The wailing and gnashing about President Trump’s trade war should subside for a while, now that China has agreed to call off the triple-digit tariff percentage increase and settle for a 10 percent levy for the next 90 days as talks continue.

The U.S. will not impose its 125 percent tariff on goods from China and will settle for a 30 percent levy for the same time period.

Clearly Trump is winning this so-called trade war as other countries are agreeing to higher tariffs to be paid the U.S. to level the playing field for U.S. companies to compete fairly with the other countries. Trump’s goal is to spur the growth of manufacturing here, instead of the past policies of shipping all the jobs over seas and even to other North and South America countries. Also he’s looking for higher revenues from tariffs to offset some tax relief he is proposing.

He’s winning on that account, as well. Tariff revenue so far this year is $47 billion higher than last year, up 47% I guess it’s only coincidental that Trump is President 47.

The Democrats and some Rhinos railed about how the tariffs would make every thing more expensive for Americans scaring that store shelves would be empty and children would have to do without the cheap plastic toys for Christmas.

China fed the false fears of Trump’s opponents.

“Why does the U.S. go through all this trouble? In the end, the American people are the ones who would have to pay because if China doesn’t export goods, American people won’t even have Christmas trees,” Chinese internet user Fortune Axe Brother wrote in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Opponents and their sheep wouldn’t listen to Trump when he told them just wait and see what really happens.

What really happened was China is now accepting a 30 percent tariff, 10 percent to match the negotiated China tariff, down from 145 percent, plus 20 percent tariffs imposed by Trump for China’s failure to to curb the flow of fentanyl in the U.S. Trump has the Reds working on that part of the equation.

Are Americans Willing…

All of this raises a serious question. Are Americans willing to make the tough sacrifices to save this country from the bankruptcy that is approaching like a giant snowball gaining size and poundage rolling down from a steep hillside?

The $37 TRILLION national debt is as big a threat, if not bigger, to the survival of this country as was the war for world domination by Japan and Germany in World War II.

To win that war, Americans had to make real sacrifices to support the war effort.

History records that rationing of goods were in place within months of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

On May 4, 1942 civilians were given War Ration Book No. 1, nicknamed the “Sugar Book.”

Sugar was the first staple rationed. The government stopped the sale of sugar April 27 and put it back on store shelves May 5, allowing a ration of one-half pound of sugar per person in a household per week. That was about half of the normal consumption at the time.

Commercial users of sugar, bakers, ice cream makers and others were allotted about 70 percent of their normal usage.

In late November that year, coffee was rationed to one pound every five weeks, also about half of normal consumption.

According to Wikipedia, dog food could no longer be sold in tin cans. The metal was needed for ammunition. Toothpaste came in metal tubes and could only be purchased if you turned in an empty tube.

By June of 1942 companies stopped manufacturing things that required lots of metal, office furniture, radios, phonographs, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.

By the end of the first year of America’s wartime efforts, ration coupons were used for other items like typewriters, gasoline, bicycles, shoes, rubber footwear, silk, nylon, fuel oil and stoves.

Food items like meat, lard and other shortenings, cheese, butter, jams and jellies were rationed.

Scarce medicines such as penicillin were rationed by triage officers in the military and civilian hospitals only received small amounts of the life-saving drug that was not mass produced for civilian use until after the war.

In addition to their household chores and family responsibilities women went to work in factories to replace the men who were off fighting to save our country.

Most of those who lived through those sacrificial times are gone now. We need the historical perspective to show us what it takes to survive tough times, and making it through tough times makes us stronger in the end.

The fear mongering by the Democrats and anti-Trumpers promote an unwillingness to do what it takes to secure this country’s future. America has to start making things again. We cannot survive with a service-oriented economy. That results in huge trade deficits for the U.S. We have to be able to make something and sell something that is tangible. We no longer can just be consumers.

If we can’t sacrifice having every plastic toy and gadget at our immediate disposal, if that plastic Christmas tree is all that Christmas is about, how can America be strong enough to save itself?

If this country has to rely upon spending deficits of TRILLIONS of dollars every year. How can we avoid a financial collapse.

The Democrats keep screaming for everything to remain the same as it was during the previous four years of disaster. Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 presidential election? (This continues our string to 10 consecutive Hogwash Reports containing that sentence.)

President Trump is making the tough decisions that the presidents of the last 80 years have refused to make. What he is doing is not a trade war, it’s a trade adjustment that has to be made if America wants to control it’s own destiny.

The voters sent him to Washington again to fill his campaign promises. That’s just what he’s doing despite the Democrat opposition, despite the RHINO opposition, despite the rogue judges’ opposition, despite the downstream media opposition. According to all of these people, Trump hasn’t had a good idea yet. That’s pure hogwash.

Storms are Calming…

The cease fire in the trade war comes as President Trump has arranged for a cease fire in the Pakistan/India flare up and one is one the horizon for the Russia/Ukraine war.

Wait a minute, didn’t the Democrats say Trump was leading us into WWIII?

Like We Have Said….

It’s difficult to believe this made into the Hogwashington Post, but Michael Goodwin, a columnist in the Bezos newspaper said this:

“Trump’s genius was that he remade the GOP to represent those forgotten Americans.

“It (MAGA Republicans) is now the nation’s Main Street party, with an America First agenda, while the Dems are the party controlled by coastal and global elites.

“Even freed from Biden, its (The Democrat Party’s) agenda is dominated by embracing criminal illegal migrants, protecting a bloated government workforce and refusing to consider tax cuts or reductions in federal spending.

“None of that makes a whit of sense to most Americans.”

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 presidential election? (This continues our string to 10 consecutive Hogwash Reports containing that sentence.)

Who Said It Couldn’t Happen?

Donald Trump has so significantly made America so great again, even the Roman Catholics wanted an American Pope. As Trump would say, we’ve never seen anything like this before.

A rumor from a deplorable source said Trump came in second in the final papal voting, but Trump still has the better job, so he’s not challenging the balloting. Besides, they burn the ballots, just like the Democrats did in 2020. He’s certain if he really was on the ballot, he would have won. “Pope Donald the First” kinda has a ring to it.

Now They Question Fetterman

EDITOR’S NOTE :Here’s the latest episode of The Hogwash Report’s soap opera, “As the Swamp Churns.”

Pennsylvania’s Senior Senator John Fetterman is now having his cognitive abilities questioned by his fellow democrats and some former staff members.

Yes, these are the same folks that staunchly denied he was impaired after a serious stroke before he was elected to the Senate. Remember, he could barely articulate simple thoughts and sentences, yet the Democrats said he should be seated after winning election. It seems cognitive ability has a very low bar for senators, i.e. Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and the late Diane Feinstein.

Apparently, an outburst by Fetterman in a meeting with teacher union leaders, where he reportedly slammed the table and shouted, “Why does everyone hate me,” has raised the question of his mental stability. Obviously he was just expressing disagreement with the unionists’ opposition to his position on something.

Others see the questioning as part of a smear campaign against Fetterman, because he has moved to the center on some key issues. He’s crossed the aisle a few times, once when his vote was critical avoid a government shutdown. Fetterman has proven he cannot be relied upon to stay in lockstep with the Democrat machine. He may be the new Joe Manchin in the Senate. The difference being that Manchin only talked about stepping out of line as a negotiating strategy with the Democrats. Fetterman actually does break rank.

The same folks who are questioning Fetterman’s mental acuity are the ones who denied President Biden’s mental decline for years. Go figure…

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments will make this post much more interesting.

Leave a comment

Or, you could be the first in 2025 to buy me a cup of coffee here. Your $5 investment will continue the work toward re-establishing sanity in America.