent,” he said.

Tune in to The Hogwash Report 33.0 to see what Dexter and Reba will do. It’s fish or cut bait time.

Your comments and suggestions are welcomed and appreciated.

