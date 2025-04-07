Word of the Day: DEMOCRACY, noun, government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system. dictionary.com emphasis added.

We May Have Missed This Signal

The Democrats warned everyone last year.

They wailed “If Trump is re-elected that will be the end of democracy in America.”

Everyone heard that fear tactic being spread by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in their scripted campaign speeches and their TV, radio and internet advertising. They spent $1.5 billion of donor money to get that point across. They banked their entire campaign on “saving” democracy and calling Donald Trump Hitler.

Still, 80 million voters voted for Trump, knowing that he would not be the president who would dismantle Democracy. He would be the one to work to preserve it.

What the Democrats were really telling us was if we elect Trump, they would sidestep democracy to block the Trump administration at every turn.

You see, democracy is based on the people having their say at the ballot box. That’s where we elect the only office holder that is voted on by the whole country, the President of the United States.

On Nov. 5, 2024 the electorate went to the ballot boxes to reject the Democratic Party’s candidate for that office, Kamala Harris, and elect Donald John Trump to a second, yet non-consecutive, term. That was democracy in action.

But, in the first 77 days of the Trump Administration, the Democrats have been using lifetime appointed ( not elected ) judges to attempt to sidetrack almost all of Donald Trump’s initiatives. As of April 4, 176 suits have been filed in federal court against the Trump Administration. That’s more than were filed against the Biden Administration in the entire four-year term.

And, to ensure their democracy end-around, the Democrats seek out and run to judges who were appointed by Democrat presidents. These liberal judges “liberally” interpret the constitution to claim they can control the Executive Branch. The founding fathers wanted three equal branches of government.

So a federal judge from any district in the country, and there are 868 of them, seem to think they can overrule a Republican president, especially many of the 474 federal judges who were appointed by Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

While the Democrats loudly claim that “nobody elected Elon Musk” to advise the president, they certainly believe a non-elected rogue judge can block presidential proclamations and directives.

Republicans in Congress are working to pass legislation that will rein in these district judges who think they have national jurisdiction,

In previous days the judges in one district would rule on cases against federal initiatives and set a precedent. If a similar case was filed in another district, the ruling in the previous case could be used to decide the new case. Or that judge could rule differently and the Supreme Court would have to decide.

So far unelected judges have made policy decision for the whole country on things like:

— Ordering the President to stop deporting foreign terrorists;

— Directing the military to enlist and retain transgender service members.

— Directing who will and will not staff the President’s administration.

— Ordering the immediate expenditure of millions to billions of dollars.

Can Congress really rein in the lower courts?

Sen. Chuck Grassley posted the answer to that question on his website, Grassley.senate.gov:

A: The founders enshrined the separation of powers in the Constitution and ensured one branch would not supersede the authority of the others by establishing our system of checks and balances. For example, Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution ordains Congress as the sole creator and organizer of the lower courts. The Judiciary Act of 1789 established the three-tiered hierarchy of the federal judiciary. So, the answer is yes, Congress has a constitutional responsibility to require the federal judiciary to stay in its constitutional lane.

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, says things have gotten “out of whack.”

“The orders being handed down from district court judges undermine the authority of the executive branch and overstep the authority of the lower courts,” Grassley said. "These rapid decisions also place undue stress on the judicial system by inserting political calculation into the selection of the judges and the resolution of legal disputes. Put more simply, litigants are judge-shopping and forum-shopping for a particular outcome. The judicial process is supposed to involve careful and deliberative review. Instead, it’s being used as an expedited means to a political end.”

Sen. Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says if the Supreme Court doesn’t fix this, Congress will.

Obviously the Democrats don’t want elections to have consequences when they lose. And they really don’t want democracy when they aren’t in power.

Who knew they were telling us last year that if they didn’t win they would work to end democracy?

Thomas Jefferson Warned Us

Last month Substacker Linda Rose posted a great piece on Thomas Jefferson’s take on the Supreme Court.

She wrote that Jefferson stated that it’s dangerous to place all Constitutional questions with the Supreme Court, “that would make them an oligarchy over our nation.”

Jefferson said the Judicial Branch is the most dangerous because the judges are not elected by the people and thus are not responsible to the people.

“Our judges… and their power (are) the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and are not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control,” Jefferson wrote.

Jefferson would have preferred that judges be elected, not appointed by the president.

“When the legislative or executive functionaries act unconstitutionally, they are responsible to the people in their elective capacity. The exemption of the judges from that is quite dangerous enough,” Jefferson said.

Having the Supreme Court justices appointed for life “is quite dangerous enough,” but to have about 900 lifetimers on lower federal benches, we now see, is really crazy.

From The Dershowitz File

Alan Dershowitz is a certified legal scholar and self proclaimed civil libertarian, as well as a long time registered Democrat. But he’s losing his patience with the Democrats and is pondering registering as an Independent.

He recently appeared on the Joe Piscopo podcast and had a very interesting exchange with Mr. Piscopo.

Dershowitz: The Democratic Party is pushing us to make the kind of choices that are making a lot of people like you and me to leave the Democratic Party and become independents.”

(Apparently Dershowitz and Piscopo were discussing how Dershowitz had been uninvited to a fund-raising party)

Piscopo: You got uninvited, I mean, they invited you and then they disinvited you?

Dershowitz: The disinvited me. What happened is, it was at a friend’s house and the National Democratic Jewish whatever it was said, “No, no we can’t have the Dershowitz’s, they defended Trump. Yeah, I was disinvited. I wanted to give them money. They wouldn’t take my money, because it was tainted by the fact that I’m a civil libertarian and believe that everyone has constitutional rights, not just the Democrats.”

Forgive The Hogwash Report if this seems redundant, but here’s where Dershowitz has been saying the exact same thing THR has been saying for months:

Dershowitz: And the Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot all over and we are seeing that. AOC gets (large crowds in the thousands) but there are millions who want to see a more centrist government.

The Hogwash Report: Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 election? That continues our streak of seven consecutive THR’s containing that sentence.

Do It Again, I Didn’t Feel A Thing

Dershowitz said the Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot. Most who shoot themselves in the foot stop firing after the first shot. The Democrats are reloading and firing away. Pretty soon they won’t have a leg to stand on.

Pass the ammunition, let’s not allow them the run out.

One Foot In, One Foot Out

So many long-term Democrats bail from the Democratic Party and climb up to sit on the fence as Independents. They believe that puts them in the middle of the road. They can’t bring themselves to go all the way over to the Republican side.

The adage tells us sitting in the middle of the road can get you run over.

Thought For the Day:

Never change donkeys in the middle of the stream. (See how it worked out for the Democrats in the 2024 presidential election.)

