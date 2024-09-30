The indictment of New York Mayor Eric Adams might actually put the state of New York in play for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Long thought of as a lock for the Democrats, based on the way New York City’s votes control the outcome of the state’s elections, even a close vote in NYC could put Trump over the top. Most of the rural counties in New York have a strong Republican base.

Adams’ indictments were unsealed last Thursday. They allege he secretly solicited and accepted freebies and illegal campaign donations from wealthy foreigners, as far back as 2014. If they were serious charges, they would have been made long ago.

With the indictments dropping just 40 days before the presidential election, they raise a ton of questions.

Some say Adams’ criticism of the Biden/Harris administration’s immigration policies may have launched the same lawfare attacks against Adams as Trump has faced for years.

Adams says the Biden/Harris administration is responsible for as many as 10,000 illegal immigrants flooding into the city each month.

Adams has declared a state of emergency in the city and says the Biden/Harris policy will cost the city about $10 BILLION over the next three years, according to a New York Times story. It could bankrupt the city. Is the Big Apple rotting?

“In New York,” the NYT article says, “many have sought shelter with the city, which has a legal obligation to provide it to anyone who asks. That rule has forced the city to find beds for migrants in more than 200 hotels, tent dormitories and office buildings.”

More than 16,000 hotel room now serve as shelters, and this has been responsible for record high hotel room rates for those who wanted to visit NYC this summer.

The city has also erected emergency tent shelters on Randall’s Island, on a former airplane runway in Brooklyn and in the parking lot of a state psychiatric hospital in Queens.

All of this is causing New Yorkers to consider backing Trump in November to stop the flow of immigrants into the city.

If NYC votes for Trump, the Democrats are sunk.

Trump should reach out to Adams (he probably already has) to get his endorsement, not only because he would stop the immigration problem, but he is the only hope to stop the Democrat’s lawfare that has victimized both Trump and Adams.

Who cares more about NYC, Donald Trump, who has lived his life there, or Scranton’s Joe Biden or Los Angeles’ Kamala Harris? Harris only cares about the Democrat votes she thinks she’s entitled to.

The Old Gray Lady (The New York Times) Endorses Kamala

As Gomer would say on the Any Griffith Show: “Sooprise, Sooprise!

The Hogwash Report says that with tongue in cheek.

That the NYT’s editorial board would endorse Kamala Harris for president is of no surprise. What is surprising about the endorsement is how little evidence is offered that she will be a great president.

In fact, it is as though the voice of the liberal party really is saying it would endorse anybody but Donald Trump.

“This unequivocal, dispiriting truth — Donald Trump is not fit to be president — should be enough for any voter who cares about the health of our country and the stability of our democracy to deny him re-election,” the board, made up of 14 opinion journalists, wrote. “For this reason, regardless of any political disagreements voters might have with her, Kamala Harris is the only patriotic choice for president.”

What they want you to believe is that even though Kamala and Joe have created more problems than they have solved in the past four years, and even though her campaign issues are patently socialistic if not communistic, we should vote for Kamala because she is not Donald Trump.

Really??? The only patriotic choice for president is a socialist who wants medicare for all, forgiveness of college loans, open borders, free money for first-time home buyers and communistic price controls as opposed free enterprise.

The board calls Kamala a “more than a necessary alternative” to Trump.

More than necessary, now that’s a ringing endorsement.

An article about the endorsement on Politico.com said “And while the board admitted some of Harris’ plans are not as detailed as voters would like, there are more ‘clear dangers’ of a second Trump presidency.”

Since when do we elect politicians who tell us they have a plan, and they will let us know what it is when they are elected?

Since when do we elect a president who refuses to hold press conferences?

Only the NYT could author such a weak reason to elect someone with so little stature as Kamala Harris. You would think they could fill their columns with all of the successful programs she has completed in her four years as Vice President. But you get the equivalent of crickets in print.

The editorial board conceded there were some good things about Trump’s first term, but they apparently just couldn’t recall any of the good things about the Biden/Harris term.

Say What?

In the New York Times endorsement of Kamala Harris, the editorial board said it was concerned about Trump’s “promises to use the government to attack his political enemies.”

