I thought the sign said the eggs were $3.50 a dozen. I bought two dozen. When I got home I noticed the receipt said I’d paid $5.50 a dozen. I was gobsmacked, as they say in the Royal Kingdom.

I went back to the store a few days later and the eggs were priced at $6 a dozen. And the store was low-cost retailer Dollar General.

Now, there’s an APB out as cops are on the lookout for the culprits who stole 100,000 eggs from a tractor trailer in south east Pennsylvania.

Taking a cue from Willie Sutton: Why do people steal trailers? Because that’s where the eggs are.

Restaurants are scrabbling for eggs to serve. Waffle House and other diners are requiring customers to shell out a $1 surcharge per egg fried, scrambled or poached.

People are now ordering eggs, bacon, grits, toast and coffee — hold the eggs and bacon (We’ve become accustomed to the $3 cup of coffee).

Omelets are now on the menu at “Market Price.”

Brinks will begin egg delivery services.

Pinkerton is offering guard services for hen houses.

This week’s lottery grand prize will be a dozen eggs a week for a year.

This year plastic eggs will be mandated for family Easter egg hunts across America.

Egging someone’s house or car will now be a felony.

The website coloradosun.com reported this this week: A dozen large eggs at a King Soopers in Centennial (Colorado) on Tuesday was $7.49. Shoppers in Colorado Springs reported paying about $10 for 18 eggs at Walmart on Sunday and a bargain hunter nabbed the last pack of 5 dozen at Costco in northeast Denver for $18.67. At Safeway stores in Salida and Broomfield, a half-dozen pasture-raised eggs was about $6.50. Egg prices have increased 37% in a year, and 25% since June, according to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

Colorado passed a law in 2020 that stores in that state can only sell cage-free eggs. That law just recently went into effect. That is contributing some to the cost of eggs there, but experts say that only results in a price increase of 30 to 50 cents per dozen.

Heck, some of us here at The Hogwash Report remember when a whole dozen of eggs was less than 50 cents.

As a result of the bird flu epidemic, the Department of Agriculture ordered the mass killing of more than 100 million chickens last year. About 20 million were layers, egg producers. That’s why egg prices have become so eggstravagant.

The average price for a dozen eggs in December was $4.15, up from $2.51 in December of 2023.

According to foxbusiness.com, 2025 will crack the historic ceiling for egg prices.

“The price of eggs in California has already surpassed that, reaching nearly $9 per dozen in some areas.According to new data from Earnest Analytics, the egg industry shortage has driven egg prices to increase by 28% year-over-year, in just the first 13 days of January (nearly a month ago).

"According to Earnest Scanner Consumer Packaged Goods product data, this marks the highest year-over-year price increase since mid-2023," the report notes. "The average price per Universal Product Code (UPC) purchased has reached a record high of $6.30 across the top 15 egg brands,” foxbusiness.com reported.

As the egg prices are boiling, the cake, pie and noodle economy will also be hugely impacted. Even most battered foods require these high-priced shelled ingredients. Where will it all end?

If you see something you never thought you would see, share it with us in the comments section.

