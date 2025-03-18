The Democrats just keep digging deeper and deeper. A CNN poll, which apparently couldn’t be spun to help their most-favored party, found that since January 20, Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the Oval Office, the Democrats have plunged from a 48 percent unfavorable rating to a 54 percent negative rating. Just ahead of the November election the dems, led by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had a 39 percent unfavorable score, which probably was spun by the network to help the failing Democrat campaign.

The Republican Party has just a 36 percent unfavorable rating in the latest CNN poll. That’s an 18-point deficit for the Democrats.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., pointed to the dire polling the Democrats are experiencing.

Just 27 percent of registered voters said they have positive views of the party, according to new polling released from NBC. Only seven percent said those views are “very” positive — the lowest number ever recorded for the party.

The main problem is Democrats, like Murphy, misinterpret the polls.

“I think the American public right now wants us to stand up, Democrats, to stand up and take some risks,” Murphy said.

No, no, no. The American public wants the Democrats to sit down, shut up, and try to help get this country back on track. The public wants the Democrats to find some measure of common sense and stop trying to force feed stuff that 80 percent of Americans don’t want. The polls are telling them to stop fighting things that will end the wokeness and give the majority the things it wants.

Did the Democrat’s learn nothing from the 2024 election. (That continues The Hogwash Report’s string of four consecutive posts containing that sentence.)

Why So Little Love?

Consider this. Democrat operatives, Democracy Forward and the American Civil Liberties Union, tried unsuccessfully to stop scores of dangerous members of the Tren de Aragua, a known vicious and violent foreign terrorist organization, from being deported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said two plane loads of terrorists were shipped to El Salvador and Honduras.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, appointed by Barack Obama to the Washington, D.C. court, ordered the Trump Administration to halt deportation for 14 days on Saturday. But the planes were already in the air. Boasberg is now the Chief Judge of the Federal Court in the nation’s capital.

The judge ordered that the planes be turned around, according to the Democrat media wing, the Associated Press, but they were not. The judge’s written directive did not include an order to turn the planes back. The Trump Administration argued the judge didn’t have the authority to halt the flights.

Rubio said these gang members were deported under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The 18th Century law gave the president broad powers to imprison and deport non-citizens. It was enacted as the U.S. prepared for what it believed would be a war with France. Congress was worried that immigrants could sympathize with the French. Since then, the act has been used just three times, during the War of 1812 and World Wars I and II.

Tren de Aragua gangs have been confirmed in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois, Minnesota and New York and reported in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, California, Nevada, Wyoming and Montana.

Simple Thugs and Criminals

The Tren de Aragua was birthed as a prison gang in Venezuela. The government there swung the prison doors open and pointed its criminals to the U.S. These thugs passed through the open Biden border and their crimes became a cancer wherever they landed.

These are the gangsters who were filmed taking over an entire apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver.

This gang fostered the killers of nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia, and 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston.

Americans want this gang out of here. If you don’t believe that, Democrats, just poll it and see.

Who is Democracy Forward?

Democracy Forward is a 501 (c)(3) non profit legal services and public policy research organization in Washington, D.C. It is carrying the Democrats’ water “working to expose corruptions in the Executive Branch of the U.S. government,” according to Wikipedia.

Apparently they couldn’t find any corruption in the Biden Administration, but they have been very busy challenging the new Trump Administration. Seven days after he took office they provided lawyers to oppose Trump on immigration raids in sensitive areas, i.e. places of worship, schools and hospitals.

Democracy Forward has filed lawsuits opposing a number of Trump’s executive orders, including the cuts in USAID.

The obvious favoritism of Democrat causes should negate the group’s nonprofit status. Let’s see if that’s challenged.

Dems Are Against Everything Trump

A CBS News poll says 53 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s work in the first few weeks of Trump Administration 2.0, yet the Democrats keep clawing at him. They act like a mad man striking at the wind.

Some Democrats should be ramping up the courage to be supportive of some of Trump’s favorable approaches, like cutting wasteful spending and reducing the bureaucracy that is choking taxpayers with a $36.5 TRILLION debt.They should embrace the long-over due audits that DOGE is conducting throughout the federal government. They should wake up and support Trump’s move to keep trans men out of women’s sports and locker rooms. They should join Trump’s efforts to bring manufacturing back to America. And they should join Trump in supporting Israel. They should assist Trump to stop bankrupting us even more with crazy spending trying to change the climate generations down the road. And how about joining in to make America energy independent again. They could stop the constant threats that Trump is going to end Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. They could join in Trump’s desires to stop taxing tips, stop taxing Social Security payments and stop taxing overtime. There are so many more issues that should have an automatic bi-partisan consensus. But the Democrat Party is hanging out there in the la la land known these days as left field.

Another Writer Making the Point

As The Hogwash Report has been saying, the Democrats are wandering in the wilderness and they won’t take direction from their GPS. They learned nothing from the 2024 election.

Substacker John A. Lucas paints a beautiful picture of how deranged the Democrats have become in this article in Bravo Blue. It’s worth your time to read this.

EMDS Sparking Violence

Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome victims are showing violent tendencies that Attorney General Pam Bondi is taking notice of and vows to get to the bottom of who is responsible for the attacks on Musk’s Tesla enterprise.

