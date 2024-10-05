And he calls J.D. Vance and Donald Trump weird.

The above still images were snapped of Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz during the VP debate Tuesday as he stammered and delivered a Kamala-worthy word salad about how he lied (misspoke was his admission) about being at Tiananmen Square while the Chinese government was crushing an anti-Chinese leadership protest in 1989.

The Minnesota (Where Walz is in his second term as governor) Public Radio has been all over his prevarications about his embellished stories of his trips to China.

Although the moderators of the debate had promised not to fact check the candidates during the debate, they ambushed Walz early in the show debate with asking him to explain his statements about being at Tiananmen Square where Chinese students were killed by the government to squelch the protesting. Walz didn’t talk about the brutality of the Chinese government, he always called it a “democracy protest.” The moderator did not couch the question as a fact-check, but as a test of Walsh’s leadership qualities.

The moderator pointed out that Minnesota Public Radio found that Walz never made it to China until the fall of 1989 and the Tiananmen Square protests were in the early summer. (Note the upper right photo, second down on your phone).

The Hogwash Report is happy to provide, for those who didn’t tune in or wasn’t able to keep up with his high-speed ramble, a near word for word transcription of Walz’ two minute answer, as well as the admission to his lie misspeak in response to a repeated request by the moderator to have him address the discrepancy. THR will insert numbers that will connect to hogwash, questions or explanations after the transcription.

TIM WALZ: “I grew up in a small rural Nebraska town of 400, in a town where we rode our bikes till the street lights came on, and (1) I’m proud of that service. I joined the National Guard when I was 17, then I used the GI Bill to become a teacher. I’m passionate about that.

“A young teacher, my first year out, the summer of ’89, I got the opportunity to travel through China, 35 years ago. I came back home then started a program to take young people. We took baseball teams, basketball teams. We’d take dancers and we would go back and forth to China.

“The issue for that was to try and learn. Now look, my community knows who I am. They saw where I was at. Look, I will be the first to tell you I have poured my heart into my community. I tried to do the best I can. But I’ve not been perfect. And (2) I’m a knucklehead at times, but its aways been about that.

“These same people elected me to Congress for 12 years and in Congress I was one of the most bi-partisan people, working on things like farm bills that we got done, working on veterans’ benefits and the people of Minnesota were able to elect me to governor twice.

“So look, my commitment has been from the beginning to make sure that I’m there for the people. To make sure that (3) I get this right, I will say more than anything.

“Look, many times (4) I will talk a lot. I will just get caught up in the rhetoric but being there the impact it made, the difference it made in my life. I learned a lot about China. I hear the critics of this. I would make the case that Donald Trump should have come on one of those trips with us. I guarantee he wouldn’t be praising Xi Jinping about Covid and guarantee you he wouldn’t be starting a trade war which he ended up losing.

“(4)So this is about to understand the world. It’s about trying to do the best you can for your community and then its putting yourself out there and letting your folks understand what it is.

“My community, whether it be through teaching, whether it was being a good soldier, or it was being a good member of Congress, those are the things that I think the people care about.(5)”

The moderator then asked him again to explain the discrepancy of his story about being in Tiananmen Square when the famous scene took place with the man standing in front of the tank.

“All I said on this is (6) I got there that summer and… misspoke on this. So I will just…that’s what I said. So I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protest went in and for that (7) I learned a lot of what needed to be in governance.’

(1) Obviously he got ahead of himself when he said he was proud of that service of riding bikes with friends until the street lights came on. Probably just nerves at play there, you see he was just a 12-year member of the House of Representatives and twice elected governor. This is unusual for a guy with nerves of steel, worthy of the vice presidency.

(2) Just what we need, a guy who is a knucklehead at times as vice president, a heart-beat away from the presidency. (See lower left photo, third down on your phone). I’m sure Kamala was proud that knucklehead revelation. Maybe that’s why she now saying she was sleep-deprived when she chose Walz as her running mate. Then again, in Kamala’s case, maybe knucklehead isn’t so bad.

(3) His commitment to the community is to “get this right.” How’s that working for him.

(4) It was good of him to take the time in a two-minute world salad to point out that “Look, many times I will talk a lot.” Now, that’s deep. One pundit said he understood every word Walz said individually, but when he put them all together like he did, he didn’t have a clue what they meant.

(5) Note he never came close to answering the question.

(6) Walz didn’t get there that summer. He got there in the fall He misspoke again while trying to explain why he lied misspoke. They always say the easiest way from getting confused is to tell the truth in the first place.

(7) He learned a lot “of what needed to be in governance” by watching a government crush a peaceful protest. But then again he wasn’t really there.

There it is, clear as hogwash. The knucklehead got all “caught up in the rhetoric.” He talked a lot, but said little.

The question was prefaced by the moderator saying this goes to Walz’leadership qualities. The question again clearly showed that Tim Walz, a candidate for vice president, has a problem with embellishing his resume. He lied (he said misspoke) about being in Tiananmen Square for the historic moment (maybe he was there with Forest Gump). He lied about his rank in the National Guard. But from now on we should believe everything he says and promises to do.

