From the ‘Did the Democrats Learn Anything’ File

Every Democrat U.S. Senator voted to keep a bill from advancing to a full Senate vote that would keep males out of women’s sports.

The filibuster rule, which the Democrats wanted to do away with when they were in the majority, was the psycho party’s friend last week when the lock-step Democrats prevented the Republicans from getting enough votes to stop the Democrats’ filibuster.

Sixty votes are required for cloture, which would have stopped the debate and allowed the bill to move forward for a final vote. The vote was 51-47.

Is it even possible that all 47 Democrats believe that transgender men should be allowed in women’s games, let alone in their locker rooms?

A New York Times poll in January found that 67% of 1,025 people who identified as Democrats, or leaning Democrat, said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Among 1,022 Republicans surveyed, 94% agreed with the majority of the Democrats. It’s difficult to believe that 6% of the Republicans really believe men should be allowed in women’s sports. They probably were Dems lying to the pollsters that they were aligned with the GOP.

Poll after poll says the American public doesn’t want this nonsense to continue.

With crazy votes like this in the Senate, the Democrats are just stubbornly playing to a tiny sliver of society, from the same playbook that relegated them to obscurity in the 2024 elections.

What is more crazy is that is that 16 of the 47 Democrat U.S. Senators today are women! All of them voted to prevent the bill to go to vote. Clearly a vote against the wishes of a strong majority of women.

Since January 20, America is no longer operating as a minocracy where the minority is wagging the dog.

Did the Democrats learn anything from the last election?

Fact Checking Trump’s Speech

A lot of Substackers have completely covered President Trump’s speech last Wednesday night, especially Don Surber and Mike Huckabee’s Morning Report, so The Hogwash Report will just deal with fact checking Trump, the media’s comments and those from TDS victims, as well.

This from a TDS victim:

“Donald Trump put super glue on the Democrats seats so they couldn’t stand up and cheer the things that 80 percent of Americans want and desire. He did it just to make them look bad.”

Hogwash Report Fact Check: Completely false. Trump did not put glue on the Democrats’ seats. The Democrats stuck their bottoms in those chairs and kept them there voluntarily. They made themselves look bad. This was proven by the fact that Rep. Al Green was able to get up from his chair and stand long enough to get himself removed from the floor by the Sergeant-at -at-Arms for acting being stupid. Also, the video coverage of their sit-in did not show that their arms were handcuffed to the chairs so they couldn’t applaud even once. Some were able to get out of the cuffs and hold up stupid signs, also to make themselves look bad.

This from media comments:

“The Democrat women wore pink to show solidarity with the women of America.”

The Hogwash Report Fact Check: Not True At All. The women were showing support, in their own way, for the victims of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which also has infected all of them. It also is the color assigned to all of their districts and states that are transitioning from deep blue to red. The pink sweaters were really a cry for help.

From a sign

“This is not normal.”

The Hogwash Report Fact Check: The sign obviously lacks context. It was held up by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., so we can assume she is saying this because she has been tested as positive with Trump Derangement Syndrome. In context we can rule that the sign is true.

The Trump Administration is not operating in the normal fashion of the Biden Administration, or, frankly, in the fashion of any previous administration.

The reason for that is, on the heels of a great demonstration of Democracy, the Nov. 5, 2024 election, Trump was given a mandate to not be normal. The swamp is to be drained and the reckless spending is to be stopped. Stansbury and the other Democrats in lockstep, they obviously want more of the “normal” tax and spend federal government that is $36.5 TRILLION in debt and riddled with corruption.

The media proudly displayed Stansbury’s sign, but did not show Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, when he reached across the aisle and snatched the sign out of Stansbury’s hand and threw it away.

TDS Report

One of the highest ranking political animals afflicted with TDS is Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. He’s now disappointed that former fellow senator, Marco Rubio, is carrying out Trump’s plans as Secretary of State. Seems Blumenthal expected Rubio, who he voted to confirm, to stand up and oppose the president.

“His position now is secretary of sycophants, not secretary of State,” Blumenthal said in an interview with thehill.com.

Derogatory name-calling is a consensus symptom of full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome..

For those of us who never use the word, sycophant means a self-seeking, servile flatterer; fawning parasite.

Sounds like Blumenthal is a sycophant calling another a sycophant. Let’s get a list of the times Mr. Blumenthal has voted out of lockstep with his fellow Democrats? That’s emblematic of a servile flatterer. He serves a party, not his constituents.

Then There’s This Symptom: Potty Mouth

A corps of three writers for politico.com set out to find what is up with all the foul-mouthed Democrats these days.

Remember last month when DOGE auditors found that USAID was spending millions to buy favor with certain media companies, and $8 million had been spent to buy subscriptions to Politico. Trump said he was cancelling the subscriptions.

It’s difficult to believe Politico is trying to shame these Democrats for their foul mouths. It might just be cheering them on.

The Hogwash Report does not condone the inappropriate language and will not print the words in question here. The dashes in the coming paragraphs indicate words that should not be used in polite discourse. It’s obvious these Democrats were not seeking to be nice.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tex., is no stranger to profanity. When asked about Trump’s speech last week, she said this:

“Somebody slap me and wake me the ———— up because I’m ready to get on with it.” Politico said just a few days earlier she told Elon Musk to “———— off.”

The new Democrat National Committee chair, Ken Martin said that fact checkers said Trump’s claims were “———— that ain’t true.”

Some Democrats have better language skills.

According to Politico, Former DNC Chair Tom Perez frequently parlayed profanity. In a stump speech in 2017 he said that Trump didn’t “give a ———— about health care.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, blamed his cursing on “being in the Marines for as long as I have.”

Just like a typical Democrat, it’s not his fault.

Rep Maxine Dexter, D-Oregon, was quoted as saying, “I don’t swear in public very well, but we have to ———— Trump. Then she told the reporter, “Please don’t tell my children that I just did that.”

Some gutless wonders, who asked Politico not to identify them, said the language was “an expression of outrage.”

Another said it shows they are “mad as hell.”

Crocket said some people called the pastor at her church to “tattle” on her, but she added that her pastor approved her message, saying “He’s not going to be the one to try to rein me in.” (Sarcasm alert) No real pastor would ever try to rein in that kind of talk by his congregants.

But Politico did find a Democrat who indicated the Democrats were on the wrong path with this type of discourse.

“Democrats who think that vulgarity and dehumanization are reliable, appropriate or beneficial ways to advance their political interests profoundly misunderstand what has happened in our politics and what is required in this moment,” said Michael Wear, Barack Obama’s former faith outreach adviser.

The Hogwash Report interprets that statement as just another way of saying “Did they learn anything from the 2024 election?”

Wear eloquently added,” These are not tools that can be used in service of any political goals. These things promote the very distrust, estrangement and animosity which is the fuel for the reckless antagonistic politics Democrats — and all of us — ought to reject.”

Vulgarity is a common symptom of those suffering from TDS or EMDS (Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome).

This Writer Gets It Right

Peachy Keenan, a Substacker filed a post this week that gives us a great look at how the Democrats are digging themselves into a real hole, as The Hogwash Report has been saying since the election.

You should read her column entitled, “The Democrats Send Their Best.” You can read it here:

The whole thing is great, but I particularly liked Keenan’s description of what the Dem dummies are doing;

“They’re flailing around, stepping on rakes they dropped and getting smashed in the face. They are walking into the traps they devised. We are truly watching an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, breathtaking in its scope. It’s the classic Roadrunner cartoon come to life; we get to roar with laughter as the hapless nitwits of the Democrat party run off cliffs, get flattened by anvils, and generally cover themselves in humiliation, day after day.

“Just a few months ago, the Democrat rallying cry was ‘joy.’ But joy has fled.”

Where Has The Joy Gone?

politico.com says the joyful Kamala Harris is giving herself a deadline to meet if she wants to seek election to the Governor’s office in her state of California. In her typical decisive manner, her close associates say it will be decided in a few months, maybe by the end of summer.

From the Tim Walz File

Speaking in Helena, Montana, Kamala’s VEEP running mate told a audience of nearly 1,000 Democrats that he and Kamala just played it too safe last year.

politico.com reported that Walz made this statement, which is difficult to understand. See if you get it.

“I think we probably should have just rolled the dice and done town halls, where (voters) may say ‘you’re full of ————, I don’t believe in you. I think we could have done more of that.”

The campaign brain trust never trusted Kamala or Tim to do extemporaneous town halls. The word salads would have resulted in brutal press coverage.

Politico said Walz “rocketed from little-known governor to veepstakes cable news darling to Harris’ 90-day sidekick.” Then he became a big loser, having helped Kamala Harris waste $1.5 billion dollars on a non productive campaign.

A Slight Crack In The Armor

The Democrats are cracking slightly. In an Axios piece, it claimed California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be “tilting right” as he said on his podcast that trans athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports was “deeply unfair.”

As far as we know, Newsom survived that slight break from the Democrat platform without personal injury or even political harm, except maybe from the minuscule number of trans voters.

The Hogwash Report stands gobsmacked that the Democrats will not join Trump in enacting rules and laws that a large percentage of Americans want. The Democrats are actually standing against democracy, the very thing they told voters would be lost if Donald Trump was elected.

Trump Nailed It In His Speech Last Week.

“It’s very sad, and it just shouldn’t be this way. So, Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America,” Trump said. “For the good of our country, let’s work together, and let’s truly make America great again.”

Joe Biden pledged at the start of his presidency that he would unite America, but instead, he left office and left us this Democrat Party that has no real interest in working for the things that would be so much more unifying.

Newsom Knows This

If Newsom wants to be president, he knows he can’t follow the disastrous message of the Democrats in 2024. Watch for him to roll right, at least to the center, to try to win the nomination. The question is, can he get a majority of what’s left of the Democrat party to vote for him in the primaries.

