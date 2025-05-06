Would someone please send a wake-up call to the Republican majorities in both the House and Senate and remind them that they have lots of work to do.

In the first 100 days of the second Trump presidency, Congress has sent just six bills to the President for his signature. He had signed five of the six before the curtain fell on his first 100 days.

While Trump has been working around the clock to make America great again, it seems Congress is just trying to stay our of his way.

By April 30, Trump has signed 142 executive orders, according to data from the Federal Register. This breaks FDR’s previous record of 99 directives over the same time period in 1933.

In 1933 this country was emerging from the great depression. Strong leadership was demanded and FDR provided it.

In 2025 America was emerging from no real leadership for the previous four years and the train was completely off the track. Strong leadership was demanded by the electorate and Trump is providing it.

Meanwhile, Congress slept. Trump produced 142 executive orders, Congress passed six bills.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, D-S.D., and Speaker of The House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, need to flip the on switch and start codifying the executive orders that Trump has rendered, so they can’t just be brushed aside when the next Democrat takes up residence in the White House.

Right now, Congress’ approval rating is 24 percent in Economist/YouGov polling done April 30. It’s disapproval score was 54 percent.

It seems Congress is deferring to President Trump, allowing him levels of control never seen before.

“The executive always wants to control more things, but in the past, members (of Congress)—whether it's a Democratic president or Republican president— have always resisted that,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters in March. “It didn't happen this year for the first time. They just bowed down to the President, and they're surrendering their power.”

Then again, Schumer’s favorability rating is even lower that Congress’.

But the GOP majority in both the House and Senate, need to turn on the energy and get to work. Time is a wastin’. This is their year of opportunity. Next year is an election year for the whole House and a third of the Senate.

For some reason, those up for re-election can only concentrate on fund-raising in election years. In an off year, like 2025, they can devote a little less time to fund-raising.

If the Democrats regain control of either the House or the Senate, Trump’s work will be much more difficult, if not impossible.

If the House and Senate Republicans don’t codify Trump’s key executive orders, and the Democrats regain the Oval Office, we are back to the lunatic left field.

Keep an Eye on Ohio

The Ohio Governor’s race in 2026 is looking like a very interesting spectacle. On the Republican side, announced candidates are Trump-endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur from Upper Arlington; David Yost of Columbus, the current Ohio Attorney General who has been eying the Governor’s chair for many years; and Heather Brazell-Hill, an African-American school board member from Morgan County.

The Democrat Party in Ohio generally hand-picks it’s gubernatorial candidates, and several are positioning themselves for that coronation.

So far, the only announced candidate is Amy Acton, Governor Mike DeWine’s point person for the state’s Covid response, has announced to seek the governor’s office. She and DeWine virtually mimicked Biden and Fauci. She just might be the most identifiable female Democrat in Ohio.

But there’s mounting a possibility of two long-time Democrats, who recently lost their seats, throwing their supporters’ money in the ring — former Sen. Sherrod Brown and former 20-year Congressman Tim Ryan are both eyeing a run to be governor.

The chances of those two challenging each other in the primary would be less than Lake Erie drying up before the vote. Brown who lost to Bernie Moreno last year is also considering challenging Jon Husted, who was appointed by DeWine to fill JD Vance’s seat when Vance was elected vice president.

Ryan’s loss to Vance in 2022 propelled Vance into the national spotlight. If Brown doesn’t challenge Husted, look for Ryan to volunteer. If Brown doesn’t seek the governorship, look for Ryan to try. So both Brown and Ryan are now required to choose which race they would want to lose if the Trump phenomenon stays on track.

Ohio Democrat Party executive director Greg Beswick told the Associated Press the party is waiting for falling approval ratings for Trump and Musk to create opportunities in 2026.

It would be fun, though, to have Brown pitted against Ryan and hear each one describe how bad the other was in their long stints in Washington. Politics, in either party, is a blood sport these days.

Bowling Green/YouGov polls have floated most of the possibilities. Ramaswamy has a 50-45 edge over Acton. Ramaswamy has a 51-44 spread over Tim Ryan.

Ryan. However, challenged the poll results in a social media post recently, saying: “If I decided to run, which I haven’t, I’d beat (Ramaswamy) by 5 pts AT LEAST.” He added that he would probably win “a bunch” of counties along the Ohio River that have shifted strongly Republican in recent years.

