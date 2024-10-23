Have Some Fries With This

The Hogwash Report is only speculating, but its highly possible the campaign staff’s zoom call with Kamala Harris late Monday turned ugly when the subject came up of Donald Trump’s working at a McDonald’s fry station and drive-thru window.

Harris takes no prisoners in dealing with her staff, as evidenced by the four members who have survived from her original staff as vice president. Forty-some have moved on for various reasons. Who wouldn’t want to work for a vice president? Then there was her insistence that her staff, when she was California’s Attorney General, address her as “General” and the staff was warned not to look her in the eye. Apparently she knew you can learn a lot by looking someone in the eye.

The joy she tries to spread on the campaign trail does not reverberate through staff meetings, apparently.

Meanwhile, back to the zoom call.

Can’t you just hear the Democrat presidential candidate scream: “Why didn’t you think of that!!!!! I should have been the one at that fry station. I could have had someone off camera show me how to make french fries at McDonald’s and I could have looked like I knew what I was doing. They had to show Trump how to open the thingie they put the fries in!

“And why can’t you at least find someone who we can pay to say that they worked with me at McDonalds! What am I paying you for!!!!”

Trump, who Kamala’s campaign tries to make him out to be uncaring about the middle class, was magnificent at giving the McDonald’s workers his full attention and complemented them on their skills and for their longevity in their McDonald’s career. The McDonald’s fry guy had been doing it for eight years. Trump also asked another McDonald server how long she had been doing her job: 10 years.

And that uncaring Trump reacted without hesitation when a drive-thru customer thanked the former president for interacting with a “common” family, saying, “Oh, you are not common.”

He handled the drive through window with caring, and naturally shared compassionate comments to each customer, plus, he paid for their food!

An anti-Trump columnist for the Hogwashington Post pointed out that “The restaurant was closed, and the cars that went through the drive-through were supporters who had been screened by the Secret Service.”

The faulty implication was that the Secret Service had screened the customers to make sure they were supporters. That’s hogwash. The Secret Service was screening them for guns and explosives, trying to prevent a possible fourth assassination attempt.

The customers through the drive through were not paid actors. They were supporters who lined up early to get the treasured opportunity to meet the former President.

Contrast that with Kamala’s campaign when they ran customers out of a Permanti Bros. Restaurant in Pittsburgh and hired paid actors to be customers in the store while Kamala greeted them on camera. Trump’s was real. Kamala’s was fiction.

The only paid actors at McDonalds were the reporters, acting as real journalists.

The Hogwashington Post column went on to try to defuse Trump’s claim that Kamala never worked at McDonalds.

It said the McDonald’s chain sent a message to its employees that was obtained by the paper and “It indicates that no records of Harris’ employment exist, but makes it clear that it is not an aberration and not a reason to think that she didn’t (work there).”



Wait a minute, doesn’t that also mean that it is not an aberration not a reason to think that she did work there?

The columnist, who is entitled to his opinion, but not his own set of facts, went on to say that McDonald’s believes that one in eight Americans have worked at McDonalds at some point. And as such, “McDonald’s clearly accepts that Harris did.” the columnist wrote. Hogwash!

The Hogwashington Post checked again with Harris at a Michigan airport and asked if she had ever worked at McDonald’s.

“Did I? I did!” was her answer.

If the paper used its usual terminology, it should have written, “Kamala Harris, without evidence, said she did actually work at McDonald’s. That’s the line that the downstream media uses almost every time Trump says anything, “without evidence.” But democrats don’t need evidence. (Sarcasm alert) Because they always tell the truth.

It’s All In the Name…

Isn’t it interesting that all this took place at a place called McDonald’s, not McKamala’s?

With such a ringing endorsement from the former president, maybe the chain would consider changing its name to TheDonald’s.

What about changing the Big Mac to the Big Donald.

McDonald’s could not have bought advertising as effective as Trump’s 15 minutes of fame under the Golden Arches.

