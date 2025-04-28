Target just keeps missing the mark. Try as it might, this retail giant just can’t seem to please everyone. It has become a moving target, making a move, getting hit with a boycott or drop in traffic and sales (or both), retreating to satisfy objections, then getting hit with another boycott resulting in bad business results.

Target was one of the early riders on the diversity, equity and inclusion train.

In 2020 after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, just 10 minutes from Target’s headquarters, CEO Brian Cornell said Floyd’s death had a personal impact on him and he vowed to reopen one of Target’s stores damaged in protests against police violence, according to a CNN report.

CNN quoted Cornell as saying, George Floyd “could have been one of my Target team members.”

That was quite a statement, considering Floyd’s long rap sheet which included convictions on charges ranging from theft with a firearms to drugs. That’s a pretty low bar for any company’s team members.

The company announced it would increase Black team members by 20 percent over a three-year period.

Now, Target is trying to move away from it’s DEI initiatives. Just days after President Trump was inaugurated, Target announced it was eliminating hiring goals for minority employees, ending an executive committee focused on racial justice and making other changes to its diversity initiatives. Target joined several other retailers such as Walmart and Amazon who had similar announcements.

In the 1960s, the head of public relations manager for the Dayton-Hudson Corporation, Steward K. Widdness, came up with the name Target for some of its stores that were attempting to draw customers based on lower prices. He should have known that putting a target over every store’s front door would eventually draw slings and arrows from every direction.

Target has just endured a 40-day boycott spearheaded by the Rev. Jamal Bryant, a prominent Atlanta-area megachurch pastor. Bryant scheduled the boycott to begin at the start of Lent, the Christian season leading up to Easter.

Minnesota activists called for an indefinite Target boycott that was launched Feb. 1 by Minnesota activists to coincided with Black History Month.

Targets leaders should be called the gang that can’t shoot straight. Store traffic dropped significantly.

In 2022 Target got a lot of press with its offer of gender-affirming undergarments and swimwear in stores. The website tinybeans.com wrote “Target is well-known for its brilliant pride display every year, offering gender-neutral clothing, LGBTQIA+ statement and pride wear and rainbows galore.”

Conservatives were livid and many stopped shopping Target.

In May last year, Target announced an about face, saying it no longer sell its Pride Month collection in all stores after blowback from conservatives over its themed merchandise, including bathing suits designed for transgender people, harmed sales.

The new slogan adopted by Target is “Belonging at the Bullseye.” A press release said : “We recruit and retain team members who represent the communities we serve and fuel a culture where everyone has access to opportunity and growth, enabling our team to deliver business results.”

As for shoppers, “We aim to create joyful experiences through an assortment of products and services that help all guests feel seen and appreciated, increasing relevance with consumers.”

The new strategy says Target “build(s) deep and lasting relationships with the communities we serve, driving impact, economic vitality and connection that fuels loyalty. (This triggered the Black community to boycott.)

“Belonging at the Bullseye” wasn’t all that well thought out. Saying someone belongs at the bullseye says they deserve to be a target. Nobody wants that.

They announced their 2025 strategy saying, Target is “concluding our three-year diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”

Yep, stupidity at Budweiser put a bullseye on what used to be beer’s biggest brand, Bud Light.

Target said they would stop all “external diversity-focused surveys, including HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

Margaret Thatcher, the iron lady of Great Britain said, “Standing in the middle of the road is very dangerous; you get knocked down by the traffic from both sides.”

Target’s leaders should just keep their heads down and provide products that people need at a profitable, sellable price.

The Larry Arn File

The president of Hillsdale College, Larry Arn, who is a recipient of The Hogwash Report’s Gold Star for effectively calling out hogwash, says Harvard, the oldest college in the country, should stop taking the billions of dollars in government aid if it doesn’t want to do what the government says it must do to get it.

Hillsdale College, founded in the 1800s by friends of Abraham Lincoln, takes not one penny of government aid or grants or funding for research.

Harvard is challenging the Trump Administration over its cutting $2.8 BILLION in funding to the school.

The row started over Harvard’s student’s and staff’s pro-Palestinian protests against Israel. Earlier this month, President Trump floated stripping Harvard of its tax-exempt status after the school’s administration said it would not comply with the government’s demands.

“So the obvious solution,” Arn said, “Would be, don’t take the money from the government, which is what we do.”

Hillsdale is a conservative, Christian school where “Every transaction at Hillsdale College is a voluntary transaction. Nobody comes here unless they want to, they have to sign an honor code to come,” Charles Creitz wrote, quoting Arn, in a story for foxnews.com.

Harvard “probably should (move on) with your own resources if you don’t like bureaucrats in Washington telling you what to do,” Arn said.

“Maybe they could make it on their own,” he added.

Yeah, Harvard is sitting on a $53.2 BILLION ENDOWMENT, the largest academic endowment in the world.

No whining from the gold stash, Harvard.

Preppy in Harvard Tee Shirt and begging with tin cup with gold bars stacked up in the background - AI generated

The Al Gore File

Remember Al Gore, the guy who claimed to invent the internet, the guy who is a prophet of environmental doom, and the same guy who flies around the world to claim that fossil fuels (which powers the planes) are killing us.

Oh yes, he was Bill Clinton’s vice president and lost to George Bush in the presidential race in 2000 because of something called hanging chads in Florida.

Ok, so you remember him now.

He’s back!!!!!!!

A story from thehill.com had him comparing president Trump to Hitler as he rallied a crowd during Climate Week in California last week.

It’s the same tune sung throughout the presidential campaign last year as Trump was called Hitler day after day. It didn’t work then.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 presidential election? (This continues our string to nine consecutive Hogwash Reports containing that sentence.)

The above referenced story also pointed out that “Seinfeld” creator Larry David imagined going to dinner with Hitler in a New York Times op-ed headlined, “My Dinner with Adolf”.

He was chiding comedian Bill Maher for dining with Trump and coming away with a different (not Hitler) view of the president.

Maher responded by calling David’s piece “kind of insulting to six million dead Jews. I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you’ve lost the argument.

Well maybe if the Dimocrats (as some are calling them these days) keep this mantra up they keep Trump from getting re-elected in 2028.

Will Trump Retire the Hitler Name-Calling?

Without Trump to kick around will the Democrats just start calling JD Vance Hitler when the next campaign starts?

Maybe the Democrats should start calling Vance Heinrich Himmler. He was the second most powerful man in Nazi Germany. He was Military Commander of the Waffen-SS, Commander of the Gestapo, Minister of the Interior, Commander of the Home Army and Supreme Leader of the Administration of the entire Third Reich.

To say JD Vance is Himmler just doesn’t have the same significance as calling him Hitler, does it?

It’s just getting harder and harder to be a Democrat these days.