If Sherrod Brown, Tim Ryan and Amy Acton would face off in a primary, Brown holds a solid lead, 59 percent, Acton 20 percent and Ryan 16 percent. That poll has not tested a Ramaswamy/Brown contest.

The same poll says Husted has a 49-46 lead over Brown in a potential Senate showdown. If Ryan was the Democrat nominee, Husted has a 50-44 advantage among those polled.

All of this indicates, you leave the red light on in Ohio for the time being.

CNN: All Trump Hate, All the Time

A recently published “analysis” piece by CNN writer Stephen Collinson continues to disparage President Trump.

CNN seems to have but one mission these days. When it can’t spin every Trump initiative into a negative news story, it pays it writers to gin up commentary pieces, which they call analysis, to paint the president as a power-hungry madman who wishes to rule with an iron fist.

CNN writer Stephen Collinson’s “analysis” said Trump’s idea to reopen the historic prison on Alcatraz Island is a fantasy for the president to bolster his legacy of hardline criminal justice.

“Locking down offenders in tiny cells on an island surrounded by swirling, murderous currents would feed President Donald Trump’s craving for macho spectacle,” Collinsworth gleely penned.

He went on to say that Alcatraz’s “notorious legacy perfectly matches the ruthless imagery the White House is weaving as it pursues hardline criminal justice and mass deportation plans.”

The writer chided Trump for “calling the island ‘a sad symbol, but it’s a symbol of law and order.”

Actually, Trump is responding to the will of the American people who elected him last November to restore law and order in this country.

“Recommissioning the Rock would bolster Trump’s own self-styled strongman aura and make him look merciless — the goal behind many White House policies,” the CNN analysis said.

Then Collinson took a shot at the 80 million folks who voted for Trump.

“While liberals are likely to be horrified by the idea (of reopening Alcatraz), those Trump supporters who respond to his dystopian theatrics might nod their head and consider it common sense as a new home for the worst of the worst.”

The writer posited that Alcatraz isn’t needed and that the worst of the worst should just be sent to the Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. He called it a spartan, isolated facility that houses shoe bomber Richard Reid, World Trade Center bomber Ramzi Yousef and Oklahoma City co-conspirator Terry Nichols.

Side note: Nichols was 32 years old when he was sentenced. He’s served 28 years.

You would think that Collinson believes that Trump is the one who sentences criminals and the one who decides where they are incarcerated. That’s still the domain of the courts.

If long, hard sentences are the domain of presidents, Bill Clinton pursued a hardline criminal justice system. After all, while he was president, Oklahoma bomber Timothy McVey was executed by a firing squad and his co-conspirator Nichols was given 161 life sentences.

Also under Clinton’s watch, Yousef was given two life sentences plus 240 years for his part in the Trade Center bombing.

If Alcatraz was still operating, judges would have sent them there.

It’s Hogwash to call what CNN and Collinson do “analysis.” It’s brain-washing. It’s media warfare against those they disagree with or maybe just dislike. Don’t fall for it. They are trying to infect you with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Trump Painted Differently:

Martin Gurri, former CIA analyst, author of The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium, more than adequately captured the essence of Donald J. Trump.

He pointed to the physical courage and presence of mind Trump displayed in the chaotic moments when he was wounded by a would-be assassin in Butler, PA., last July.

“It could easily have been otherwise,” he wrote. “Most men like to think of themselves as heroes; but when the bullets start flying, they hit the ground and make like a pancake. Simply by appearing dazed and old, Trump might have disqualified himself from elected office. Instead, he had the composure to put on his shoes, which had fallen off under the crush of Secret Service agents, before turning to the crowd and urging his shocked supporters to ‘Fight!.’ It was a gesture for the ages.”

That photograph of Trump raising his fist as blood was streaming down his face and urging his followers to “Fight, Fight, Fight” is iconic. It’s on billboards along America’s highways. It’s imbedded in our minds.

Here We Go Again

Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar, D-Michigan, has introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Trump. The articles cite abuse of power, constitutional violation, and threats to democracy. It accuses the President of obstruction, corruption, and over reach — including creating an unlawful office and empowering Elon Musk.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 presidential election? (This continues our string to nine consecutive Hogwash Reports containing that sentence.)

They surely recall the two attempts to impeach Trump in his previous term. It didn’t work then and it surely won’t work this time with the Republicans in control of both the House and Senate.

