You better not elect Trump or

…we’ll have to start another pandemic.

…he’s going to finish that border wall.

…he will politicize the Justice Department more than we did.

…Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and a lot of other swampers will be out of a job.

…we’ll have to have more of those mostly peaceful protests.

…we’ll have to make up more of those unbelievable stories like the Russian hoax.

…the temperature will rise a degree or two in the next thousand years.

…he will hold press conferences.

…people will have to repay their student loans.

…Tim Walz won’t be vice president.

…we all won’t have to buy an electric car.

…illegal aliens won’t be allowed to vote in our Democracy.

…we’ll have to crush and bleach a lot of cell phones.

…we’ll have to pay someone millions to make up headline worthy lies about him again.

…the suicide rate in Hollywood will skyrocket.

…boys won’t be able to use girls’ bathrooms.

…illegal aliens won’t be living it up in 16,000 New York City hotel rooms.

… Liz Chaney will be officially irrelevant.

…the Democrats and the Green Party will make those hurricanes worse in those red states.

…the president will actually be in charge.

…he will, God forbid, make America Great again.

The Hogwash Report’s Word of the Day

MISINFORMATION

Synonym: Politics

Bidenomics and Fast Food

“Americans are revolting against McDonald’s and fast-food chains,” was the first line of a CNN story this week.

That’s pure hogwash. Americans are revolting against the inflation of the Biden/Harris administration.

The story was really about North America’s largest supplier of french fries, Lamb Weston, announcing it is laying off 400 employees or 4% of its workforce as demand for fries is slowing. McDonald’s is Lamb Weston’s best customer.

The weak demand for french fries is not because people don’t want french fries at the fast food chains, it’s because more and more families can’t afford to eat at fast food restaurants.

Fast food workers making $15 - $20 an hour, plus the higher cost of food supplies, has priced a cheap night out at a fast food restaurant for a family of four at at least $50.

The story says McDonalds is struggling with sales down .07%. That doesn’t sound like much, but the sales dollars are not down much because of the much higher prices. There are fewer customers showing up to decide whether they want fries with that.

And shrinkflation has hit McDonalds as well. They have been offering this summer and fall a $5 meal, either a chicken sandwich or a McDouble burger, small fries and a small drink. McDonalds says that is their answer to the higher priced menu items. The McDouble burger appears to be one small burger sliced in two. The small bag of fries maybe has 10 fries. If you’ve seen the ad on TV for the $5 meal, what you get is really smaller than the ad depicts. Still, it’s a pretty good bargain compared to the other menu prices. The company says the $5 meal costs the Golden Arch company $4.75 each, making for a very small profit margin.

One commenter on the CNN story said “Seattle McDonalds charged me a little over 15 dollars for the number one. For 15 dollars I can go to the grocery store and buy 2 racks of chicken drumsticks that will feed my family for 2 or 3 days.”

Another wrote: The problem with fast food chains, in general, is that they are no longer an inexpensive alternative to eating at home. I recently bought two big macs and two medium soft drinks and it came to $21..didn't even get fries with that order.

J.D. Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate got it right when he said this during his debate with Democrat Tim Walls:

“I believe whether you are rich or poor, you should be able to afford a nice meal for your family. That’s gotten harder under Kamala Harris’ policies.”

And J.D. wasn’t just talking about a nice meal out. The the inflation of grocery prices since Covid makes groceries significantly higher under Biden/Harris. A lot of the higher costs goes to transportation, the cost of fuel to get the food from farm to market is a big part of the problem.

The Democrats don’t understand that when middle class families have to pay more at the pump to get to work and back, that takes away their ability to enjoy that pizza night, or a night out at a restaurant, even if it is a fast food joint.

In Ohio, on December 29, 2018, when Donald Trump was president, gasoline could be bought for $1.699. The average price in America is over $3.00 a gallon today.

The Rest of the Jobs Report Story…

The Biden Administration and the Harris campaign were doing back flips over the recent jobs report that said 254,000 jobs were created in September.

“It was ‘wow’ across the board, much stronger than expected,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab, reported with glee and celebration. “The bottom line is it was a very good report. You get upward revisions (of previous month reports) and it tells you the job market continues to be healthy, and that means the economy is healthy.”

President Biden was so thrilled with the report he photo bombed a press briefing to brag that Bidenomics is working. But for some reason, jobs almost always increase significantly in September. People must want to go back to work after the summer break.