President Trump threatened those responsible for the shootings and bombings and arsons perpetrated against Tesla dealerships, Tesla owners and Tesla charging stations will go through “hell” and be labeled domestic terrorists.

Sure, Elon is on the Trump team and that’s why he’s being attacked. Trump should and does emphasize law and order, no matter who the victim is.

Forbes published this list of EMDS violence:

March 13

More than a dozen shots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon, the second such incident at that location in one week, causing damage to cars and store windows, police said.

March 12

Protesters from Just Stop Oil, a British environmentalist group, poured orange liquid latex over a Tesla Optimus robot at a company store in London as a form of protest against Musk, whom organizers said in a statement is “throwing hundreds of thousands of people out of work, jeopardizing climate science and denying healthcare to vulnerable people.”

March 11

Three Tesla vehicles at a Dedham, Massachusetts, Tesla dealership were vandalized, police said, with all four wheels on each vehicle damaged and two others defaced with spray paint.

March 9

Four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged in a fire in Seattle, fire officials told the Associated Press, though the origin of the fire is unclear and under investigation.

March 7

A man unintentionally set his clothes on fire while also setting fire to three Tesla charging stations with Molotov cocktails in a North Charleston, South Carolina parking lot, while wearing a shirt that said “F— Trump, long live Ukraine,” multiple local outlets reported.

March 6

At least seven shots were fired at a Tigard, Oregon, Tesla dealership, police said, which caused damage to three cars and the store’s windows.

March 3

Police said seven Tesla charging stations in Littleton, Massachusetts, sustained heavy damage in fires that appeared to be intentionally set.

March 2

Baltimore County Police said graffiti was found at a Tesla dealership in Owings Mills, Maryland, which said “No Musk” alongside what appeared to resemble a swastika.

Feb. 24

42-year-old Colorado resident Lucy Grace Nelson was confronted by police and charged with malicious destruction of property for numerous alleged instances of vandalism at a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, with police finding a “container of gasoline plus a box of bottles and wick material” in her car, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

Feb. 19

Windows at a Salem, Oregon, Tesla dealership were damaged by a man firing bullets from an AR-style rifle—the second incident connected to the Salem man, who faces a federal weapons charge, and who police say previously vandalized the dealership in January.

Feb. 11

Nelson allegedly sprayed graffiti using an expletive on the front windows of the Loveland Tesla dealership, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, leading to a confrontation with a security guard.

Feb. 2

Police accused Nelson of spray-painting the word “Nazi” on the Loveland Tesla dealership sign.

Jan. 29

Nelson allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail aimed at a Cybertruck on display at the Loveland Tesla dealership, causing a fire, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jan. 20

The Salem man reportedly threw Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles, causing a fire impacting one vehicle, police said.

The FBI and other law enforcement may be able to catch the perpetrators of these senseless acts, but what we really need is finding who is behind them.

Even if you count yourself as not a conspiracy theorist, one would have to believe that this is a huge conspiracy financed by those seeking to stop the changes which were promised and are being put in place by the Trump Administration.

Musk, the richest man in the world, and possibly the smartest man in the world, is giving of his treasure and talents to make America a stronger nation, on a stronger financial footing. His genius is returning abandoned astronauts to earth. He has generously provided internet services to thousands of people in the throws of disaster.

And for this and so much more, someone out there wants to harm him. Someone is paying big money to get thugs to do the dirty work of attacking Musk’s Tesla brand by putting dealership employees and Tesla owners in danger.

Godspeed to the work of the Justice Department in bringing all the conspirators to the steel sword of justice.

Another Senator With EMDS

Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is exhibiting concrete symptoms of Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome.

Kelly just revealed his new ride, a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. He’s ditching his Tesla. He says it’s because the Tahoe is American made (so is Tesla) and made by United Auto Workers members.

He said he had a “really hard time” driving around in his Tesla because he’s a veteran and Musk is firing veterans in his DOGE work (Musk can’t fire anybody, he can only recommend).

The 2025 Tahoe has a base cost is $63,495 and can go up to more than $80,000. This one will be Kelly’s D.C. ride and he has another Tahoe back in Arizona. The federal fuel standards say the Tahoe gets 17-20 mpg, so it’s a gas guzzler by today’s standards. It’s not nearly as “green” as the Tesla which, obviously, doesn’t use any gasoline or diesel.

It took Kelly just a couple of days to get into the Tahoe, after he announced he would look for a new car since his Tesla was “built and designed by an —-hole.” Profane name calling is a sure-fire sign of the spectrum of the syndromes.

Last week, Musk called Kelly a “traitor” on social media in response to Kelly’s trip to Ukraine earlier this month.

Kelly replied, “Elon, if you don’t understand defending freedom is a basic tenet of what makes America great and keeps us safe, maybe you should leave it to those of us who do.”

Freedom and Democrats shouldn’t be used in the same sentence. They are always telling us what we have to do.

Here’s a Not-So-Fun Fact

There are 20-million-618-thousand-676 municipal workers in the U.S., making an average salary of $70,925 per year. Source: USDebtClock.org

Let that sink in for a minute.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much more interesting.

Leave a comment

Or you could buy me a cup of coffee here. TDS and EMDS research requires a lot of caffeine.