Additionally, Walz claimed to have made 30 trips to China. Minnesota Public Radio says the number probably was more like 15.

Another question which goes to Walz’s leadership worthiness why his long career in the National Guard was ended so he could run for congress instead of being deployed to Iraq. Why did he claim to have been in Afghanistan war zones when he was in a peacetime base in Italy for a short while.

While he was in Congress, a CSPAN host introduced Walz thusly:

“(Walz) Enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17 and retired 24 years later as Command Sergeant Major," she said of Walz, "and served with his battalion in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan." Walz or his congressional office gave CSPAN an embellished resume. He did not correct it on air. He attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major but he couldn’t keep that rank in retirement because he hadn’t held it long enough and did not finish the education necessary to confirm the rank. Stolen valor?

And Walz didn’t lead a high school football team to a state championship. He was an assistant coach. He has finally starting to acknowledge that. The head coach for that championship team actually did it again without Walz.

Republican George Santos was booted out of his House of Representatives seat for lying on his resume. His falsehoods were about his education, work history and community work. Walz is about military history, travel experience, and his coaching (teaching) experience.

Real leadership requires having those being led to believe the leader is at least truthful. Walz, who says he was good at being a teacher, failed the CBS moderator’s test on leadership quality

This is all The Hogwash Report needs to know about Tim Walz. It’s weird to have so much of your resume disputed, but he calls Donald Trump and J.D. Vance weird.

Thank Goodness for AI

A lot of folks are worried about how many jobs Artificial Intelligence will take in the future. There are not many jobs that can’t be replaced by robots and AI advancements with computers.

The Hogwash Reports thinks AI is making its splash at exactly the right time. With Kamala Harris having a 50-50 shot at becoming the 47th president of the United States she will have the advantage of Artificial Intelligence at her finger tips. With out it, her natural stupidity would be really difficult to overcome and this country would be in real trouble.

If you haven’t see the video of her trying to explain the digital storage “cloud”, click here. You also might want to to continue with the video to see how she brags about being able to ruin someone’s life with the swipe of her pen.

Mike DeWine Is a Disaster for Republicans in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine is trying unsuccessfully to walk a tight rope defending the thousands of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio and also saying he weakly supports Donald Trump for president. He says Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance should stop talking about the Haitian issue in Springfield.

You see, Mike DeWine is who gave Ohio Sherrod Brown, one of the most liberal democrats in the U.S. Senate, despite Ohio being blood red and supporting Trump. DeWine lost his senate seat to Brown before becoming governor. Brown is still running ahead of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno by 3 or 4 percentage points in polls, while Trump leads Kamala by about 8 points.

DeWine’s lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted, has to be saying “please cool it Mike, or I’ll have no chance of winning in two years.” DeWine also won few friends with the way he handled Covid in 2020 and 2021.

Dexter and Reba 1.6

The “For Sale” sign loomed in the Johnsons’ house lawn on Maple Street for several weeks after Dexter and Reba decided not to make an offer at this time.

“I wonder if this is a sign that this really good real estate market is cooling,” Betty Paul asked a co-worker that real estate office.

The co-worker was Bill Smiley, a long-time agent who has seen many booms and busts in the real estate market.

“The interest rate cut of a half-a-percent is a good start, but it’s a long way from the 3% mortgage rate that a lot of home owners are sitting on. That is keeping them from putting their home on the market and looking for a bigger, nicer home in a different neighborhood,” Bill said.

“They’d have to pay 6% now on a new mortgage, and that’s a big difference.”

“Yes, Mary said. “Looks like we are in a pickle.”

Even though the race for president is still about 50-50, Bill expressed doubt that Kamala Harris’ $25,000 promise to new homebuyers would ever happen if she is elected.

“Doesn’t she see how unfair that would be to folks who are trying to buy their second or third or fourth home. Doesn’t she see how that could inflate the price of homes — not that I’m complaining about that. We work on commission, you know.”

“Yes,” Mary said, “but this not helping the Johnsons who are trying to sell their house over on Maple Street. Their expenses are piling up and they are on a fixed income and are trying to pay for their extended living apartment.”

Bill said, “If they need cash, it looks like they’ll have to lower their price, maybe as much as $25,000 to get a quick sale. I don’t think things are going to move until the interest rates get much lower or Kamala gets her promise through Congress next year.”

“Wow!”, Mary exclaimed. “I’m gonna hate delivering that message to them.”

Meanwhile, Dexter and Reba have slipped into a funk over having to wait for home ownership.

“I guess we will just have to wait a little longer to start our family,” Dexter said. “I was really looking forward to having my own office in our home, and having a garage and a yard.”

“I know,” Reba said. “I was so looking forward to cooking in that large kitchen.”

“Well, all we can do is save some more money and be ready when this real estate market becomes more clear,” Dexter said.

Tune in to the next edition of the Hogwash Report to see how the Johnsons take this news.