Reading the whole September report from the Department of labor, The Hogwash Report has found the rest of the story:

The unemployment rate remained the same at 4.1 percent. Wouldn’t you think that adding 254,000 to the non farm payroll would have moved the needle down just a little, if not a lot? The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was little changed for the month at 1.6 million. That, however, is up 300,000 over last September’s number. People who wanted a job and had looked for a job sometime in the last 12 months, but who had not looked for work in the four weeks preceding the survey increased by 204,000 to 1.6 million. Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 69,000, well above the monthly average for the past 12 months of 14,000. Wow, that’s up 54,000. Fewer people are eating out, so more people must be drinking. Nothing surprising there. Health care added 45,000 jobs, but well below the 12 month average of 57,000. Government (we taxpayers) continued its upward trend, up 31,000. Construction jobs were up 25,000 jobs, 6,000 more than the monthly average. No jobs were added in the manufacturing section. In fact, 7,000 manufacturing jobs were lost in September, which contradicted Tim Walz’s statements on creating manufacturing jobs in his debate with J.D. Vance. Combine the construction jobs and the manufacturing jobs — net loss 1,000 jobs. The average non farm work week edged down to an average of 34.2 hours per week. Under Bidenomics, people are making more money per hour, but working less hours. Pretty much a wash. July’s jobs report was revised upwards by 17,000 jobs, which interestingly made it meet the 159,000 jobs that were projected. August’s jobs report was revised upwards by 55,000 jobs, but left it 10,000 short of the number of jobs projected.

The old saying “figures lie and liers figure” really applies to government reports. The interpretations of the report by government sources and the media are highly infected with hogwash.

Kamala’s Too Busy for the Tough Stuff

With the devastation being dealt with in North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina, Kamala Harris is finally facing “interviewers.”

This week she has spent a lot of time on her “media” tour with those highly respected interviewers Howard Stern and Stephen Colbert. Stern was a fawning Harris proponent saying he hated seeing Harris the object of comedy sketch on Saturday Night Live. Yet he had no trouble with all the sketches about the Bushes and Trump. Colbert is a poor excuse for a comedian, as well as a news interviewer.

She also appeared on popular podcasts, “Call Her Daddy,” and “All the Smoke.” The former is a women’s podcast and the latter is hosted by two NBA players. Those (sarcasm alert) carried a lot of hard hitting policy questions.

The only serious journalists she faced was on the “60 Minutes” program, where she offered very shallow responses to not-so-tough questions. Now we learn the the “60 Minutes” interview was doctored to make her look better.

The “60 Minutes” folks, bless their hearts, are so disappointed that Donald Trump refused the opportunity to let them interview him. They say he’s the first presidential candidate to refuse to sit with them in the 56 year history of the program.

Trump is the first Republican presidential candidate smart enough to not fall for the “60 Minutes” trap.

Apparently Kamala is letting President Biden handle the tough stuff, like hurricane recovery, while she’s trying to get elected by dancing with the “news” stars.

Dexter and Reba 1.7

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the last episode, Realtor Betty Paul becomes worried about how long the Johnson’s property has sat with no interest. She wonders if it is going to require a reduced price to get the house sold. She dreads having to call the Johnsons, but that seems to be required. Meanwhile, Dexter and Reba are in a funk about having to wait to see if Kamala Harris will come through with her promised $25,000.

“Hi Carl! This is Betty Paul, just calling to she how you and Marge are doing,” Betty said into the phone with here most enthusiastic presentation.

“Hello Betty,” Carl answered nonchalantly.

“I know I haven’t called for a while so I thought I’d better catch up with you,” Mary said, less enthusiastically.

“Do you have any good news for us?”

“Well, no. I was just going over our file and see that we are not getting many calls on your house, and I really don’t know why?”



“Well, I know!” Carl said a little huffy. “We lost our best chance to sell quickly because of that hair-brained idea of Kamala Harris’ to give first-time home buyers $25,000 if she’s elected,” he added with emphasis on ‘if’.

“Well, Carl, I’m sure it’s not any comfort, but it’s not just your house, everything is slowing down since the interest rate was lowered, and Kamala keeps touting how she’s going to build three million homes and give government money to help buy them,” Betty lamented.

“You know this is squeezing me and Marge. We’re wondering if we aren’t going to have to go back to our house. We were counting on the sale to pay for our staying here at Willow Springs.

It’s so much easier for us here, we get meals, we don’t have to do much housekeeping and no yard work. And the social life is easier here,” Carl said dejectedly.

“I know we thought we had your home priced attractively,” Betty said, “But it looks like things have changed. To get it sold quickly we might have to reduce the price, but I don’t know if you are willing to do that.”

“We can’t afford to take much less, Betty. What do you suggest.”

“Well, Bill Smiley, my coworker who has been through this a lot, says maybe as much as $25,000. I know that’s a lot, but that seems to be the magic number according to Kamala’s promise.”

“Oh my,” Bill said dejectedly, “I can’t tell Marge that, it would give her a heart attack.”

“What do you think about lowering the price $10,000 now to see if we get any interest?” Betty asked.

“ Guess we can do that, but I’m not happy about it,” Bill said.

“OK, I’ll get some paperwork over to document the price reduction and we’ll see what happens.”

“Goodbye, Betty.”

Tune in to the next edition of The Hogwash Report to see if the price reduction works and if that would change Dexter and Reba’s mind about buying now?

