Trump’s Administration Hasn’t Collapsed

In mid-February, Democrat strategist James Carville predicted and stated emphatically that the Trump Administration would collapse upon itself in the next 30 days.

"It's collapsing right now. We're in the midst of a collapse," Carville breathlessly told Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on his podcast, The Dan Abrams Show, Friday, February 21.

All that was missing was the Carville bald head being covered by Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificant hat, because Carville must have found that nugget in a hermetically sealed mayonnaise jar on his front porch.

His prediction made a lot of headlines back in February, but no one is reporting how wrong it was.

Here a full 40 days later, Donald Trump’s administration is not collapsing, the Democrat party is.

And James Carville’s position as a proficient prognosticator has been put out to the proverbial pasture.

Carville said Trump’s approval ratings would plummet. He conceded Trump had one “pretty damned good poll” but thought he would become “easy pickings” in about six weeks. Obviously he was also predicting his 30-day limit was bogus by then saying six weeks. (Sarcasm alert: Sometimes Democrats just don’t make any sense.)

Trump’s initial favorability rating of 50 percent has slipped, according to realclearpolitics.com's aggregate polling shows it now sits at about 47.9 percent. The RMG research poll taken between March 18-27 said Trump had a 52 percent approval rating with just 45 percent disapproval.

The CBS poll, taken March 27-28, showed a 50-50 tie.

Reuters had Trumps approval at 45-51, Reuters/Ipsos 44-52, but those polls were taken before mid-March.

Poughkeepsiejournal.com, website for a New York newspaper, reported last weekend, “Despite the chaotic start to his second term, mired with the high price of eggs, mass firings of government workers, the onslaught of tariffs and trade wars, and the Zelensky meeting fiasco, and mounting fears of a recession, Trump's presidential approval rating overall has remained steady and in some cases — his highest rating yet.”

With a competent driver at the wheel, a little spinout here and there is not unnerving.

Building Back Numbers Better Than Biden’s

Trump’s numbers are not collapsing, they are soaring when compared to Biden’s favorability during his four years in the Oval Office. Gallup says Biden’s average job approval rating during his presidency was just 42.2 percent.

Someone should ask Carnac Carville when did the Biden Administration collapse? Maybe his answer, with 20/20 hindsight, would be much more accurate.

To show you how crazy these polls are, Trump is also soaring above his ratings during his first term, which averaged 41.1 per cent job approval. So, the president with the lowest poll approval ratings in the history of such polls was re-elected in an electoral landslide four years later? Go figure.

Schumer Down Looking Up

Carville should have predicted Chuck Schumer’s approval ratings would collapse.

The huckster Chuckster dipped to 23 percent favorable in a Harvard Harris poll March 26-27. One wonders how low he can go.

From the AOC File

Some far left Democrats are urging Alexandria Oasio-Cortez to challenge Schumer in the next election.

In a recent interview AOC said she wasn’t focusing on that at this time, saying that her “central focus” is ensuring that the Democratic Party stands up for working Americans and works to stop GOP budget cuts.

AOC, that ship has sailed for your party. Working American are wearing MAGA hats these days. You must be thinking about the non-working Americans. Feel free to work to stop budget cuts and continue to to add to the $36.5 TRILLION national debt.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 election? (That continues our string of six straight THR posts to contain that sentence.)

In a Kamala-like word salad, AOC said this about whether Schumer should continue as the Senate’s Democrat leader: “This is about the decisions that we made collectively and that we continue to make collectively as a party and a shift in strategy.” Even AI can’t interpret that one.

From the Robert Reich File

Donald Trump certainly is living rent free in the large vacant spaces of Robert Reich’s mind these days. The 78-year-old remnant of the Clinton Administration wrote in his recent columns about “Trump’s crackdown on the pillars of civil society — universities, the scientific community, the media, the legal profession, and the arts — with the clear intent of intimidating them into silence.”

Reich’s list of pillars of civil society really is a list of pillars of the liberal, woke Reich Society, which have been running roughshod over the “deplorable trash” of middle Americans for decades.

Trump is cracking down on the whining D.C. law firms and Reich is having real difficulty in finding fault with that.

He wrote, “Frankly, I couldn’t give a (expletive) about large law firms in Washington. They make boatloads of money for their party. Even those whose partners are active Democrats push(ing) the party rightward as they round up campaign donations from corporate C-suites and Wall Street and urge Democatic members of Congress to move to the “center.”

He only complains that throttling those large firms is “cutting off the litigation lifeline for nonprofit public-interest groups to challenge his (Trump’s) policies.”

Some Legal Eagles Have Caved

But in reality, some of the big law firms have come to agreement to do huge amounts of pro bono work to “represent a wide range of political views, including conservative ideals,” Trump announced last week.

The law firm, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP will offer $100 million of free legal work. Skadden also agreed to commit to “merit based hiring, promotion and retention: in his firm’s hiring. Trump had threatened to cut off government contracts.

“This is essentially a settlement,” Trump said of the deal.

One Surrendered For Survival

Trump had issued an executive order directed at prominent New York City-based law firm Paul Weiss. Trump’s order sought to revoke Paul Weiss’ security clearances and bar access to government buildings. Just days later, the president rescinded the executive order and announced an agreement with Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp that would provide $40 million in free legal work for various causes and an end to the firm’s DEI policies.

Karp was criticized for not fighting the order, but in an email to the firm’s attorneys, he said “It was very likely that our firm would not be able to survive a protracted dispute with the (Trump) administration.”

Other firms are standing against Trump’s orders and seeking “friendly” judges to hear their challenges.

Thought for the Day

Let’s keep funding National Public Radio and TV’s public broadcasting, but let’s be fair and turn it over to conservatives for the next 40 years. The liberals have had their turn.

Then, after our 40 year reign we could insist that the news be reported in a non partisan manner on these outlets, returning to the real standards of journalism. Or we could stop funding them altogether at that time.

Wouldn’t that be fair?

