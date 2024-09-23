In the interest of complete fairness, The Hogwash Report’s fact checking department has determined that former President Donald Trumps assertion that the Biden Administration “never” fires anyone is “false but needs context” as Snopes would say when it really doesn’t want to offend the checked one.

Trump raised the issue in the mud-slinging debate with his presidential election opponent Kamala Harris.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Trump as saying, “He {Biden) doesn’t fire people. I’ve never seen him fire people.” Trump, on the other hand, was known for pushing out members of his administration while he was in office, from cabinet officials to White House aides. And, he famously often said “You’re fired!” on his popular TV show, The Apprentice.

The Hogwash Report’s investigation found that the Biden Administration did fire people. THR found two instances of the Biden Administration relieving people of their duties.

First Firing:

Sam Brinton

First to be fired was a man non-binary individual named Sam Brinton. Brinton was the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and nuclear waste disposition at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

Brinton was clearly a DEI hire. While he claimed to be a nuclear engineer, his fame came from testifying before the United Nations on conversion (sexual orientation) therapy. His appointment was widely touted as an historic accomplishment for the LGBTQ+ community. Biden promised, you recall, to have the most inclusive administration in history.

Brinton was placed on leave, and later fired (although the Department of Energy would not confirm the firing) after they (his chosen pronoun) had been twice charged with stealing luggage containing women’s clothing at airports. They was (is that correct grammar since it is referring to one person?) charged with stealing luggage from a Minneapolis airport where they allegedly grabbed a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase worth $2,325 with its contents from baggage claim. Brinton kept their job his job for two months claiming it all was a mix up, but police said Brinton was caught on surveillance footage running off with a suitcase filled with $3,500 worth of jewelry, clothing and makeup.

Later there was an arrest warrant issued for the gender-fluid individual on charges they took property estimated to be worth $1,200 at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

That was the last straw. Brinton’s biography was taken down from the Department of Energy’s leadership page and their job title was listed as “vacant.”

Second Firing:

Joe Biden

In what could be called an internal coup, President Joe Biden was essentially fired by the Biden Administration as the Democrat’s 2024 presidential candidate after securing enough delegates to win the party’s nomination. High-ranking Democrats, ie. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and most likely former president Barak Obama, told him he had to step down after his disastrous debate with opponent Donald Trump.

The Democrats like to say that 81 million voters fired Trump in 2020, but it only took a handful of cronies to hand Biden his pink slip.

He was fired from attempting to win a second term. His vice president, Kamala Harris, willingly and eagerly, stepped up to take his place on the ballot. While she had been complicit in keeping from the public how out of it Biden had been as president, she was also complicit in firing him from his place on the 2024 ballot. Other administration officials, fearing Biden could not win, approved of the firing and allowing Harris to step in.

While he is still president, his firing will require him to step down on January 20, 2025. He is currently using his remaining vacation time to finish out his term.

The Hogwash Report’s Fact-Finding Result

Donald Trump’s assertion that Biden’s Administration never fired anyone cannot be labeled as true based on the the two firings listed above. But with the added context presented by The Wall Street Journal, it should be labeled mostly true.

The WSJ reported “in crisis after crisis since taking office, Biden has resisted pressure to fire members of his administration. He rejected calls for the ouster of national security advisors following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The president had declined to push out cabinet secretaries or senior aides in response to the rise in migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, or dramatically reshape is team of political advisers amid poor polling.”

Hogwash Quick Hits:

Here’s Real News (Not)

The Secret Service Last week said its investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump found “multiple” failures by the Secret Service prior to the shooting, which wounded Trump and two others and resulted in one death that day.

Wow, hindsight is 20-20.

Now that that phase of the investigation is over, the Secret Service will start seeing if disciplinary action is necessary.

The Wheels of Justice Turn S…L…O…W…L…Y…

The $30 million wrongful death suit against the federal government for the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot point blank by a capitol policeman in the January 6 mostly peaceful demonstration.