Taco Bell Should Get In the Act…

Taco Bell has a real opportunity to bring back its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion from 2023, where it offered a free taco to everyone if a base was stolen in the MLB playoffs.

The Hogwash Report suggests, “Steal and Election, Steal a Taco?” If the Democrats are able to steal this election, at least everybody gets a taco!

(The Hogwash Report is having too much fun with this, let’s move on.)

A Lot of Money Has Been Set on Fire

This 2024 presidential election will be the most expensive one ever, with nearly $16 BILLION being spent on the campaigns.

That means that $8 BILLION or more will be wasted on the losing campaign. A lot of that will have come from average people sending money just to see it wasted on television commercials, yard signs and campaign workers who should be working elsewhere to contribute to the economy. That’s $16 BILLION used to try to win the votes of the less than 10 percent who hadn’t already made up their minds.

For context. The 2000 campaign saw a little over $3 BILLION spent. Turning those dollars to 2024 dollars would be $5.6 BILLION.

For further context, if a campaign spent $8 BILLLION and wins 80-million votes, that would be $100 spent for every single vote, even those of voters who had already made up their minds before they saw the first election ad.

(Sarcasm alert) Pretty soon these campaigns are going to cost real money.

One thing for certain about this campaign is this: About 70 million voters are going to be disappointed with the outcome.

The Bernie Sanders File…

Our favorite socialist senator, Bernie Sanders of Vermont took shots at Donald Trump for working at McDonalds, “where tens of thousands of employees earn starvation wages,” he said.

Bernie, posting on X, said when Trump was asked whether he thought the $7.25 national minimum wage needed to be raised, he refused to answer.

“I will comment,” Bernie crowed. “We need to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 per hour.”

Barney refuses to understand that the Trump economy from 2016 to 2019 raised everyones wages far above the federal minimum wage. Many states have minimum wages in excess $12 per hour. That’s the advertised starting wage at McDonalds.

For further context, the average wage for Walmart employees is $24.84 per hour with wages ranging from $13.94 to $31.25.

In a free country, the economy dictates the minimum wage. Why mess with that.

The better question from Sanders should be, why didn’t the Biden/Harris administration raise the minimum wage?

The Liz Chaney File

Now Liz Chaney, the Republican Party’s Ms. Irrelevant, is taking up a lot of space in the Kamala Harris campaign. She’s now urging conservatives (of which she is not one) to join her in condemning “Republican-imposed bans” on abortion, according to TheGuardian.com.

Before she was booted out of Congress, by Wyoming’s voters, for her fierce opposition to Donald Trump, Chaney was a long-time opponent of abortion rights. (Sarcasm alert) Unlike Kamala, apparently Liz’s values have changed.

She should stop masquerading as a Republican. If it was illegal to Republican, Liz couldn’t be convicted.

Look, Mom! Another Republican Turn Coat

The RHINO’s just keep coming out of the shadows.

This time it’s former Ohio Governor Bob Taft who is throwing his support behind democrat U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, one of the most liberal members of the upper house of Congress.

It’s worth noting that in 1990 Taft didn’t think Brown was fit to be Ohio’s Secretary of State after eight years on the job. Taft won the job away from Brown with a 200,000-vote margin.

(Sarcasm alert) Unlike Kamala Harris, apparently Taft’s values have changed.

He thinks Brown has been good for Ohio as its senior senator (JD Vance is the junior senator for the Buckeye State). But, Brown’s liberal support of open borders and the LGBTQ+ and transgender lifestyles is far removed from the view of the average Republican in Ohio, a red state.

His campaign has been been fading as the most recent polls have him behind or at best tied with his opponent Bernie Moreno, who was endorsed by Donald Trump. His incumbency is all that is keeping Brown in the race.

Taft, the grandson of Robert A. Taft Sr., once referred to as “Mr. Republican” in Ohio, and the great-grandson of William Howard Taft, the 27th president of the U.S., and the only person in history to have been president and chief justice of the Supreme Court, must have his forefathers spinning in their graves.

