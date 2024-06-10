Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Hoebeke's avatar
Bob Hoebeke
Jun 23

You sir, and I have so much in common. But can you and your buddies deliver a Republican Ohio?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture