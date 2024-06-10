Upside-down Flags, Upside-Down World

On a rural road in Ohio, recently, I noticed something I’ve never seen before. An American flag being displayed upside down. Oh, I was aware of why it is being shown that way since the Democrats have made such an fuss about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife having done the same thing more than three years ago at their home in Alexandria, Va.

The Democrats are trying to cancel Alito as they suffer repeated losses from the conservative-dominated high court.

The upside-down flag is viewed as support for President Donald Trump. Some January 6 protesters were said to have carried upside-down flags. The flag I saw was at a home that also posted a large Trump sign.

Judge Alito says he was unaware that his wife had ordered an American flag flow upside down at their home. But he sincerely defends her rights as a citizen.

“My wife is a private citizen, and she possesses the same First Amendment rights as every other American,” Alito wrote in one of two letters sent to members of Congress. “She makes her own decisions, and I have always respected her right to do so.” He also wrote, “My wife is fond of flying flags. “I am not.”

Rep. Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, said Alito’s response demonstrated a need for Congress to step in to approve an enforceable code of ethics on the high court.

That’s pure hogwash. The Judiciary is a separate and equal part of our government. Congress has no more authority to establish a code of ethics on the Supreme Court than does the court have authority to establish an ethical code for the House and Senate.

The Hogwash Report does not condone inappropriate display of the our country’s flag, but the Supreme Court has ruled that burning it in protest is an exercise in free speech, so hanging it upside down surely has the same protection. Besides, there are a lot of things that are upside down in America today and the far left has turned most of them that way.

By trying to cancel Justice Alito with this issue, it is just another instance of the Democrats protesting too much and causing a greater problem. Now Trump supporters all across America can needle the opposition with upside down flags.

The Unanimous Trump Verdict…

Lawyers really don’t want everybody to be in agreement. Their livelihood depends on disagreement. So its no surprise that the two lawyers on the Trump jury apparently didn’t agree with two of America’s most experienced and tenured barristers.

These two legal eagles, who watched as analysts the Trump hush money trial where he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying accounting documents, have clearly contended that there was no crime there.

Johnathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor told Jesse Waters on Jesse Waters Primetime, “I think this case was not based on the law. I think it was a political prosecution. I think it had layers of reversible error. Many will disagree with me. We have a system designed for that. It's a good system and it goes beyond Manhattan. This can go all the way to Washington.”

Alan Dershowitz, the most prominent civil liberties attorney in America, contended that there was no crime proven, yet there was a unanimous verdict to convict former president and presumptive Republican nominee this year. Dershowitz, on The National Desk, said “The jury got it dead wrong. The jury was as biased as the judge and the prosecutor.”

It’s so interesting that two of those jurors who “got it dead wrong” were themselves lawyers.

When you look at the very limited profiles of the jurors, it’s easy to see why there was little chance the judge and the prosecutor would not get a conviction.

Let’s quickly look at the jurors. The profiles were published about a month ago by The Guardian when the jury was seated.

Juror No. 1: A man who worked in sales, was a waiter, married, no children, gets his news from the NewYork Times, The Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC. (He had the perfect news profile of getting both the conservative and progressive fronts. He was well schooled on how to get on a jury.) Parenthetical statements are from The Hogwash Report.

Juror No. 2: Married man with MBA in finance. “Reads basically everything” and says he doesn’t hold any strong beliefs or opinions. Says he reads Trumps Truth Social posts via Twitter. (Sounds like the perfect impartial juror also with great answers to get on a jury.)

Juror No. 3: Lawyer, works in corporate law, late 20s early 30s. Gets his news from New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Google. (This guy, with his corporate law background, could have been Trump’s lawyer and successfully defended the 34 counts of falsifying corporate documents. Instead, he voted to convict. (Sarcasm alert) He obviously is much smarter than either Turley or Dershowitz.)

Juror No. 4: A man, not a native New Yorker, originally from the west coast. A security engineer with some college education. Served once on a criminal jury but could not remember the verdict. When asked if he had any concerns about returning a guilty verdict, he said no. (Served on a criminal jury once in his life but couldn’t remember the verdict??? Willing to return a guilty verdict. Perfect.)

Juror No. 5: Young woman who said she has friends with strong opinions on Trump, but said she was not a political person and avoided the news. She said she did appreciate Trump’s candor, and that he “speaks his mind rather than someone who’s in office who you don’t know what they’re thinking.” (Ok, so she’s not a political person and avoids the news. So, how does she know that Trump speaks his mind and about people in office who she doesn’t know what they are thinking. Sounds like hogwash.)

Juror No. 6: A woman who works in tech. Told the court she had no strong feelings about Trump and pledged to be fair and impartial. Unmarried and gets her news from the New York Times, Google, Facebook and TikTok. (No strong feelings about Trump, but no conservative news source. OK?)

Juror No. 7: Middle-age lawyer. Works as a civil litigator. Gets his news from a variety of outlets including New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, Washington Post and from podcasts. (Another lawyer smarter than Turley and Dershowitz. Voted by The Hogwash Report as Juror Most Likely to write a book about convicting a former president.)

Juror No. 8: Retired wealth manager. Paused and answered “yes” when asked if he had strong opinions about Trump. The judge followed up to ask if he could be fair and impartial, to which he answered that he could. (You be the judge on this one.)

Juror No. 9: A woman who told the court she believe she could fully follow the judge’s instructions, but was not well versed in legal proceedings. Does not follow the news closely. (She’s probably the reason the jury asked twice to see the judges final instructions. No news is good news, they say. Good follower.)

Juror No. 10: A man who works in e-commerce and said he did not really check the news, but listens to podcasts on behavioral psychology. Originally from Ohio. (Clueless. That works.)

Juror No. 11: A woman who says she did not follow the news, but did watch late-night comedy shows. Originally form California. Said she never rallied for or against Trump. One of her close friends was convicted of financial fraud. (The late night comedy shows provide a constant fair of making fun of Donald Trump. That was her news source.)

Juror No. 12: A woman who works as a physical therapist. Transplanted New Yorker, reads major news outlets and podcasts about sports and faith. (The prosecution locked up this juror of faith by presenting Stormy Daniels’ pornographic testimony of her alleged sexual encounter with the defendant.)

The Guardian report said full identities of the jury will remain anonymous because of security concerns. Judge Juan Merchan, who is presided over the trial, barred reporters from revealing the current and former employers of jurors and urged them not to use physical descriptors that could compromise their identity.

It will be interesting to see which jurors break their silence and security to capitalize on their notoriety from the first criminal trial ever of a former president.

Hogwash Quick Hits

Remember when President Obama directed federal agencies, and indirectly noticed private businesses, to quit asking prospective employees about their criminal histories to make it easier for convicts to get employment. Now the Biden Administration’s campaign for re-election is pointing out felony convictions as a reason not to hire Trump as president again.

If President Biden got 11.7 million more votes in 2020 than President Obama in 2008, maybe Biden was the real attraction of the Obama-Biden ticket. Just sayin…

It’s also very interesting that Biden got 11.7 million more votes than Obama, but 59 less electoral votes.

Wouldn’t you like to see a separate breakdown of the in-person votes, the mail-in and drop-box votes? Not just the total numbers, but the actual vote totals for each candidate state-by-state. Then you could see which side was stuffing the mail boxes and the drop boxes, where there is no oversight of the voting process. The current process is not democracy with a check and balance.

Image by Freepik