Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Oct 17

Loved the article. Will use some of your quotes in an upcoming article. Thanks Charles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture