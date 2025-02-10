Former Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is still trying to nudge the Democrats back to reality. On an MSNBC morning show recently he responded to Chuck Schumer’s pep rally where Schumer led the “We will win” cheer ad nauseam, claiming that President Trump’s attack on USAID would be curbed.

Ryan said, “I don’t think the foreign aid hill is the one we want to die on.”

Morning Joke stammered through a reply basically saying that while many Americans don’t agree that foreign aid is important, it serves a purpose of influencing changes we support around the world.

Foreign aid, under USAID, isn’t a hill, it’s a gigantic iceberg. Until Elon Musk, leading the DOGE charge, uncovered the money laundering going on at USAID, even our senators didn’t know the magnitude of the wasteful, woke and completely stupid spending that was going on there.

The tip of the iceberg is the little we did know, what they wanted us to know. What we didn’t know, the huge chunk of ice that is floating below the surface, was the millions and billions of dollars that were funneled to other countries with little or no accountability for its use. Some of it was designated for promotion of transgenderism, for goodness sake. How many Americans are benefitted by that spending? What about funding friendly left-wing media, including the BBC? Associated Press? Politico got millions.

What about all the funding going to Democrat-founded non government organizations.

Non government organizations (NGOs) are private operations, not forced to reveal how their money is spent, and shielded from open records requests that government entities must abide by.

The website aa.com says the U.S. has granted over $270 million to the East-West Management Institute, an organization partnered with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, in the last 15 years, according to data from USASpending.gov.

Another $90 million was obligated to the institution in several other contracts, according to the data.

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre, another Soros-backed entity, also lists USAID as its largest donor, providing 20.7% of its funding.

The funding has drawn backlash, with critics accusing the USAID of acting as a “personal piggy bank” for Soros, who is known for his role in the collapse of the Eastern Bloc and alleged interference in domestic affairs. “He didn’t spend his own money to destroy the American justice system. He used ours,” one social media user commented.

As The Hogwash Report has contended, repeatedly, the Democrats are burying themselves deeper with each shovel full of this hogwash of defending such outrageous spending. They apparently have never heard, and we shouldn’t tell them, that to get yourself out of a hole, the first thing you have to do is stop digging.

Lots of commentators are reporting the DOGE finds, so we won’t repeat those.

You can keep track of Musk’s progress in saving us a lot of money by checking here. It’s a DOGE scoreboard.

With DOGE Revelations, We Now Know Why

ABC News reported last week this statement that has been proven to be nothing but fake news.

“While it appears that all eyes are on the federal government as President Donald Trump’s second term enters its first full month, many of the offices responsible for keeping the country’s national agencies accountable are finding themselves leaderless.”

Now there’s some hogwash flowing from ABC.

Trump fired the Inspectors General in at least 17 federal agencies in late January, citing “changing priorities” according to a copy of a note obtained by ABC.

Now, we know why. Elon Musk and his DOGE kids have revealed unchecked spending as the Treasury Department has not rejected a single expenditure request for years.

Musk wrote on X, his social media platform that previously was named Twitter, these points:

“… I was told that there are currently over $100 billion per year of entitlements payments to individuals with no SSN (social security number) or even a temporary ID number, this is extremely suspicious.”

“When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough guess for what percentage of that number is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was $50 billion a year or $1 billion a week.”

“This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately,” Musk commented.

These types of things are exactly what Inspector Generals were supposed to be finding and fixing.

And the Biden Department of Justice couldn’t find the fraud at USAID if it was hung on the front door knob. They were too busy trying to jail Trump.

The Inspectors General were obviously napping, so Trump said, “Your fired.”

From The Robert Reich File…

Our ultra-liberal, Democrat apologist, free-enterprise-deploring foe, Robert Reich, is beside himself these days, with Donald J. Trump as president.

He posted this Note on Substack recently:

“We had come to this point. We couldn’t go on as we were, even under Democrat presidents (THR is shocked he said that). For 40 years, a narrow economic elite has been siphoning ever more wealth and power for themselves.”

This was filed by Reich before Elon Musk and the DOGE started revealing all of the graft and greed and financing of the Democrat’s woke agenda in the USAID circus. But it sounds like he might have suspected what was coming.

But no, his terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome kicked in as he also wrote:

“Trump is like a boil on the butt of America that has been growing for decades. He’ll force us to lance it.”

Hold On, Mr. Reich

To help purify the American government, Trump is turning off the unlimited wasteful spending and chasing down the kickback recipients. The swamp is being surgically drained by revealing the truth of where the Democrats have been secretly spending us into bankruptcy. He has lanced the dam that is holding the swamp’s rancid waters.

Reich continues to be a poster child for TDS.

Like Covid-19, New TDS Strains Appear

A new strain of TDS is showing up across America — it’s called EMDS.

When one’s faculties are compromised by Trump Derangement Syndrome, TDS scientists believe several new strains could also infect the TDS victims.

It appears that many left-wingers are now showing signs of EMDS, Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome.

The most common noticeable syndrome is a dearth of common sense. EMDS victims are condemning Musk for his fast work at uncovering billions of dollars of wasteful spending. They want to shoot the messenger, even though he’s bringing a very important message that every taxpaying American should support.

“Who elected him?” is a frequent utterance from victims of EMDS.

In America, every citizen has the right to call out government waste, you don’t have to be elected to do that. But Musk has been given the keys to the vaults and computers where the evidence resides by the President of the United States, who is the CEO of the Executive Branch of Government, where the Treasury is operated.

Would you rather have a president who directs that no requested expenditure be denied, as Biden apparently did, or one who says that every expenditure should be questioned and verified as necessary and proper before it is approved?

Musk is doing his work in the bright sunshine so everyone can see where our tax money and government borrowed money has been going. Even elected senators are shocked at spending that they never approved or condone.

The Society for a Compassionate Cure for TDS is committed to also seeking a cure for EMDS. You can join the search for a cure by becoming a paid subscriber to Relevant Today’s The Hogwash Report for just $5 per month (less than the cost of a dozen eggs) or just $50 per year.

Hogwash at the Super Bowl

Television commercials are often the highlight of this NFL championship game that is designated by Roman numerals.

The LXIV TV commercials cost a reported $8 million per 30-second ad. Plus the buyer has to also pay for the commercial’s production, which could be as much as the cost to air the finished product, another $8 million, depending on how much you have to pay the stars to be in the spot.

The Hogwash Report staff was shocked at what it thought it heard in the Dunkin’ commercial, so we went to Youtube, found it and replayed it. Yep, what we thought we heard was what we heard.

In their never-ending quest to shock us, Dunkin’ showed us a cussing 10-year old.

The youngster’s line in the commercial was, “This isn’t the Dunkins’, where the hell are Matt and Tom.”

In a television broadcast being watched by millions of young boys and girls, do we really need to imply that its OK for them to be saying things like that at their age? Maybe we’re old fashioned,but there is no redeeming social value in such language and disrespect from a child.

You can see this for yourself here.

Has Dunkin’ lost it’s mind. There must be holes in the decision makers’ heads, as well as their donuts. A lot of their customers would not tolerate their children talking like that.

The Halftime Debacle Show

Millions of TV viewers, who are no fan of RAP music, bailed out of the halftime show early and went back to the party’s buffet.

The NFL hinted they were getting away from political statements at the Super Bowl and painted over the “End Racism” slogan behind the end zone. Those words had been there sine 2021.

Yet, the halftime show was loaded with political innuendo.

The website thehill.com pointed out the underlying messages from the show staring Kindrick Lamar.

Here are The Hill’s takes:

The Revolution

Early in the show Lamar speaks of “the revolution.” He said, “The revolution is about to be televised; You picked the right time but the wrong guy. He was referencing Gil Scott-Heron’s 1971 poem “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” The poem argues that change will not come from corporations, but individuals, and that the media will not showcase the violence of racism.

The Hill speculated that Lamar’s “wrong guy” reference was to President Donald Trump,. The hip-hop star has been known to criticize the president.

Mass Incarceration

The Hill said the set for Lamar’s performance sent it’s own message. As the rapper and his all-Black dancers spun around the field, it soon became clear they were performing in a prison yard. The scene was designed to highlight the issue that Black Americans are incarcerated at much higher rates than white Americans, even for the same crimes.

(That symbolism doesn’t fly when you look at the results of who was incarcerated during the George Floyd protests vs. those incarcerated for the Jan. 6 demonstration.)

The American Flag

Lamar’s backup dancers were dressed in red, white and blue. At one point the dancers all bent forward, lifting their backs in the air. Social media posts blew up theorizing the move was meant to indicated that America was built on the backs of Black Americans during slavery. The dancers formed a flag and separated, leaving Lamar in the middle of two groups. The divided flag, The Hill said speaks to the political division around the nation, to which Lamar said, “It’s a cultural divide.”

40 Acres and a Mule

Lamar rapped to his back up singers, “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music.”

It was a reference top reparations promised to Black Americans following the end of slavery.

Stark Symbolism

Yep, NFL, that kind of stuff will “End Racism” and make everyone want to “Choose Love.” This from a league that’s naturally divided between those on offense and those on defense. The game itself is 60 minutes of conflict between two teams wearing different color shirts. Where is the love between Steelers and Browns, Packers and Bears, Cowboys and anyone?

The symbolism is very interesting, almost as interesting if they posted “Choose Love” at a cage fight.

Seats for the Rich and Famous

Tickets were priced at $12 each for the first Super Bowl in 1967 and the leagues were not sure how many they could sell. Of the 93,000 seats only 61,946 were sold. You probably could have walked in at halftime.

Super Bowl LIX seats sold for a little less than $6,000 on average. Ticket master said it had tickets priced as high as $24,995.

All Super Bowls II through LIX were sell outs.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much more interesting.

Leave a comment

Or you can buy me a cup of coffee here. It might help clear my jumbled thoughts.