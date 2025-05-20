Few things give staff at The Hogwash Report more pleasure than watching the Democrats melting like a snowman in May in Upper Peninsula Michigan.

It’s been a cold winter for the party on the outside looking in. The Trump tornado struck on November 5 and Hell immediately froze over.

With Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, the Democrats have become as irrelevant as a popsickle left out on the counter overnight. Now it is just a party of hecklers.

President Trump has done what he promised — putting a border back in place and stopping the free flow of what the Democrats thought would be future Democrats. The party of the donkeys was banking on mules as their future.

Now they have to figure out how to vote for the deported aliens as effectively as they have been in casting ballots for their departed Democrats.

Things are starting to get very interesting as the Democrats grope for a way out of the fix they are in. We envision a circular firing squad, based on what’s been happening.

From the Bernie File:

Take Bernie Sanders (please) for instance.

Bernie really does understand how things work, he just doesn’t display that trait often.

Recently he “let loose on the Democrat Party”, according to a story realclearpolitics.com.

Appearing on the podcast “Flagrant” with Andrew Schulz, Sanders pronounced what The Hogwash Report said months ago: The Democrats were the ones who really were the threat to Democracy.

Schulz said this to Sanders: "We talk a lot about the Republicans being autocrats and oligarchs and taking over democracy. But from the Democrat perspective — and I’m a lifelong Democrat — I felt like the Democratic party completely removed the democratic process from its constituents. And I think they need to have some accountability for that.” Schulz said.

Bernie, a vowed Independent, replied, “No argument here.”

The podcast’s co-host, Akaash Sing, chimed in, “Could we also not say, if ostensibly there hasn't been a fair primary for the Democrats since 2008, are the Democrats also a threat to democracy?”

Bernie replied, “Yes fair enough. Yeah, I’m not going to argue that point and that’s why I’m proudly and independent.”

Yeah sure, he’s a proud Independent who votes virtually lockstep with the Democrats, with whom he caucuses.

Democrats tried to claim they were the last hope for democracy in the 2024 election, yet they continue to fight democracy by opposing the requirement for voters to present a positive instrument of identification before being able to cast a vote. Fair elections are the bedrock of democracy.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 presidential election? (This continues our string to 11 consecutive Hogwash Reports containing that sentence.)

Bernie, effectively, admitted that the Democrats haven’t learned anything.

“Essentially, Democrats say the status quo is working OK, we are going to tinker around the edges, make a little change here. Trump says, the whole entire system is broken and ‘I will fix it’,” Sanders said on the podcast.

He added that Trump’s solutions, in his opinion, would make things worse, “but at least he acknowledged that the system is broken. Democrats often don’t.”

Schulz, a Sanders supporter, believes that the 2016 primary was stolen from Bernie. In 2020, the Democrats and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., picked Joe Biden up off the mat and greased his nomination for President.

More Criticism from Mr. Yang…

Andrew Yang, remember him, he was the former Democrat presidential candidate for President who campaigned on giving every American adult $1,000 a month in universal basic income as a way to offset job loss from automation. Yang is leading an effort to launch a Forward Party. In his newsletter this week, he wrote this about the Democrats’ damage to democracy in 2020.

“Then it’s the leaders of the DNC who protected and enabled Joe by canceling primaries and shuffling the calendar to insulate Joe from competition. South Carolina was moved up to #1 in order to scare off any challengers and reward Jim Clyburn for enabling Joe’s 2020 victory.”

And as we know, Kamala never received a vote in a primary before being given the Democrat’s nomination last year.

That’s background for Akaash Sing’s contention that the Democrats haven’t had a fair primary since 2008.

Yep, they are the vanguards of Democracy…

Resistant to Taking Responsibility…

Yang is strongly challenging the Democrats who think the status quo is good enough.

“Half the country is still p—-ed off at being gaslit about Joe Biden’s fitness for office. The Democratic Party should own its failure in full. Joe Biden should come out and say, “I never should have run again, I made an error, and I apologize to the American people for failing them when it came time to be a statesman and leader. I should have put their interests ahead of my own. I failed and I’m sorry.”

He went on to ask the question, “Where has the trust gone? It went up in smoke along with Joe Biden’s legacy when the Democratic Party fell in line rather than raise their hands and say, ‘Hey, are we sure that our 81-year old historically unpopular incumbent is up for this?’”

After the Nov. 5 Democrat blood bath, Yang, offering his take on what the Democrats should do to recover, said, “First, the Democrats should apologize for sandbagging Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary.

“Next, they should apologize for not having a competitive primary (in 2024).”

More Advice to Disregard

A politico.com article on November 6 found other Democrats with advice for the party.

Matthew Duss, former foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders, said, “The first thing Democrats should do is find the consultant whose idea it was (for Kamala) to campaign with Liz Chaney in Michigan, and put that person on an iceberg where they can’t do any more harm.”