The trial will likely be a real show stopper. Lawyers on both sides keep pleading with the judge to allow more time to gather discovery items. The judge has put his foot down, telling the lawyers the trial will start no later than July, 2026.

Even then Babbitt’s family lawyers aren’t sure they can pry the evidence they need from the grip of the federal government before then.

Vote Early, Vote Often

Voting in the 2024 presidential election started last week, about 50 days before election day.

It looks like the State of Georgia could require the votes to be hand counted this year and the Democrats are beside themselves. Why? That’s the way it was all those years the Democrats had a lock on both houses of Congress in the 60s and 70s.

And, hand counting was demanded by Democrat Al Gore when he was contesting the results of the Florida voting in 2000. Times change. Positions change. Hogwash remains the same.

Teamsters Withholding Harris Endorsement

It really should not be surprising that the Teamster Union is not endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

A survey of the rank-and file found strong support for Trump. Teamsters are mostly men who have seen the huge difference in fuel prices from Trump’s administration. They know Kamala’s anti-price gauging plan would damage the grocery business. Grocers are hugely dependent on truckers delivering the goods. Freight costs have been a large part of the inflation due to the high cost of fuel. Teamster families buy groceries, too.

Kamala is doing great among women voters polled. It’s interesting they are not really concerned with what Biden/Harris has done to grocery prices in the last four years. It is a high tax on middle-and-lower income voters. If price fixing is the answer, why didn’t Kamala and Joe do it sooner?

Teamsters know what it means to have common sense, and Kamala is several pounds short on that. Hillary didn’t get the Teamsters’ endorsement either.

How did we get here?

While most polls find that the majority of Americans think that the economy is the number one issue they want the president to work on, Kamala’s campaign commercials, and polling of women voters, seem singularly focused on the abortion issue.

The Supreme Court ruled that abortion is a state issue, and Trump supports that ruling. But Harris is falsely saying Trump would sign a national ban of abortions. He’s repeatedly denied that.

Dexter and Reba 1.4

Editor’s Note: This is a serial about how a young middle class couple is coping with confusing political world in America today. In the last episode Dexter and Reba wrestled with whether to take the plunge to first-time home ownership. They were at the point where they had to decide whether to put an offer in on a home they really liked. Their real estate agent, Betty Paul, was calling:

“Hello, Betty.”

“Hi Dexter, I was just checking in to see if you and Reba are ready to make an offer on the Johnson property?”

“Well, we’re just not sure yet,” Dexter replied.

“Oh, is there something I can help you with? What’s giving you concern,” Betty questioned.

“Well, you see, we are just not sure it’s the right time to buy. Interest rates might come down if we wait a while, and you know Kamala Harris is promising to give first-time home buyers $25 thousand dollars — that’s a lot of money.”

“I guess that is a lot to think about,” the real estate agent said. “But I thought you really liked the Johnson house. If you wait until sometime next year, the soonest Kamala Harris could get such a promise through Congress, I’m sure the Johnson house will not be available.”

“We know, but we’d feel stupid if we bought now and her plan goes through and we would have paid more than we would have had to for the house,” Reba chimed in as the call was on the phone’s speaker.

“Well, if you are certain you are not going to make an offer, I’ll let the Johnson’s know. They were so hopeful you would buy their house and raise your family there. They will be disappointed.

“We are sorry, Mary, but we’ll just pass for right now.”

“Let me know if you change you mind, but don’t wait too long. We will start advertising the Johnson home this week.”

Mary hung up the call and slapped her hand on her desk so hard it stung. Shaking her hand, she said out loud, “So Miss Kamala just cost me a sale. I wonder how many other first time homebuyers will wait until next year to see if this pie-in-the-sky promise ever comes true.?”

As Mary cooled down, she realized that Kamala’s promise might be bad now, but if she gets it through, it will probably cause the home prices to increase when that money is available. But with it taking first time buyers out of the market for now, the prices will likely drop due to less competition.

Mary picked up her phone to call the Johnsons.

Tune in to The Hogwash Report 34.0 to see how the Johnsons react to the lost sale.

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are always welcomed.

Leave a comment