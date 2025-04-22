Word of the Day: Illegal — forbidden by law or statute. (dictionary.com)

We have a Democrat liberal Supreme Court Justice who cannot give a coherent definition of a woman. But wait, there’s more. We now have a U.S. Senator — his name is Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, who can’t give a coherent definition of illegal immigrant. Sen. Van Hollen is playing to the supporters of MS-13 gang members by trying to get Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after he had been deported back to his native El Salvador for being a MS-13 gang member.

Garcia was in the U.S. illegally (for those living in the left’s La La Land, that means against our laws), but Van Hollen sees him as a resident of Maryland and as a constituent. Van Hollen travelled (on the taxpayer’s tab we suspect) to El Salvador to meet with Garcia. He was worried about Garcia’s well being, he said. Well, he should worry no more. Photos and videos showed Garcia unshackled in cool street clothes and a baseball cap outside of his cell. He appeared fit and free at the time. He enjoyed a sit down at a restaurant with the senator at a hotel away from the prison.

Who is this choir boy who Van Hollen wants back in America. Here are the facts as released by the Department of Homeland Security on April 17. These facts were backed up by police crime reports and judges’ rulings.

Garcia was arrested and found with rolls of cash and drugs. In 2019 he was arrested in the company of two other members MS-13. When arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with tons of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes on various currency denominations. This is known as a MS-13 gang symbol of see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil. Two judges found that he was a member of MS-13. That finding has not been disturbed. Intelligence reports found that Garcia was involved in human trafficking. He is an illegal alien from El Salvador. Garcia and the other MS-13 members arrested admitted they were citizens of El Salvador by birth and were in America illegally. He claimed a fear of being returned to El Salvador because he would be persecuted by MS-13 rival gang, Barrio-18. His wife, Jennifer Vasquez, petitioned for an order of protection, claiming he punched her, scratched her, and ripped off her shirt, and bruised her. (Now she want’s him back.)

The Democrats are trying to claim high ground defending constitutional rights that they think these illegal aliens are entitled to. They have now added illegal alien gang members to their list of crazies they are standing up for.

Did they learn nothing from the election of 2024? (That maintains our string of eight consecutive Hogwash Reports that contain that sentence).

It’s A Soap Opera In Washington, D.C.

For 54 years, from April 1956 to September 2010, “As the World Turns” was an iconic television soap opera.

We are now witnessing a gripping new serial produced by the Trump Administration in our nation’s capital. The Hogwash Report has entitled the daily soap opera, “As the Swamp Churns.”

Trump’s election victory mandate was for him to go to D.C. and drain the swamp. He doesn’t have the muck and goo circling the drain yet, but he surely has it churned up.

Like a TV soap opera, it’s pretty much the same story line every day with he same cast of Democrat characters who have a new crisis to wring their hands and cry out in despair over.

In a recent episode, some swamp dwellers, also known as U.S. Diplomats, “were shaken and even panicked,” politico.com writers wrote, over a purported draft of an executive order that would radically reshape the State Department.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the dashing leader of the State Department, tried to calm the fears and panic as he dismissed the reported document as “fake news.”

But the scriptwriters, had an actor in a supporting role, referred to as “one U.S. Diplomat,” describe the feared document as “bonkers crazypants.” Obviously the Lefty Looney Tunes Network has hired the old Seinfeld writers. (THR has no idea what bonkers crazypants means.)

Their award-worthy script continued with this dialogue from the alleged diplomat: “There’s a lot that could be reformed, but you could give infinite monkeys infinite typewriters, and they would come up with something better than that.” (A single gorilla with a Magic Marker and a cocktail napkin could churn out better, more understandable dialogue that this.)

Politico and other anti-Trump media, as evidenced by this story, are having a really difficult time coming up with coherent anonymous sources to substantiate their bloviation.

Stay tuned for more of “As the Swamp Churns.”

The Secret Service Fails Again

The Secret Service motto is “Worthy of Trust & Confidence,” but, boy, it’s having a tough time living up to that. The motto reflects the agency’s commitment to protection and investigative missions, AI tells us.

Yet, last July it almost got President Trump killed in Butler, Pa., with several obvious failures of security protocols.

Then, on Easter Sunday, the detail providing security for Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department Homeland Security, failed to stop the theft of Noem’s purse at a D.C. restaurant.

The perp was seen later on security cameras at the Capital Burger restaurant wearing a medical mask stealing her purse.

The Secret Service, her Homeland Security detail and local law enforcement saw nothing during the caper.

The most interesting news was the theif got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge makeup bag and blank checks. Oh, and about $3,000 in cash!

Not a bad haul for a cunning thief who had to do nothing but wear a mask and fool the Secret Service.

A law enforcement “expert” told CNN this: “If necessary, the Secret Service will need to make operational changes on how they deal with these types of private events moving forward.”

The media just can’t pay enough to get that type of genius commentary from the “experts”.

The Secret Service said they have launched attempts to trace any use of Noem’s financial instruments. Unless they have the serial numbers of those Benjamins, they will be impossible to track, but I guess the Secret Service should know that.

With three grand in cash, who needs plastic “financial instruments”.

So the thief and his friends will have a Happy Easter, more so than Noem’s family. She had withdrawn the cash, the authorities said, to treat her whole family, including children and grandchildren to dinner, activities and Easter gifts.

Who was that masked man? He was the Grinch who stole Easter.

More on the Secret Service

Since President Trump is releasing the documents of the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy, why not release the Secret Service documents of his own assassination attempt. In that event in Butler, Pa., last July, Thomas Matthew Crooks wounded Trump as he was beginning a campaign rally. The 20-year-old dodged all the Secret Service’s security and got a clear shot at Trump from an rooftop about 150 yards away.

After months and months of investigation, the Secret Service still has not released enough information about how this young man was able to do that. There has to be so much to this story they are not telling us. It seems that there is no real interest to get to the bottom of the attempt to kill the man who would become the 47th president.

Hogwash Items of Interest

Even More Secret Service News

Former Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe is still slurping at the federal trough. He’s still on the payroll having not left the agency nearly three months after Sean Curran was appointed by President Trump to be the Secret Service leader. It is surmised Rowe is just drawing down his accumulated sick leave and vacation days. As with most government jobs annual leave can be “cashed out” taken as a lump sum upon departure — a benefit that most private company employees cannot get. Unused sick leave does not have any cash value, so it really is dishonest to collect it if you are not sick — but in government it’s generally accepted. The agency said in February that Rowe would “retire” after Curran became director, but he now carries the title of “senior advisor.”

Trump the Financial Terrorist

The media, especially CNN, continually tells us Trump is only concerned about his millionaire/billionaire friends. Then CNN tells us with a screaming headline, “Trump keeps finding new ways to terrify Wall Street.”

Isn’t Wall Street where all the millionaire/billionaires reside, or at least make their money?

He crashed the market with his tariff impositions. Now he’s “terrorizing” the market with threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Monday, after Trump again attacked Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough, “stocks immediately tumbled and the U.S, dollar fell to its lowest level in three years.”

They didn’t mention that when the dollar was last at that level, their hero, Joe Biden, was president.

Go figure.

Though for the Day

If The Trump Administration was going down the road to destruction, don’t you think it would be smart for the Democrats to just step aside and give him clear passage? Nope, Trump is making America great again, so they are trying every legal maneuver known to jurisprudence to stop him.

Let that sink in for a minute.

(If you think writing this hogwash is easy, you try to work the words smart and Democrats into the same sentence.)

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would add so much to this post.

Leave a comment

Or you could buy me a coffee here. A steaming cup wakes me up.