Back to Square One

Sarada Peri, a former senior speechwriter for President Obama said, “Whatever the reasons — we will hear all of them over the coming months — Democrats got our a—-es handed to us. It’s time we start form scratch.”

Looks like the Democrats have started from scratch, and they are still at scratch.

Good Advice Here…

Faiz Shakir, founder of More Perfect Union and former Sanders advisor, said, “As the party that believes in government, we have to be more willing to more publicly decry corruption within government, inefficient bureaucracy and a desire to wield power to get things done for people who don’t have lobbyists representing them.”

Wow. The Democrats are surely defying that advice. Look at how they have fought DOGE in its findings of corruption in government and wasteful government spending.

Dems Must Redefine Themselves…

Annie Wu Henry, who has worked for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this:

“The Democratic Party can’t continue to define itself simply as the party of “anybody but (Republican candidate). It needs to establish core, unifying principles and policies that remain steady regardless of political winds or the temptation to court more Dick Chaney-type endorsements.”

So far, the Democrats, as the minority party, have allowed President Trump to have the high ground on principles supported by 80 percent of the people, while the Democrat leadership has clung to such principles of supporting illegal alien gang members who are being deported. They have clung to the principle of decrying the uncovering of billions of wasted dollars.

Pass the Torch, Please…

Ross Barkan, a Substacker and contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine, had this interesting comment, urging the Old Guard Democrat leaders to yield to a new generation:

“Democrats will have to turn the page on the Barack Obama and Joe Biden years. This does not necessarily mean a policy pivot — on antitrust and reinvigorating domestic manufacturing, the economic populists have a future as well as GOP allies — but it does mean these two men, their allies, their operatives and their enablers will have to yield to a new generation. Obama could not rouse nonwhite voters for Kamala Harris, and it was Biden that made this election possible by deciding to seek another term when he was clearly unfit to campaign. It was Obama, too, who elevated Hillary Clinton in the 2010s and made Trumpism possible. The Biden and Obama acolytes have, largely, failed the current Democratic Party.”

Biden’s recent foray back out into the public and Obama’s career as a deep state puppeteer is evidence that they are not willing to give up their grip on power in the Democrat party.

Do What Trump Is Doing…

Chuck Rocha, founder of Solidarity Strategies, former Sanders adviser and an expert on the Latino vote, gave his suggestions, which sound a lot like what President Trump is doing:

“If the Democratic Party is going to win elections moving into the future, we have to return to the values that made me join this party in 1990 as a 20-year-old factory worker in East Texas. I joined the Democratic Party to fight back against the NAFTA trade deal which was going to send my tire manufacturing job overseas. I also wanted to drain the D.C. swamp of rich elite people who thought they were better than me even though my tax dollars paid many of their salaries. I also want to stop wasting money, killing people overseas and invest that into factory towns like I grew up in where people were struggling. Who does that sound like? This may help as we lose men (voters) at such a dramatic rate.”

Say What?

Will Stacil, a civil rights attorney based in Minneapolis basically blamed the Democrats’ problems on the Republicans being better at manipulating the media and social media.

Somehow he must have missed the mainstream media’s unabashed support for the Democrat party.

“Democrats need to understand what is broken here: not their policies, not their ideological positioning, but the American information environment. Much of what voters believe about politics — even about fundamental questions like the character of their leaders, or the strength of the national economy — is inevitably learned secondhand. With the rise of the internet and partisan media, our traditional, staid sources of political information have fragmented. Americans can now opt into whichever phantasmagorical bubble of facts they find most agreeable.”

We pause for a “Word of the Day” moment:

Phantasmagoric: 1. having a fantastic or deceptive appearance, as something in a dream or created by the imagination. 2. having the appearance of an optical illusion, especially one produced by a magic lantern. 3. changing or shifting, as a scene made up of many elements. — dictionary.com

We now return to our regular programming hogwash.

Here’s a Tall Order…

Matt Bennett, cofounder and executive vice president of public affairs at Third Way, said “Democrats must return to being the party that a majority of voters believes to be saner, more reasonable, more patriotic and more in touch with their lives.”

(Hogwash staffer said) “If that was my first choice of a job I could take with the hope of being successful, and the second choice was to build a four-lane highway from Los Angeles to Honolulu for less than $1 million a mile, I’d be building that bridge.”

Who Did This Guy Vote For?

Jeff Johnson, chairman of Vote to Live, said “It’s time for the Black electorate, hell all of America, to launch a revolution in how we choose and hold our leaders accountable. We must revolt against a system that treats politics as a career ladder rather than a platform for change.”

That sounds like he should have voted for Trump.

As we have said before, given all of the good advice the Democrats have been given, they are not hard of hearing, they are hard of learning.

Don’t worry about the Democrats learning anything from The Hogwash Report. They are not reading it.

