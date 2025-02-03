From our Things We Never Though We Would See file…

No. 2025-2

Government Workers Offered Mass Buyouts

When a government worker, working from home giving a full 55 percent to his job, is told he has to either go back into the office, where he will have to perform at least with a 65 percent commitment, or take a buy out worth thousands of dollars in pay and benefits, is President Trump being fair enough? More than enough? Too much?

While all federal government employees are being offered the buyout, it’s really putting the pressure on those who have been working remotely, from home. They will have to decide whether they want to go back to commuting to the office five days a week, that means getting dressed and packing a lunch or having the expense of lunch every day.

If the employee likes his job, has been working from the office or station all along, the only pressure for him (we are saying him, but it applies to all genders, oh, that’s right, there are only two genders in government now) is whether he might want to leave government service and retire or seek work in the public sector.

The clock is ticking. They have to make their decision by Feb. 6.

This could be the largest buyout plan in public or private sector jobs in history. In the past government has had large layoffs in military and postal workers, but neither are included in this offer.

The largest private sector layoffs topped out at about 60,000 affected workers. If 10 percent of the government workers accept the Trump buyout, that will account for about 200,000 workers.

The downstream media is already in panic mode.

The Democrat party’s media wing, The Associated Press, wrote this:

“Even a fraction of the workforce accepting buyouts could send shockwaves through the economy and trigger widespread disruptions throughout society as a whole, triggering wide-ranging — and as yet unknowable — implications for the delivery, timeliness and effectiveness of federal services across the nation. (Sarcasm Alert: We were not aware that federal services were timely and effective, thanks unbiased AP)

“Untold numbers of front-line health workers in the Veterans Affairs Department, officials who process loans for homebuyers or small businesses, and contractors who help procure the next generation of military weaponry could all head for the exits at once. It could also mean losing experienced food inspectors and scientists who test the water supply — while disrupting everything from air travel and consumer product protections.”

The percentage of workers, especially people like “scientists” who have had to go to work places to perform their duties, who choose to accept a buyout will likely be small. The federal government offers competitive salaries and generally better benefits than the private sector.

The AP started its story, third graph, saying, “President Donald Trump has built a political career around promising to disrupt Washington, and vowed that his second administration would go far further in shaking up traditional political norms than his first did.”

The Hogwash Report is happy to translate that paragraph for you: “President Donald Trump has promised to drain the swamp.”

Dems Just Keep Beating and Beating Themselves

The Democrats are enjoying their self flagellating so much they just can’t stop beating on President Trump’s nominees. Virtually everything they have thrown at Trump’s picks for cabinet posts, or high management positions in the Executive branch, has come back on them.

The victims of the Democrats’ vitriol have come to their Senate hearings locked and loaded with comebacks that have surprised and infuriated some of the questioners. Robert F. Kennedy caused a real blood pressure episode for Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, when he pointed out that Sanders was the Senate’s leader in campaign funding from Big Pharma, almost $2 million. Sanders was trying to get Kennedy to say he would take not take any money from the big drug companies.

Sanders shouted over Kennedy and pounded his desk saying “No! No! No! No! No! No!…” Sometimes facts hurt, Bernie.

Kennedy has been critical of the drug industry for pushing so many vaccines and causing Americans to be a pretty unhealthy lot.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence left Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, speechless when she pushed back on his attack of her previous statements about Syria. She eloquently revealed that the Obama Administration helped Al Queda attempt a regime change in Syria. Obama, helping Al Queda, go figure?

Pam Bondi, nominee for Attorney General, took the verbal bashing of Democrats and looked them straight in the eye and stood her ground with grace and poise. The Democrat senators were high on the stroke scale with their seeming disgust with her seeking the appointment.

The Democrats’ attempted to get her and other nominees to say they would defy orders from President Trump, but none bit on the loaded questions.

Really, it’s all just grandstanding by the Democrats, playing to the base that couldn’t carry the 2024 election. The more they talk the more the public is seeing a Democrat Party that really is out of step with voters.

Kash Patel, Bondi, Gabbard, Kennedy and others still face the vote of the full Senate, but Pete Hegseth was approved, thanks to Vice President J.D. Vance’s tie-breaking vote. Hegseth was the one who was beaten on the most with treatment that rivaled the slashing of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh in their confirmation hearings. It’s the Democrat version of shock and awe.

Only Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell voted with the lockstep Democrats against Hegseth. Murkowski and McConnell have become never-Trumpers. Collins is a sometimes-Trumper.

If Hegseth could clear the Senate hurdle, surely the rest of Trump’s appointees are just being stonewalled by the Democrats.

And Trump Has Had Enough

Sunday night President Trump took to Truth Social saying the Democrats were “purposefully” delaying the confirmation of his appointees.

“No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it.”

Only eight of Trump’s more than 20 nominees have been confirmed.

Trump chided the Dems saying they were having a good ole time grilling his nominees and said it is coming at the country’s expense and safety.

“If George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were nominated for a position, the Democrats would take it out to the last moment before having to approve (them),” Trump said. “It is disgraceful!”

Trump posits, and correctly we believe, the Democrats are not approving his nominees because they can’t get over the “landslide loss” in last November’s election.

He urged the Republicans to “get tough” and get his nominees over the finish line, for the “Good of our Country!”

The Democrats Have a Learning Problem…

While the Democrat senators were harping about their fears that Trump’s Justice Department would seek retribution against those who attacked Trump during his four-year absence from the Oval Office, one Republican senator took them to task during Pam Bondi’s hearing.

Unless you were watching C-Span at the time, you might not have seen or heard about this. She surely called out her colleagues and their hogwash.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, senior senator from Tennessee, was eloquent and ferocious in her criticism of the Democrats’ deportment.

Here’s what she said:

“What we have witnessed over the last four years, with a weaponized DOJ, my colleges have talked about this, and the American people know this. They know what was carried out against President Trump and his administration.

“And in November, they voted to see an end to two tiers of justice, two tiers of treatment, and two tiers of access, because they have absolutely had it with the lies, with the accusations and with the attacks that have come against so many people who were just seeking to live their lives. And they found the FBI or another federal agency or the DOJ knocking at their door.

And you know, Ms. Bondi, it would make you believe that my colleagues have learned nothing — NOTHING! — from the elections in November. They (the American people) don’t see this as a movie script that someone liked to write. What they see is this is real life. They want restoration to equal justice, equal treatment and equal access, abiding to the rule of law.”

Hear, hear! Madam Senator.

For her passionate upbraiding of her Democrat colleagues for the hogwash they are spouting in the U.S. Senate we are happy to award Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. the THR Gold Star. Gold Stars are awarded from time to time to those who go above and beyond in revealing and reporting hogwash. You can watch her speech calling out the Dems here.

The Carpenter’s Rule for Congress…

Most have heard the old carpenter’s rule, measure twice and cut once.

Well there is a new rule in Congress, measure again and cut twice.

Some members of the House of Representatives’ Budget Committee, who politico.com refers to as “key hard-liners,” are saying the first line of cuts to government spending are not deep enough. The hard-liners are pressing GOP leaders in the house to go back to the spreadsheets and find at least $1 TRILLION in spending cuts.

The House is drafting a party-line bill to enact President Trump’s domestic agenda.

The Freedom Caucus members, Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and several other fiscal hawks hold enough votes, politico.com says, on the Budget Committee to block any plan form advancing.

The hard-liners want to get very close to a balanced budget to keep from adding to the staggering $36.22-TRILLION national debt.

Hear, hear! hardliners.

Thanks for reading. Your comments will make this post much better.