But, isn’t that what the Biden/Harris administration has been doing for the last four years — and as recent as last week in the case of Eric Adams, who is mayor of the NYT’s city?

What Is An Opinion Journalist?

The Hogwash Report noticed a strong current to the Hogwash Meter when the Editorial Board of the New York Times described themselves as 14 Opinion Journalists. Where did that come from.

That sounds like hogwash to justify advocacy writers staking claim to being journalists. They might be opinion writers, or editorial writers, but traditionally if your opinions come through your writing, you are not a journalist.

Journalism was based on describing the world exactly as it goes. It was based on giving both sides of an argument. It despised one-source or one-opinion writing.

Shame on the Old Gray Lady for trying to gray the lines between advocacy and journalism.

Robert Reich Wants Elon Musk Arrested

The ultra-liberal Democrat apologist Robert Reich published a Substack piece recently saying Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, should be arrested and charged with threatening harm to President Joe Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

You see, Musk published a tweet on his X platform that said, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala ????”

This post was made after the second attempt to assassinate Donald Trump. Musk said he intended the tweet as a joke and took the post down after the Dems went berserk.

Reich thinks Musk is guilty of threatening the president and vice president, which is a felony under 18 U.S. Code Section 871. He obviously liberally interprets the law.

Reich not only wants Musk arrested, he wants him declared a threat to our nation’s security.

In his Substack post Reich laments that the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Space force have signed a $70 million contract with Musk to provide military-grade low-earth-orbit satellite capabilities. Musk’s Space X and its Starlink system, Reich says, have become strategically critical to America’s security.

According to Reuters, the National Reconnaissance Office which oversees U.S. spy satellites, has a $1.8 billion contract with Space X.

Reich says “single-handedly, he can decide to shut down a country’s access to sensitive information gathered by Starlink.”

Reich points out that Musk has already put 4,500 Starlink satellites into orbit around the globe — half of all of the active satellites in orbit. And, Reich says Musk plans to have as many as 42,000 satellites in the future.

Reich posed this question: “When in history has one unelected individual held such sway over American national security.” The Hogwash Report offers this answer: “Since Jill Biden became first lady.”

Reich want’s to corral Musk, but actually without Musk’s innovations, the U.S. military would be so far behind in technology, instead of being so far ahead of the rest of the world.

He should be thanking Musk instead of deriding his contributions to this country’s military advancement.

Reich never saw a rich Republican he liked.

Robert Reich, who gained his fame working in the Obama Administration, is the odds-on favorite to be the first person inducted into the Hogwash Hall of Fame.

Dexter and Reba 1.5

Editor’s Note: This is a serial about how a young middle class couple is coping with confusing political world in America today. In the last episode, Dexter and Reba decided not to buy a home at this time. Realtor Betty Paul is calling the homeowners to tell them that the deal is off.

Carl Johnson answered his cell phone while he was in the dining hall at the Willow Springs Assisted Living facility.

“Carl, this is Betty Paul.”

“Hello Betty, do you have good news for us.”

“Well, no. Dexter and Reba are not ready to put in an offer at this time. I’m not sure they will, but don’t worry, we’ll start advertising your property this week and I expect well get an offer really soon.”

“Oh, I thought you were confident they would take the house,” Carl said.

“I was pretty sure, but someone scared them off. They heard that interest rates were coming down and that Kamala Harris is promising to give new home buyers $25,000 toward their purchase if she’s elected president.”

“I had heard that, but she won’t be able to fulfill that promise, if she ever does, until sometime next year.”

“That’s right, Carl, but that’s what has killed our deal.”

“Marge and I were counting on a quick sale, Mary. We’re still paying taxes and utilities on that house, and our expenses are really tight now that we have moved here to Willow Springs. We are counting on our house selling quickly to pay for our final days here. This is not good.”

“I know,” Mary said.

“Do you think we’ll have to lower our price,” Carl asked.

“I hope not, we’ll just have to see what happens. I sure wish Kamala would have kept her socialistic promise to herself,” the realtor said.

Carl agreed.

Tune in to the next edition of the Hogwash Report to see if the Johnson house gets new interested buyers, and how Dexter and Reba handle the disappointment of having to live in their small apartment longer.

