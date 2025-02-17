AI Generated Illustration

Fire Elon Musk, They Cry…

“Fire Elon Musk” was to be the headline on an advertisement that would be wrapped around the front and back page of the Washington Post. The paper had signed an agreement with the advocacy group Common Cause, according to a story on thehill.com website. The group, in collaboration with the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, said it had signed a $115,000 deal to have the wrap, and a full page ad inside the paper, in editions of the Post delivered to Congress, Pentagon and the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Apparently the legal department or higher ups at the Post stopped the deal.

“They said, ‘You can have something inside the paper, but you can’t do the wrap.’ We said thanks, no thanks because we had a lot of questions,” Kase Solomon of Common Cause told thehill.com.

No legitimate newspaper would ever sell it’s complete front page for any amount of money or for any political cause, but the paper is risking another boycott like the one when it refused to run a newsroom editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president last October. Estimates were that the paper and its website lost 250,000 liberal, fanatical, deranged subscribers.

The proposed ad, a testament to the Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome (EMDS) which The Hogwash Report warned about in THR 66.0, featured a large picture of Musk with his head tilted back, laughing, along with a cutout image of the White House and large white text: “Who’s running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?”

Lower down the page it features smaller font text saying: “Since day one, Elon has created chaos and confusion and put our livelihoods at risk. And he is accountable to no one but himself.”

Solomon said the ad had only been tentatively approved by a Post advertising sales rep who “seemed confident that running it over the paper wouldn’t be a problem.”

Most publishers, would have had a real problem with it and the sales rep probably is in deep doo-doo.

But the idea behind the ad begs this question: Who can fire Elon Musk? Only Donald Trump. If they think their hogwash newspaper ad was going to get Trump to do that, they are really out of touch with reality.

Yep, Dems are Hard of Hearing Learning…

As GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee told her Democrat colleagues in a recent Senate hearings, they are certainly acting like they learned “Nothing!!!” from the drubbing they took in the 2024 elections.

A few cognitive Democrats are trying to get them to open their eyes and ears to see what the American people are saying.

While they are trying to derail everything that President Trump is trying to do, new polling says the people think, for the first time in 20 years, our country is on the right track.

Yet, the Democrats and their brainwashed followers are crying about the uncovering of billions dollars of wasteful spending by their federal government.

Democrat liberal analyst Ruy Teixeira is warning his allies that they are “marching themselves off a political cliff with their all-in defense of USAID’s unaccountable spending,” Ed Morrissey wrote last week on hotair.com.

Teixeira told the Democrats that “Trump occupies the high ground on this fight, which is probably why he and Musk picked it. If voters dislike anything, its bureaucracy and foreign aid. And USAID is a 10,000-employee bureaucracy—housed in a palatial building on prime downtown real estate—that spends $40 billion year on other countries.”

He listed three points for Democrats to consider:

A key finding from New York Times polling in the 2024 election cycle was that voters overwhelmingly believe the political and economic system in America needs either major changes, or to be completely rebuilt. (THR: Obviously president Trump understands that.) This particular obscure institution (USAID) does one of American voters’ least favorite things: provide foreign aid. Not only are Democrats blanket defending an obscure institution that does something American voters don’t particularly want to, they are defending it without explaining their own priorities. (THR: Apparently no one passed out taking points on what their “own” priorities should be.)

In many cases the Democrats are defending the indefensible: Big, big money to promote transexual lifestyles in foreign countries, homosexual productions in foreign countries, non governmental agencies for obscure purposes with no accountability on how the dollars are spent, buying media favor and other brainwashing tactics.

Just getting rid of the stupid stuff USAID is spending our money on would shave billions and billions off of our annual deficit. Shouldn’t even the most liberal Democrat support that?

Trump is cherry picking positions that 80 percent of Americans favor, so the Democrats have to be the loyal opposition for the other 20 percent. Keep it up. The Democrats, as hotair.com says, are marching like lemmings over that political cliff.

Oh my, wait, the Democrats already oppose motherhood and all the rest of those.

Who writes these polls anyway?

Dems Frantic to Save the Deep State

While the liberal Democrats are wailing “Who elected him (Musk) anyway,” President Trump is delegating to Musk authority under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Trump didn’t create the department, he just renamed the United States Digital Service, which President Obama created in 2014.

The Dems loved it when Obama and Joe Biden’s USDS embedded Silicon Valley insiders deep in our federal agencies. According to an article by Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., in the Washington Examiner, the “USDS ballooned into a bureaucratic mess with little accountability, but because its politics aligned with the Democratic Party, its access to sensitive government systems was never questioned.”

But, under Musk’s leadership, the same people who cheered USDS are now trying to incite a riot outside the Treasury Department, Webster said.

The deep state refers to the legions of lifers in our government who have had the power to implement Congress’ legislation. They have the rule-making powers and they can drive, with little oversight, the programs and distribute the trillions of dollars appropriated for the projects and programs.

You see, the legislators can’t be bothered with the details. They just pass the authorizing legislation and let their loyal deep-staters guide the ship that Congress christened.

That was the brilliant plan hatched way back in the Woodrow Wilson Administration. Our 28th president helped create agency law to bypass the Constitution and aggrandize the executive branch, usurping a lot of Congress’ power.

Wilson argued that "experts" could craft laws better than elected representatives in the form of "regulation," and legislators eventually embraced this dereliction of duty, the hotair.com article said.

So you see, for a long time, no one elected the people who have really had control of the regulations and purse strings. They were the Democrats’ loyal lunatics who seized the liberals’ woke agenda and dusted it with taxpayer money, like smothering a cookie with pure sugar. But like a sugar cube in hot tea, the money just disappeared, never to be traced, until now.

You see, Elon Musk is widely acclaimed for the work he is doing, except for the Democrats and their dwindling disciples who are trying desperately to hold on to the last crumbs of their relevance.

The Society for a Compassionate Cure for TDS Update

It is sad to see the trauma caused by the drama that TDS and EMDS brings upon their victims. To see the real effects of TDS you don’t have to go far. Just read some of the mindless drivel in Substack posts and comments by broken liberals and Democrats.

To protect the owners of these comments from further mental anguish we will not identify the posters or these commenters, but here is a sample of what you can find:

“Anyone asking if Trump would actually defy a court order needs their (expletive) head examined. I mean we’re talking about someone who tried to overthrow an American election. Wake the (expletive) up. Of course he’ll defy the Constitution. Apologies for my language. I don’t feel well.”

TDS can lead to feeling unwell and saying stupid stuff.

Election Was Stolen, who knew?

TDS even has Democrats crying about the election being stolen. Who knew you could steal an election? The Democrats sure didn’t believe an election could be stolen in 2020.

One commenter to a substack said:

“We didn’t lose. It was verifiably stolen.”

Another responded:

“Yes, I do agree with you! If ever there was a time for the claim of a stolen election it was in 2024. Those who were listening to the news feed heard DT say that he didn’t need anymore votes days before Nov. 5th and right after Elon Musk showed up on MAGA stages, when she (Kamala) was up in battleground states by +3/+4 pts.!”

Seems this commenter didn’t get the memo about the obviously inflated polls for Kamala.

Your Symptoms Are Showing…

The depression symptom of TDS is obvious in this comment.

“I have serious doubts the the election was even legitimate, considering some of Trump’s comments. I wish I had any hope for future real elections.”

Then there was this rant:

“Trump has dementia.

“Elon has autism.

“Kanye is bi-polar.

“Stop blaming their Nazi (expletive) on mental conditions. Stop making excuses for them. “They’re just (expletive) people.”

Yes, there are millions of people who are suffering from TDS and EMDS. The Society for a Compassionate Cure for TDS needs your help to keep this debilitating malady in the spotlight until it can be cured and eradicated. Become a founding member of the Society by becoming a paid subscriber to The Hogwash Report for as little as $5 (less than the cost of a dozen eggs) per month, or $50 per year.

Tim Walz Sighting File

Tim Walz, first vice president of the sunken Kamala Campaign has been sighted. He slinked back to the cover of the Minnesota governor’s office after the Nov. 5 crash and burn of his hopes to become Vice President.

He, like so many, are offering advice to the Democrat Party on how to recover from the mess he helped make.

A post on nytimes.com said Walz believes “Democrats need to be more visible on television presenting an alternate vision of governing — not just complaining about what Mr. Trump is doing. (We doubt he said Mr. Trump, that’s just NYT style). Walz argued that Democrats must occupy just as much media space as Mr. Trump and Republicans have been doing.”

He’s back offering his genius — the same genius that Kamala saw in him that should have swept the midwestern swing states, but didn’t.

After the revelations about how USAID was buying media influence, it looks like the Democrats are going to have come up with their own money to keep their media friends so they can occupy more media space. For now the left-wing media is happy just featuring TDS and EMDS victims who keep driving the network’s ratings down.

