Two “fresh” faces are already on the campaign trail to grab the leadership reins of the Democrat Party.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her sidekick, Bernie Sanders, who is old enough to be her great-grandfather, are barnstorming together and vowing to brawl for the working class.

In a story on the website, TheGuardian.com, writer Lauren Gambino (her real name we suppose), said this unlikely tag-team duo was drawing crowds larger than those that Sanders drew when he was running for President. She was reporting from one such rally recently in Tempe, Ariz. Crowd estimates there were reported at 11,500 people.

Bernie, the Independent Senator from Vermont who caucuses and votes in lockstep with the Democrats, is singing his same old song, talking down rich people and bemoaning the billionaires, calling them oligarchs.

“For years I have talked about the concept of oligarchy as an abstraction,” Sanders told the crowd, standing behind a podium sign that read “Fight Oligarchy.”

He told them three of the richest people on the planet — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg — were seated in front of cabinet nominees at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“You gotta be kind of blind not to understand that you have a government of the billionaire class, for the billionaire class, by the billionaire class,” he said.

That’s heady stuff coming from a politician who has lifted himself into the top 1% on his Senate salary and a few books he’s written and peddled. More on that later.

It’s amazing that the billionaire class wants to stop government waste, which Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have helped to accommodate. It’s difficult to believe that the billionaire class wants to lower taxes on the working class, who Bernie and Alexandria claim as “their” constituents, but neither of them ever put forth a bill that would have stopped taxes on social security, overtime and tips. AOC came to political fame from a bartender job, where she paid taxes on the tips she didn’t hide, if there were any.

AOC took the microphone and said, “This isn’t just about Republicans, either. We need a Democrat party that fights harder for us, too.”

Gambino said AOC’s rant drew some of the “loudest and most sustained applause of the evening.” No wonder the Democrat’s favorability polling is in a nose dive.

AOC urged the crowd to help elect candidates with the “courage to brawl for the working class.”

Maybe she should just go back to Washington and get those three things passed, eliminating taxes on Social Security, overtime and tips. That would be the most significant thing she has done for the working class since she’s been in Congress. Oh, but that’s Trump’s idea. She couldn’t support that.

She’s not a radical Democrat, she’s a card carrying member of the party that bombed in the last election. Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 election. (That continues The Hogwash Report’s string of five consecutive posts that contain that sentence.)

She and Bernie apparently don’t realize the Democrats have lost the working class to Donald Trump and the Republicans. For so long, the blue team has ignored the needs of the working class and took the votes from the middle class for granted.

Bernie, AOC and the rest of the Democrat Party were just fine with Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg when they were carrying the Donkeys’ water.

Bernie continued his promotion of socialism.

“The senator named names, accusing executives from the fossil fuel, insurance and pharmaceutical industries of being ‘major criminals’, while sharing stark statistics on wealth inequality in the U.S. that elicited boos and gasps from the audience,” reporter Gambino wrote.

“At one point, Sanders cited an analysis released by his Senate committee that found the wealthiest Americans live an average of seven years longer than poorer Americans.

‘In other words, being working class in America is a death sentence,’ he bellowed.”

One would think that Bernie doesn’t realize, at age 83, he’s one of the wealthiest Americans.

Here’s an interesting thought from a Democrat who spoke up at the event.

A 20-year-old Mesa resident chided the Democrat women in Congress for wearing pink to Donald Trump’s speech to the joint session recently.

“Them just holding paddle boards up and staying quiet or wearing pink blazers is not enough,” she said, “I think they do need to be willing to go to extremes.”

Extremes are exactly why the Democrats are losing steam. Doubling down on extremes is a sure-fire way to appeal to fewer and fewer people. That’s a lesson the Democrats did not learn in 2024 elections.

Besides, how much more extreme could the Democrats become? The Democrats already own extreme. How’s that working for them.

An Oligarch Calling Others Oligarchs

Bernie Sanders is an oligarch in Vermont. He’s one of the very few Green Mountain State residents who own three expensive homes. His home base is a 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,352 square foot house with a spacious two-car garage, a screened in porch, and sits on half an acre. In 2021 it was valued at $444,000.

He also owns a Rowhouse, located in a Capital Hill neighborhood that he bought for $489,000. It’s only three blocks from the capitol. Estimated value three years ago was $562,000. Location, location, location. The place is perfect for a politician looking to avoid a crazy commute.

Bernie and his wife, Jane, bought a water-side home on Lake Champlain in 2016 for $575,000, which is actually three times more than the average price of a Vermont home. Like an oligarch, he typically uses the log-cabin-style residence for vacation getaways.

An article on the website, velvetropes.com in 2021 called the property on North Hero Island a true paradise with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,883 square feet of living space. It also has a detached garage and private boat dock.

Sanders has long criticized rich people. In 2017 he tweeted on what was then called Twitter, “How many yachts do billionaires need? How many cars do they need. Give us a break. You can’t have it all.”

How many homes does a public servant need? Inquiring minds need to know, Bernie.

Sanders is a socialist. In socialist countries, only the government leaders and the oligarchs have any wealth. Having his dream would be for all of us to share equally, while he sips his wine at his North Hero Island home which is hidden away from prying eyes by lush foliage.

The Guardian Has a Definite Agenda

TheGuardian.com claims independence and vows not to bow to Trump or anyone, but its namby-pamby coverage of the Biden Administration speaks otherwise.

Here’s what Betsy Reed, editor of Guardian US, posts at the end of articles, like the one about the Bernie/AOC tour:



“Why you can rely on the Guardian not to bow to Trump — or anyone

“I hope you appreciated this article. Before you move on, I wanted to ask whether you could support the Guardian’s journalism as we face the unprecedented challenges of covering the second Trump administration.

“As Trump himself observed: ‘The first term, everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.’

“He’s not entirely wrong. All around us, media organizations have begun to capitulate. First, two news outlets pulled election endorsements at the behest of their billionaire owners. Next, prominent reporters bent the knee at Mar-a-Lago. And then a major network – ABC News – rolled over in response to Trump’s legal challenges and agreed to a $16 million settlement in his favor.

“The Guardian is clear: we have no interest in being Donald Trump’s – or any politician’s – friend. Our allegiance as independent journalists is not to those in power but to the public. Whatever happens in the coming months and years, you can rely on the Guardian never to bow down to power, nor back down from truth.”

She goes on begging for donations to pay for The Guardian’s idea of journalism.

The article about the Sanders AOC tour was a great example of advocacy journalism.

They never told the other side of Bernie’s disdain for the rich. They never questioned how a U.S. Senator making about $175,000 per year can afford $1.5 million in real estate or why he and AOC have not championed tax relief for the working class.

The Guardian is valuable for one reason, to keep up with what their favored Democrats are promoting. The Guardian is not fooling anyone. It is not interested in uncovering the corruption that was fostered by the Biden Administration. It is not interested in rooting out the government waste. It is not committed to ending the woke agenda of the Democrat party or the billions of dollars the Biden Administration was shipping overseas to promote the LGBTQ+ agenda in foreign nations.

Its only interest is in opposing the Trump agenda, even at the expense of things that would be very beneficial to the working middle class.

