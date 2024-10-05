Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Baer's avatar
James Baer
Oct 5

Mr. Jarvis, greetings from the Hot Dog Shoppe, the Saratoga, and the Sunrise Inn, among many other delicious haunts. Nice to see you on Substack. Looking forward to reading your essays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture