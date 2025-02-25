From the Things We Never Thought We Would See File:

Let’s look at a personal finance scenario.

You have $40,000 in credit card debt at 27 percent interest.

You you would owe $10,800 in interest per year. You have a $900 per month interest payment.

You make $60,000 per year, $5,000 per month. Your monthly expenses, mortgage, car payments, taxes, groceries, insurance are $6,000 per month, before incidentals and credit card interest.

Your monthly deficit is more than the interest on your credit card debt. You would, if you could, have to borrow more money to pay the interest. You are in real financial trouble.

You have to cut expenses. You need to downsize your housing costs with a smaller, lower cost home in a not-so-nice neighborhood. You can no longer afford two cars, a truck and a boat. Your kids might have to go back to public schools.

You are facing bankruptcy, but some in the family are resentful of the cuts that have to be made. They won’t listen to reason. They tell all the neighbors how bad a person you are and threaten to get a lawyer to stop you from making such budget cuts.

Welcome to the United States of America.

Our federal government is facing a $2 TRILLION deficit this year. That represents bills that are $2 TRILLION more than the expected income.

The national debt of $36.5 TRILLION has an annual interest payment of $1.25 TRILLION this year.

That means of the $2 TRILLION shortage of funds to meet our obligations $1.25 TRILLION is an interest payment.

We will have to borrow money to pay the interest. No organization or entity can survive such reckless spending.

Enter Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He’s charged with finding ways to get government spending under control.

So far, according to the website USDebtClock.org, DOGE has found $131.8 billion in savings.

And the Democrats and left-wingers are screaming bloody murder. They are flooding the courts with lawsuits to stop the cuts. The wailing and gnashing is at a fevered pitch. Their oxen are the ones being gored.

They can’t, or don’t want to, see the forest for the trees. The unfettered spending the Democrats approved is bleeding America dry. Pretty soon, the American flag will be just blue and white, but that doesn’t matter, blue is their favorite color.

The loyal, lockstep Democrats can’t bring themselves to admit that they have tacitly or intentionally approved the crazy spending across almost every department of federal government. The Republicans were asleep too. They all are shocked at the billions of dollars shipped overseas by USAID for many, many worthless pursuits.

The Democrats have no remorse that the Biden Administration sent $69 billion to the Ukraine war and Ukraine’s president “doesn’t know” where half of the money has gone.

The Democrats have no remorse over sending millions to support transgenderism and LGBTQ+ organizations and programs around the world.

The Democrats have no remorse over the billions of dollars spent on illegal migration as a result of their open borders policies.

They stand unified to continue burying the United States in debt. They want to just keep digging and digging. The old saying, if you keep digging you’ll get to China, is still relevant. If we keep digging this debt hole, China will get us.

If the Democrats ever hope to win another election they should join the effort to make decisions to get government spending under control and start paying down the debt. If Trump’s efforts to right the ship are successful, MAGA control will be long-lasting. At least a few of the Democrat lawmakers will need to get on board or their time in Washington will be shortened.

The debt has been rocketing upward now for decades. It will take a rocket scientist to figure how to bring it back down to earth and land it safely.

The Clock Is Ticking and The Debt is Growing

Here are some really interesting figures from the website USdebtclock.org. When you go to that page you find a menagerie of numbers that will fascinate you if you are interested in the national debt, government spending and taxation.

The numbers are changing at a rapid rate of speed, giving you an understanding of how fast our government takes in money and how fast it spends it. It also shows you how fast our national debt is rising with current spending levels.

It shows the official federal spending at over $7 TRILLION and the numbers are spinning faster than the votes for Joe Biden for president at 3 a.m. in the morning in November 2020 so he could catch up and pass Donald Trump.

It shows the deficit for the year at about five billion over $2 TRILLION.

That’s because the U.S. tax revenue is just over $5 TRILLION at this point. The amount of money that flows into the federal government every minute of the day is a hard-to-comprehend situation. How do they keep track of it all, or do they?

When you combine the federal government’s spending with state and local government’s spending you get a staggering $12 TRILLION, 113 billion figure. The total debt to GDP ratio is 133.58 percent.

The federal debt to GDP is 123%. In 1980 it was 34.52%. We’ve come a long wrong way baby!

It shows that banks are doing OK. They have received $1 TRILLION in interest from customers and have paid out $443 billion to depositors.

Credit card debt in the U.S. is $1.3 TRILLION, or more than $8,000 per household.

There is a lot of information flashing on this debt clock.

Anybody who thinks we don’t need to cut back on government spending at all levels is full of hogwash!

Dems Donors Clutching Their Purse Strings

You might have noticed, if you are a frequent reader of The Hogwash Report that we believe the Democrats are digging themselves a deep, deep hole they eventually will need to climb out of it they ever regain the power that was ripped from their clenched fingers on November 5, 2024.

The website thehill.com has an interesting story posted Monday that lends stature to our contention.

Democrat donors are closing their purses and locking them tight until they see some evidence of change in the downward spiral of the Democrats who apparently didn’t learn a thing from their election drubbing.

“Democrats are anxious to rebuild their party on the heels of President Trump’s victory in November,” wrote Amie Parnes and Hanna Truo for The Hill. “But they (Democrats) have a major problem as they try to refashion their brand: The money isn’t there.”

The story says donors, from big-time bundlers to small givers, are still angry about the election results and they are uninspired by anything the Democrat leaders have put forward since then.

One anonymous donor said this:

“I’ll be blunt here: The Democrat Party is (expletive) terrible. Plain and simple.”

The Hogwash Report understands their frustration. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz got nothing from the $1.5 billion ( or more ) campaign war chest last year, yet they were promised so much.

A second donor was quoted this way: “They want us to spend money, and for what? For no message, no organization, and no forward thinking.”

Here that donor goes, saying exactly what we have been saying here at THR, “The thing that’s clear to a lot of us is that the party never really learned its lesson in 2016. They worked off the same playbook and the same ineffective strategies and to what end?”

The article says moral among the Democrats has been in the gutter since the election losses.

“This is worse than 2016,” a donor was quoted.” Our party is so weak and so diminished.”

It’s really worse than diminished. It’s now relegated to opposing the fight against the wasteful spending that the Democrats had set up to feather the nests those promoting of every cockamamie liberal idea out there — way far out there from where the voters want things.

Yep, the Democrats are hard of learning. The Trump Derangement Syndrome has completely dulled their senses.

Here’s A Clear Example

Power Forward Communities got a $2 billion grant from the U.S. Government in 2024 as lame duck President Biden sought to spend it all before he left office. Power Forward is an umbrella organization working with five nonprofits, including United Way, Habitat For Humanity and Rewiring America.

Stacy Abrams, two-time loser in her quest for the governor’s job in Georgia, has had a prominent relationship with Rewiring America.

Rewiring America is a nonprofit non government organization (NGO). NGOs with connections to Democrat leaders have been big recipients of government money from many different agencies.

The EPA authored the $2 billion grant for Power Forward, who is sharing its wealth with Rewiring America.

Here’s Rewiring America’s mission, as outlined in its Pace of Progress report from 2023:

“At Rewiring America, we are working to accelerate the transition so that every household in the U.S. is using efficient electric machines powered by clean renewable energy by 2050.

“The IPCC and other groups have set the target of zeroing out our national greenhouse emissions by 2050 to avert the worst of the climate crisis.”

Remember the EPA’s war on gas cooking stoves? Yep, they are going to control the weather by 2050.

“To track progress toward this goal, we have calculated how many efficient electric machines (heat pumps for heating and cooling, heat pump water heaters, electric or induction stoves, electric vehicles, and rooftop solar installations) must be sold each year between now and 2050 to achieve these goals.

“We know the average lifetimes of incumbent fossil-fueled machines, so we can calculate how many of each machine type must be replaced in a given year, then assume that those are replaced according to that year’s sales proportions. This is called a stock turnover model: sales proportions plus equipment lifetimes lead to equipment stock in a given year.”

This Kamala-style word salad was enough to garner a share of a $2 billion dollar grant from our tax dollars (or more likely from out national debt).

Now the EPA Wants Its Money Back

President Trump’s EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, wants the money back, but Power Forward Communities say, no dice, there’s a contract that was signed when the grant was made.

In fact, Zeldin has demanded that $20 billion in Biden-era EPA free grants be returned.

“The days of irresponsibly shoveling boat loads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name environmental justice and climate equity are over,” Zeldon said. Some EPA officials likened the drunken spending by the winding-down Biden Administration was akin to “Throwing gold bars off the Titanic.”

Zeldin has expressed doubts about Power Forward’s selection to oversee the $2 billion grant, noting that the organization had formed only in 2023 and had revenues of just $100, according to federal tax filings. We guess with $2 billion you can hire a lot of accountants.

Nevertheless, Tim Mayopoulous, the CEO of Power Forward Communities, said he was plunging forward with $539 million in disbursements from the grant in the coming weeks to help communities across the country build energy-efficient housing.

Mayopoulos said his organization intends to improve or build 11,000 multifamily and 61,000 single-family homes, spur 64,000 jobs and curb energy bills $1.26 billion over the seven-year grant period. Looks like this was just a tiny fraction of the three million new homes Kamala Harris pledged to build over the first four years of her presidency.

Who knew the federal government was supposed to be building homes?

The Hogwash Report wonders who will get these homes and at what cost. And what accountability will be made public, since these are NGOs which do not have to reveal their expenditures if they don’t want to.

Besides United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Rewiring America, Power Forward’s members include the affordable housing group Enterprise Community Partners. The other partner is the Local Initiatives Support Coalition, which specializes in financing projects in areas that struggle to attract private-sector investment. Isn’t that what Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are for?

