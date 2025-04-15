Word of the Day: opprobrium, the disgrace or the reproach incurred by conduct considered outrageously shameful; infamy. Dictionary.com

Here’s the lede for a story written by Oliver Bateman for UnHerd.com.

“Bill Maher, that consummate political pot-stirrer, has risked opprobrium from his fellow liberals after dining with Donald Trump at the White House. More than that, the comedian claimed on Friday night that the President was “gracious and measured” in private, quite unlike the bombastic figure seen on television.

The Democrat Party’s intolerance is showing again. Just by sitting down with Trump and giving him a chance to explain himself, Democrat governors like Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan), Gavin Newsom (California), Phil Murphy (New Jersey) and Kathy Hochul (New York), television stars like Morning Joe and his bride and comedians like Maher, all have suffered the opprobrium (disgrace and reproach) from the flaming family of flagrant liberals who wag the party.

Maher came away from his dinner with The Donald with this observation:

“A crazy person doesn’t live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there.”

It was a back- handed compliment to the president for his ability to control the narrative with unconventional positions that expose the fallacy of the Democrats’ approach to his presidency.

“Maher’s approach — acknowledging both Trump’s strategic acumen and his capacity for reasonable engagement — may prove more effective than endless moral outrage,” Bateman wrote. “Perhaps the most revealing aspect of Maher’s White House dinner was not that Trump displayed graciousness, but that he demonstrated the capacity to adapt his persona to his audience — precisely the skill that has made him such a formidable political force.”

Mr. Bateman unwittingly gave the Democrats the bait, man.

“If Trump isn’t the person they want there, his opponents need to beat him at his own game.”

Go ahead, if anyone thinks they can beat Donald Trump at his own game.

More on Maher

In another story about Maher’s dinner with Trump, Jazmin Tolliver, writing for the Huffington Post, quoted Maher:

“You can hate me for it, but I’m not a liar,” Maher told the his audience. “Trump was gracious and measured. And why isn’t that in other settings? I don’t know, and I can’t answer, and it’s not my place to answer. I’m just telling you what I saw, and I wasn’t high.”

The dinner, according to Tolliver, also included Kid Rock and Dana White, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

A “mind-blown” Maher admitted that Trump’s residency in the White House isn’t as “——— -up” as he thought and applauded the president for his “willingness to listen and accept me as a possible friend even though I’m not MAGA.”

(Does that mean Maher isn’t for making America great again?)

Washington Post writer Josh Rogan, later in the show challenged Maher, saying, “ I think you’ve fallen into a trap, and I think I represent 99% of the internet when I say you’ve played the game of proximity is principle.” (The last phrase is a word salad that THR’s AI interpretation app for liberal speak cannot interpret.)

Anyway, Maher didn’t take that challenge well and Rogan tried to ease the situation by gushing over Maher’s talents.

“You don’t have to patronize me, dude. I don’t know you. I’ve never met you,” Maher blasted. “Not everybody has to like it. That’s what we said. There are people who didn’t want it (the meeting with Trump) to happen at all. You sound like one of them, it’s OK.”

The fox-like cunning of Donald Trump has the liberals so confused they have to attack each other, if they are ever going to win an argument.

Random Words of Hogwash

“As Trump nears the 100-day marker of his second term in office, his opening months have been rife with mistakes, overreach and the hubris that goes with a team that interprets a slender popular vote victory as a sweeping mandate.” Dan Balz, Washington Post

“This daily orgy of American cruelty is clearly immoral, but key parts of it are likely illegal as well, and the rot extends to the highest levels of the Trump regime.” Will Bunch, columnist, The Philadelphia Inquirer, on deporting and jailing illegals.

“Democrats from the center to the left believe Trump is an autocrat who represents an existential threat to democracy and our rights, They expect their leaders to meet the moment by fighting his dictatorial attacks, not placate, negotiate or assuage because doing so makes him stronger and bully others more.” Neera Tanden, the chief executive of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 elections. (This continues The Hogwash Report’s consecutive posts (7) containing this same sentence.

“There was a record 5 to 6 million people who took to the streets to stop Trump on Saturday! And the only sound of silence you hear is from the media and the Democratic Party. Michael Moore, Substack post April 8

Moore also specifically criticized CNN, which said “scores of people” and USA Today who reported “thousands.” Leave it to Moore to demand exaggeration.

Biden Emerges from The Basement Again

Politico writer Elena Schneider has a story that says Joe Biden is back on the move.

“Biden has largely returned to the schedule he maintained as a senator, commuting to Washington from Delaware, often by Amtrak, about twice a week, according to one of the former officials.” Schneider wrote. “He’s also catching up with former aides and checking in with members of Congress, the person added.”

He’s scheduled to deliver a speech to disability advocates in Chicago focused on protecting Social Security and the GOP’s (alleged) attempts to attack it.

It’s difficult not to think this is just more of the same we heard from friendly media folks four four years about how competent Ol’ Joe still is.

Since leaving office he has been made an honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. That news could easily be labeled, “Shocking.”

Many Democrats, though, are not eager to see Biden back in the public eye, Schneider said.

“It takes a special level of chutzpah as the man most responsible for reelecting Donald Trump to decide it’s your voice that is missing at the moment,” Schneider quoted person who worked closely with the Biden campaign, and was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “The country would be better served if he rode off into the sunset.”

From The Crazy California File

Lawmakers in The Golden State are considering legislation that would let college students sleep in their cars on campus, as a result of the high cost of housing and a housing shortage there.

According to Politico.com, one in four California Community college students experienced homelessness in the past year. The story said without a sanctioned, on-campus parking program students are left with no other option than to sleep in their cars somewhere off-campus where they might not be welcome.

Another contributing factor is that rent in California is more than 30 percent higher than the national average.

But, state colleges and universities are against the plan, citing a lack of funding and the fact that it’s not a long-term solution.

Last year 4,000 students in the state’s university system were on a housing waiting list.

Long Beach Community College spent $200,000 per year to get a sleep-in-your-car program started as a pilot program. It is set up in a parking structure on the main campus with a direct line-of-sight from campus police headquarters. Students in the program have access to such amenities as access to restrooms, showers and wireless internet. Thirty-four students used the program last year.

That figures out to about $6,000 per student, but only 22 remained through last fall. All but four of the students were over 25 years old.

One Democrat lawmaker, Darshana Patel, had privacy concerns about the “constant surveillance” that would be needed to ensure the safety of students sleeping in their cars.

And to think, there was a time when every American’s dream was to live in California… hence the popularity of the Beverly Hillbillies TV series.

Thought for the Day.

It’s hard to believe Vietnam has, in recent decades, grown to become the eighth largest source of goods for U.S. consumers. We are such a forgiving nation, sometimes to our own detriment.