Taft enjoyed a fairly successful first term as Ohio’s governor from 1999-2003, but his second term was a disaster.

He pleaded no contest to charges of breaking state ethics laws by failing to report gifts. He avoided jail time, thanks to Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Mark Froehlich, but he was fined $4,000.

His second term was so bad, it resulted in the Democrat’s grabbing the Governor’s chair in 2007 when Congressman Ted Strickland, the only Democrat to win the office in the last 33 years, was elected. He only held the job for 4 years.

Taft has been in the shadows for years, so the only way for him to make news is to do something radical like endorsing a radical left-wing Democrat like Brown.

The last two governors in Ohio, John Kasich and Mike DeWine are also pretty much Rhinos as they are reluctant to fully support Trump. DeWine, remember, lost his senate seat to Brown. If DeWine isn’t careful, he will ensure a Democrat succeeds him.

Dexter and Reba 1.9

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a serial about how a young couple is dealing with trying to buy their first home. In the last episode, Dexter and Reba got the bad news that mortgage interest rates were actually going back up. They were waiting for them to go down more before buying their first home. The house they had wanted, but decided not to buy hoping for lower interest and the promise of Kamala Harris of giving them $25,000 towards its purchase, was about to be advertised at a lower price.

“Hello,” Dexter said, into his iPhone 13.

“Dexter, this is Betty Paul, I have some good news I think you might be interested in,” the realtor on the line said.

“Oh, really?”

“Yes, I have just placed a price reduced strip on the Johnson house’s yard sign.”

“So, how much is the reduction, Betty?” Dexter asked.

“They are willing to take a full $10,000 off of the price, bringing it down to $169,000.”

“Betty says the Johnsons are willing to take 169 for the house on Maple,” Dexter said to Reba, who was getting clothes ready to take to the laundromat.

“That’s exciting,” Reba said, thinking to herself that the Johnson house had a very nice laundry room.

“Betty,” Dexter said into the phone, “That’s interesting, but I’m not sure that’s enough considering the mortgage rate is higher now than it was when we decided not to buy at 179.”

“Oh,” Betty said, thinking Dexter is looking at the numbers very closely.

“Let Reba and me discuss this and run the numbers again to see if this would work for us,” Dexter said.

“Ok, give me a call, but don’t wait too long, I’m sure the price reduction sign will grab some new interest.”

“That’s fine Betty, we’ll let you know. Bye.”

Dexter immediately put down his phone and opened his laptop.

He searched for mortgage rate news and found this:

“Mortgage rates began falling late this summer as worrying economic indicators (rising unemployment) led investors to believe the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates. Leading up to the Fed’s Sept. 18 jumbo rate cut, mortgage rates had reached their lowest point in roughly two years. However, since then, rates have increased rapidly in response to strong economic data, specifically September’s labor report, even while inflation continues to ease."

Then he saw that the latest average interest rate was 6.58 percent.

“Wow!,” Dexter said aloud so Reba could hear. “The average mortgage rate is up to 6.58 percent. That’s up a full half a percent from when the Fed lowered its prime rate.”

He quickly called up a mortgage rate calculator to his laptop screen.

“Let’s see if we buy the house at $169,000 at 6.58 percent fixed for 30 years, that’s $1,077 per month.

“What if we had bought the house at $179,000 at 6.08 percent fixed, that would have been $1,082 per month.

“That $10,000 reduction only saves us $1,800 over 30 years.”

“What about the $25,000 Kamala will give us if we wait?” Reba asks.

“Hypothetically, if we got the $25,000 we could buy a $179,000 home for $154,000. That would be $1,025 per month, even with a 7.0 percent mortgage rate.

“That would save us $20,520 over 30 years,” Dexter said.

“Wow, that’s real money,” Reba said. “I think we should just wait.”

Tune in to the next episode to see how the realtor and the Johnsons take that news.

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are welcomed and appreciated.

Leave a comment