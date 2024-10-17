Liz (I identify as a Republican but I’m really not anymore) Chaney is so concerned that Donald Trump is going to win in November that she is out campaigning for Democrat House of Representatives candidates.

A story on TheHill.com says she sees the lower chamber of Congress as a potential check on Trump if he wins a second term.

On Tuesday, Cheney endorsed John Avlon, a former CNN commentator who’s challenging GOP Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) on Long Island. And on Wednesday, she threw her weight behind Rep. Susan Wild, a four-term Democrat who’s in a tight race for reelection in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. More endorsements may be forthcoming.

She’s gone so far to the dark side that she thinks Democrat control of the House will be better to “uphold the rule of law.”

Mike Lillis, the writer for TheHill.com piece yet proclaimed: “Still, Cheney is no Democrat.” That’s a lot of hogwash. Working to strip the Republican Party from control of the House of Representatives makes her more of a Democrat than a Republican. Working to elect a flaming liberal Democrat as president, makes her a Democrat.

Lillis concluded his article saying, “Still, pariah status hasn’t discouraged Cheney, who insists there is room in politics for Republican anti-Trumpers like herself — even if it means creating a separate party.”

Why create a separate party when she’s qualifies as a Democrat, which already is the “anybody but Trump” party.

FOX News Let the ‘Fox’ In the Henhouse

On Wednesday, Fox News proved Donald Trump right again. Fox has lost its way, Trump correctly stated earlier in the week when he learned the network would give Kamala Harris an interview with Brett Baier. The less-than-30 minute shouting match interview turned out to be nothing more that throwing mud pie after mud pie at Trump. Even Baier noted at the end that Harris had not said much about herself.

Take out Baier’s questions, which she deflected time and again, and all you have is a rant against Trump that he is “unfit”, “unstable” and “dangerous”. It should have been followed by “This interview was approved by Kamala Harris.”

Even so, Kamala could not keep from inflecting damage to her campaign with a serious unforced error when she tried to tie Trump to supporting the provision of gender altering surgeries for prison inmates.

Trump’s campaign has been running a very effective TV ad in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with Kamala’s own words promoting government paid transgender surgeries for inmates. Kamala tried to deflect her stance by saying the Trump campaign spent $20 million on those ads and that those surgeries began while Trump was in office. Baier tried to point out that Trump was never in favor of the program, but Kamala shouted this line over Bair:

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

If anything is worth the Trump campaign spending $20 million on commercials for, in Kamala’s case, that line is.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration allowed 20 million illegal aliens to cross the southern border, bringing fentanyl into communities and cities all across America.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration’s policies caused huge increases in grocery prices making it difficult for middle class and the poor to feed their families.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration’s policies have cause gasoline prices to double, a real ‘tax’ on nearly everyone in America.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration’s policies resulted in a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration’s policies have resulted in the U.S. funding two wars, Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Hamas/Iran.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Kamala, the Biden/Harris administration’s policies have increased the national debt at least $2 TRILLION a year and it’s now more than $35 TRILLION.

As you can see, this list could go on and on and that’s why more than 70% of Americans believe the Biden/Harris administration has the country on the wrong track.

She tried to counter the wrong track allegation by saying the country has been on the wrong track for the past decade. Kamala, 60 percent of the last decade was under the Obama/Biden and the Biden/Harris administrations.

“You have to own what happens in your administration.”

Her contention was that Donald Trump was president or has been running for president for the past decade and that’s why America’s on the wrong track — H-O-G-W-A-S-H!!!

Then There Was This:

Kamala proudly proclaimed: “Let me be very clear. My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

THR Fact Check: Actually we find that to be true. Kamala’s presidency will be a continuation of Barack Obama’s presidency. In fact, if Kamala is elected, it will be the fourth term of the Obama presidency.

California’s gasoline wars: Government vs. Refineries

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is still pining over not being the Democrats’ presidential nominee, signed a bill this week aimed at curbing the soaring gas prices in that state.

The bill gives his administration new authority to regulate the dwindling number of refineries by requiring them to prevent price spikes caused by refinery maintenance and low supply.

“They have been raking in unprecedented profits because they can,” Newsom said at a press conference announcing his signing the new law. “They’ve been screwing you for years and years.”

The Hogwash Report Fact Check: Additional context is needed: Newsom has been Lieutenant Governor or Governor of California for years and years, 2011 - 2024).

The law, which takes effect in January, gives the California Energy Commission authority to require refineries to store more gas and share resupply plans with the state. Requiring the refineries to store more supplies could lead to less gas in the sales pipeline, which would cause prices to go up.

The Energy Commission also is considering whether to use its authority under a 2023 law to impose a cap on oil refineries profit margins.

THR Fact Check: Government regulations rarely lead to lower prices.

This week in California the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.677. The California state gasoline tax is 68.1 cents per gallon, the nation’s highest. The national average price per gallon of regular gasoline is roughly $3.20 this week. By comparison, Georgia’s average price per gallon is $2.695.

Dorothy, Your Vote Didn’t Make It In Time — This is Kansas

According to an Associated Press story from Topeka, the Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, contends that nearly 1,000 ballots from the state’s Aug. 6 primary election couldn’t be counted because they arrived too late or without postmarks.

Under Kansas law, mailed ballots cannot be counted without a postmark dated on election day or before. Even those that are post marked must arrive at election offices within three days of the election.

A thousand uncounted ballots could change the outcome of a lot of races across the country.

The postal service brags that in the 2020 election 98 percent of the ballots were returned to election officials within three days. Hogwash. That’s just not good enough.

Dexter and Reba 1.8

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the last installment, The Johnsons reluctantly agreed to a $10,000 reduction in the price of their home on Maple Street. Will this generate any new interest? How are Dexter and Reba coping with their decision to wait and see if interest rates are going to drop or if Kamala Harris will be the next president and if she will deliver on her promise of $25,000 of government money to help first-time homebuyers.

“Did you hear that?” Dexter said in an agitated, raised voice to Reba, who was making soup on the kitchen range.

“Hear what, dear?”

Still irked and pointing at the television set, Dexter exclaimed, “CNN just said that mortgage rates are going back up! They have increased for the last two weeks and last week’s raise was the biggest since April!

“What to heck is going on?” he said, almost shouting.

“The average rate on a standard, 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.32% in the week ending October 10, mortgage financing provider Freddie Mac said Thursday,” the CNN reporter said.

The story went on to say that mortgage rates dropped slightly, to 6.08% on a 30-year fixed right after the Fed cut its interest rate by half a point, but over the last two weeks the mortgage rate has jumped nearly a quarter of a point.

Additional bad news came with the report that home prices are still strong due to the lack of homes available for sale.

“They just showed a chart that shows the mortgage rates have doubled since January of 2021. That’s when Biden and Harris took over!,” Dexter said.

Reba just kept stirring the boiling soup, trying to think of something positive to say.

“I guess we gambled wrong on the interest rates going down,” Dexter said in a more dejected tone.

Meanwhile, Betty Paul, the Johnson’s realtor, was at the house on Maple Street, putting a “Price Reduced” stripe on the yard sign.

Tune in to the next episode to see if Dexter and Reba get the news of the reduced price.

